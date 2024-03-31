TO

THE MEMBERS OF M/S. MARKOBENZ VENTUES LIMITED

REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of M/s. MARKOBENZ VENTURES LIMITED ("The Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and profit including comprehensive loss, the statement of changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matters:

We draw attention to:

? Note 2.20 (11) of the financial statements, which states that the Company has made provision towards gratuity on the basis of Gratuity Act instead of Ind AS 19 as prescribed by

ICAI. "Employee Benefit. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr No Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1 Trade Receivables The Company has trade receivable of Rs 8.69 crores as on 31.03.2024. The company has practice to send letters to its customer as on 31.03.2024 for balance confirmation. We have obtained balance confirmation letters from customers, for verifying the authenticity of the balances within trade receivables as of March 31, 2024. The process of obtaining these balance confirmation letters involved diligent communication and cooperation with clients. Each confirmation letter received contains explicit confirmation of the outstanding balances owed to us as of the specified date. Furthermore, any discrepancies or discrepancies noted between the customers records and ours have been meticulously addressed and resolved to ensure alignment and accuracy. By proactively seeking these balance confirmations, we demonstrate our commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in our financial management practices. The verification of trade receivables is a fundamental aspect of our internal controls, contributing to the overall reliability and credibility of our financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of directors are responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that gives a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred in Section 133 of the act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing & detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of accounting policies; making judgment and estimates that are reasonable & prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy & completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation & presentation of the financial statement that give a true & fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

A) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: -

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanation, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure B".

B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

2) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

5) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the reporting period.

Therefore, provision of section 123 of the Companys Act not applicable

6) Based on the management representation and the audit procedures, the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility were followed by the Company throughout the year.

C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by u.

For S. Ramanand Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN: 000990N)

Binod C. Maharana Partner M No.:056373 UDIN: 24056373BJZZGU7971

Place: Mumbai Date: 10/04/2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[The annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the

Company on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31St March 2024, in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of MARKOBENZ VENTUES LIMITED

I a (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B)The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

b According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not hold any immovable properties. Therefore, clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable

e According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year

f According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder

Ii a According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company is engaged in Bill to Ship model, i.e. order received from any customer directly dispatched by the Companys vendors. Hence, the Company is not maintaining stock at any time. Therefore, clause 3(ii)(a), (b) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

iii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not made any investment, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnership or other parties during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Iv In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

V According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under, are not applicable to the Company.

Vi According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of clause (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Vii a The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax,

Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom duty, Value Added Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Cess and Other Material Statutory dues, in arrears as at 31st March, 2023, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable, except Excise duty of Rs. 1,64,24,282/- (Previous Year Rs. 1,64,24,282/-) penalty of Rs 1,00,000/- (previous year Rs. 1,00,000/-) and relevant amount of non-quantified interest thereon for the period from 1987 - 2000.

b According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Good and Service Tax and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes except given below.

Name of Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending (Rs in Lakhs) CBIC Excise Duty Interest & penalty 428.26 August 1996 to July 1998 Appelate Tribunal (CESTAT) Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 1.76 1994-95 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 13.43 1995-96 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 0.10 1997-98 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 0.30 1998-99 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 2.06 1999-2000 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 0.20 2000-01 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 0.50 1994-95 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 0.10 1995-96 Sales Tax Tribunal

Viii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix a According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not availed any term loans during the year.

d According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, as defined in the Act. Therefore, clause 3(ix) (e) is not Applicable.

f According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

X a The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

Xi a Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c As per information and explanation given by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

Xii According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

Xiii According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

Xiv a Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

Xv In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

Xvi a The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

c The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

Xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current. However, the Company has incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

Xviii There has been voluntary resignation of the statutory auditors for the ensuing year. We have communicated with them and taken in to consideration views expressed by them.

Xix According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Xx In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, section 135 of the Companys Act 2013 is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For S. Ramanand Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN: 000990N)

Binod C. Maharana Partner M No.:056373 UDIN: 24056373BJZZGU7971

Place: Mumbai Date: 10/04/2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MARKOBENZ VENTUES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the

Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that;

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and Directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For S. Ramanand Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN: 000990N)

Binod C. Maharana Partner

M No.:056373 UDIN: 24056373BJZZGU7971

Place: Mumbai Date: 10/04/2024