Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.07
-5.78
0.33
-3.15
Other operating items
Operating
0.07
-5.78
0.33
-3.15
Capital expenditure
0.77
0.11
-0.01
-0.16
Free cash flow
0.84
-5.67
0.32
-3.31
Equity raised
-0.75
-1.24
-1.49
-1.3
Investing
0
0
0
-1.69
Financing
28.27
5.8
1.38
5.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.36
-1.11
0.21
-0.94
