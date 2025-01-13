iifl-logo-icon 1
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

32
(-0.90%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.6

0.11

-0.24

-0.51

Net Worth

6.6

6.11

5.76

5.49

Minority Interest

Debt

17.67

21.77

29.79

4.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

24.27

27.88

35.55

10.45

Fixed Assets

0.79

0.81

0.82

0.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.1

0.05

0

Networking Capital

-1.5

0.5

-0.55

-0.57

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

1.14

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.44

0.43

0.12

0.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.5

-0.63

-0.49

-0.11

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.44

-0.44

-0.18

-0.58

Cash

0.53

0.35

0.94

0.89

Total Assets

-0.07

1.76

1.26

0.5

