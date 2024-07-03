iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Company Summary

29.51
(-4.34%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:59:00 AM

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Summary

Marg Techno-Projects Limited was originally incorporated on 15th June, 1993, in the name of Marg Finance Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Marg Techno-Projects Limited w.e.f. 5th August, 1996 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company is involved in providing financial services.The equity shares of the company are listed on Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) (formerly known as MCXSX) w.e.f. 12th March 2015 as per their letter dated: 09th March 2015.The main business of the Company is to carry on in India or elsewhere in the world the business to perform and undertake activities pertaining to finance, advance, assist, provide, extend, lend money with or without guarantee, with or without security by way to term loan, medium term loan, short term loan, deferred payment guarantee, lease finance, venture finance and by any other mode or scheme to industrial units, trading business, industry co-op. societies, industrial co-op. Banks, sugar co-op. Societies, federation, mill producer, educational institutes, Universities, computer center, health center, hospitals etc. and other establishments, local body, municipal corporation, company and to any persons.

