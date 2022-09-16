To,

The Members,

M/s. MARG TECHNO-PROJECTS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Marg Techno-

Projects Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the

Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the

Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significant in our audit of Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matter.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors approach 1. Re-KYC of existing loans We have verified the KYC of loans on test check basis and have suggested the management to obtain re-kyc of existing loans at regular intervals as per RBI guidelines.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report

Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis,

Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

I. As required by the companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

II. Based on verification of books of account of the Company and according to information and explanation given to us, we give below report on the directions/additional sub directions issued by the Comptroller and Auditors General of the India in terms of Section 143 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013:

a) In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us, the company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT systems. b) According to information & explanation given to us, the company has neither re-structured any existing loans nor waived/ written-off any debts/loans/interest during the year.

c) According to information & explanation given to us, the company not received/ receivable any funds for specific schemes from Central/State agencies.

III. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

i. there are no pending litigations which would impact the financial position of the

Company

ii. according to the information and explanations given to us, the company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. there are no amounts that are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the company.

For Haribhakti & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 118013W Sd/- CA Mayur D. Amin Place: Surat Partner Date: 16/09/2022 M. No. 111697 UDIN: 21111697ASNMY4807

"Annexure A" referred to in paragraph I under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of report on standalone financial statements of even date to the members of Marg Techno-Projects Limited on the financial statement for the year ended 31st March 2021.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

i. (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets of the Company in its possession, are physically verified by the management according to a phased Programme designed to cover all the items over a period, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the Programme a portion of the fixed assets have been verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory has been noticed. Confirmations have been received in respect of fixed assets lying with third parties. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of the our knowledge and belief the title deeds of immovable properties are held in name of the Company. ii. As the Company is Service Company Primarily rendering financial services. Accordingly, does not hold any Physical Inventory.

Thus Provision of clause 3(ii) of the order is not applicable to the company. iii. The Company has granted Unsecured loans to Parties secured covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act and with respect to the same.

(a) In our opinion the terms and condition of grant of such loans are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the companys interest.

(b) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment of the principal amount and the interest are regular.

(c) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such companies, firms, LLPs or other parties.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been complied with.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to section 76 or any other relevant provisions the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been specified by Central Government under sub-section

(1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 for maintenance of cost records etc. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us in respect of statutory and other dues:

(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities in India. According to the information and explanations given to us, except for Professional Tax of Rs 38,515/- there are no undisputed amount payable in respect of any such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31st March 2021 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no amount payable in respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of custom, duty of Excise, value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

viii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks as at the balance sheet date.

ix. According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of the our knowledge and belief, term loans availed by the Company were, prima facie, applied by the Company during the year for the purpose for which the loans were obtained, other than temporary deployment pending applications. During the year the company has not raised money by initial public offer or further public offer.

x. During the course of our examination of books of account and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of such cases by the management.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of the our knowledge and belief, managerial remuneration has been paid/provided with requisite approvals mandated in the provision of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act 2013.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of the our knowledge and belief all transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013 wherever applicable and the details of transactions with related parties have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. The Company has not made during the year any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with the directors as specified under section192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xvi. The Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order has been complied with.

For Haribhakti & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 118013W

Sd/- CA Mayur D. Amin Place: Surat Partner Date: 16/09/2022 M. No. 111697 UDIN: 21111697ASNMYM4807

"Annexure B" referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of report on standalone Ind AS financial statements of even date to the members of Marg Techno-Projects Limited on the financial statement for the year ended 31st March 2021.

__________________________________________________________________________________

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section

143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Marg Techno-Projects

Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone

Ind As financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Haribhakti & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 118013W