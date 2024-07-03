Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹35
Prev. Close₹33.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.68
Day's High₹35.61
Day's Low₹32.23
52 Week's High₹41.84
52 Week's Low₹22
Book Value₹10.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.6
0.11
-0.24
-0.51
Net Worth
6.6
6.11
5.76
5.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.07
-5.78
0.33
-3.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Arun Madhavan Nair
Independent Director
Manish Jayvadan Jariwala
Managing Director
Akhil Nair
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Dhananjay Kakkat Nair
Independent Director
Pankaj Ganpat Jadhav
Independent Director
DEEPA SAJEEV NAIR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya Bharatkumar Zaveri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
Summary
Marg Techno-Projects Limited was originally incorporated on 15th June, 1993, in the name of Marg Finance Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Marg Techno-Projects Limited w.e.f. 5th August, 1996 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company is involved in providing financial services.The equity shares of the company are listed on Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) (formerly known as MCXSX) w.e.f. 12th March 2015 as per their letter dated: 09th March 2015.The main business of the Company is to carry on in India or elsewhere in the world the business to perform and undertake activities pertaining to finance, advance, assist, provide, extend, lend money with or without guarantee, with or without security by way to term loan, medium term loan, short term loan, deferred payment guarantee, lease finance, venture finance and by any other mode or scheme to industrial units, trading business, industry co-op. societies, industrial co-op. Banks, sugar co-op. Societies, federation, mill producer, educational institutes, Universities, computer center, health center, hospitals etc. and other establishments, local body, municipal corporation, company and to any persons.
Read More
The Marg Techno-Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marg Techno-Projects Ltd is ₹32.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Marg Techno-Projects Ltd is 0 and 3.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marg Techno-Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marg Techno-Projects Ltd is ₹22 and ₹41.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.37%, 3 Years at 44.42%, 1 Year at 30.81%, 6 Month at 8.72%, 3 Month at -2.84% and 1 Month at -6.04%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.