Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Board Meeting

Marg Techno-Proj CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Dec 202419 Dec 2024
Marg Techno Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform the Stock Exchanges that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Sunday the 22nd December 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 1206 Royal Trade Centre Opp. Star Bazar Adajan Surat -395009 inter alia other businesses to consider and approve the allotment of 4000000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid at a price of Rs. 14/- per equity share (including premium of Rs. 4/- per equity share) to the non-promoters on preferential basis pursuant to the exercise option of warrant conversion. We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 5/2024-25 held on Sunday, the 22nd Dec, 2024, inter alia other businesses, has transacted as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.12.2024)
Board Meeting11 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results With reference to the above subject matter and pursuance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform your goodselves that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 11th November, 2024 which started at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 10: 50 p.m., at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered, discussed and approved interalia other businesses, following main businesses: Considered and approved the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended Sept 30, 2024. In this regard, please find enclosed: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Half ended Sept 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report. Other businesses: The Board unanimously decided to approve the Appointment of Mrs. Chhayaba Balbhadrasinh Dodiya as CFO (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
Marg Techno Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 31st Aug 2024 at 04:30 pm (IST) at the registered office of the company to at the Corporate Office of the Company inter alia other businesses With reference to the above subject matter and pursuance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform your goodselves that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 31st Aug, 2024 at 04:30 pm (IST) and concluded at 6. 30 p.m., at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered, discussed and approved interalia other businesses, as per outcome of board meeting enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Marg Techno Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is hereby informed that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is Scheduled to held on Wednesday Aug 14 2024 @ 4: 30 pm at Registered Office of the Company
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
Marg Techno Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting Dt. 30.05.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), as amended from time to time, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved the audited financial results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, please find attached the following: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31ST March, 2024. 2. Independent Auditors Report with Unmodified opinion for the financial year 2023- 2024. 3. The Board meeting commenced at 4:30pm (IST) and concluded at 10:50 pm (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Marg Techno Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 14th February 2024. With reference to the above subject matter and pursuance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform your goodselves that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th Feb, 2024 which started at 04.00 p.m. and concluded at 07.43 p.m., at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered, discussed and approved interalia other businesses, following main businesses: Considered and approved the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine month ended December 31, 2023. In this regard, please find enclosed: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023. 2. Limited Review Report. The above may kindly be taken on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

