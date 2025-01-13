Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.6
0.11
-0.24
-0.51
Net Worth
6.6
6.11
5.76
5.49
Minority Interest
Debt
17.67
21.77
29.79
4.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.27
27.88
35.55
10.45
Fixed Assets
0.79
0.81
0.82
0.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.1
0.05
0
Networking Capital
-1.5
0.5
-0.55
-0.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
1.14
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.44
0.43
0.12
0.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.5
-0.63
-0.49
-0.11
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.44
-0.44
-0.18
-0.58
Cash
0.53
0.35
0.94
0.89
Total Assets
-0.07
1.76
1.26
0.5
