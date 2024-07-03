iifl-logo-icon 1
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Share Price

32.23
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

  • Open35
  • Day's High35.61
  • 52 Wk High41.84
  • Prev. Close33.92
  • Day's Low32.23
  • 52 Wk Low 22
  • Turnover (lac)1.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.8
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

35

Prev. Close

33.92

Turnover(Lac.)

1.68

Day's High

35.61

Day's Low

32.23

52 Week's High

41.84

52 Week's Low

22

Book Value

10.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:02 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.66%

Non-Promoter- 56.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.6

0.11

-0.24

-0.51

Net Worth

6.6

6.11

5.76

5.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.07

-5.78

0.33

-3.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Marg Techno-Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Arun Madhavan Nair

Independent Director

Manish Jayvadan Jariwala

Managing Director

Akhil Nair

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Dhananjay Kakkat Nair

Independent Director

Pankaj Ganpat Jadhav

Independent Director

DEEPA SAJEEV NAIR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya Bharatkumar Zaveri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Marg Techno-Projects Ltd

Summary

Marg Techno-Projects Limited was originally incorporated on 15th June, 1993, in the name of Marg Finance Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Marg Techno-Projects Limited w.e.f. 5th August, 1996 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company is involved in providing financial services.The equity shares of the company are listed on Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) (formerly known as MCXSX) w.e.f. 12th March 2015 as per their letter dated: 09th March 2015.The main business of the Company is to carry on in India or elsewhere in the world the business to perform and undertake activities pertaining to finance, advance, assist, provide, extend, lend money with or without guarantee, with or without security by way to term loan, medium term loan, short term loan, deferred payment guarantee, lease finance, venture finance and by any other mode or scheme to industrial units, trading business, industry co-op. societies, industrial co-op. Banks, sugar co-op. Societies, federation, mill producer, educational institutes, Universities, computer center, health center, hospitals etc. and other establishments, local body, municipal corporation, company and to any persons.
Company FAQs

What is the Marg Techno-Projects Ltd share price today?

The Marg Techno-Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Marg Techno-Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marg Techno-Projects Ltd is ₹32.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marg Techno-Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marg Techno-Projects Ltd is 0 and 3.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marg Techno-Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marg Techno-Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marg Techno-Projects Ltd is ₹22 and ₹41.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Marg Techno-Projects Ltd?

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.37%, 3 Years at 44.42%, 1 Year at 30.81%, 6 Month at 8.72%, 3 Month at -2.84% and 1 Month at -6.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marg Techno-Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marg Techno-Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 56.34 %

