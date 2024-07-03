Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹10.22
Prev. Close₹10.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.62
Day's High₹10.26
Day's Low₹9.51
52 Week's High₹72.75
52 Week's Low₹9.36
Book Value₹5.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.26
P/E5.85
EPS1.71
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.81
-12.01
-11.84
-11.73
Net Worth
-5.01
-7.21
-7.04
-6.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.12
-0.06
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
6.11
0
0
-6.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
10.53
97.13
24.37
-5.48
EBIT growth
10.53
97.13
24.37
-5.48
Net profit growth
10.49
97.19
24.37
-5.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Avani Savjibhai Godhaniya
Independent Director
Jetharam Karwasra
Independent Director
Dinesh Chander Notiyal
Independent Director
Drumil Ashok Gandhi
Independent Director
Sarla Manoj Kakaiya
Managing Director
Bhavin Yogesh Shukla
Executive Director
Nirupama Charuhas Khandke
Reports by Markobenz Ventures Ltd
Summary
Markobenz Ventures Ltd (Formerly known Evergreen Textiles Ltd), incorporated on October 04, 1985 was engaged in manufacturing, bleaching, dyeing, printing, knitting, in High Pile Fur Fabrics, cloth and other fabrics made from acrylic, polyester, cotton silk, artificial silk, wool and other suitable materials. The Company, led by an experienced management team, capitalizes on extensive industry connections to facilitate transactions within Mumbais spices market. Engaging in bulk trading, it maintains an offline presence, predominantly dealing with prominent merchants in the region. Specializing in loose packaging, the Companys core offerings include organic fennel seed, organic jeera (cumin), cotton, and turmeric. The business strategy prioritizes localized operations, emphasizing relationships and efficiency within the Mumbai market. The Companys operations are oriented toward practicality, responsiveness to market demands, and maintaining a stronghold in the competitive Mumbai spices market.At present, the Company has no operations. However Board is working to restart Company and is in advance stage of discussions with Foreign Partners. The Board is Confident that the activities can be again started in the Company shortly.
The Markobenz Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Markobenz Ventures Ltd is ₹18.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Markobenz Ventures Ltd is 5.85 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Markobenz Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Markobenz Ventures Ltd is ₹9.36 and ₹72.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Markobenz Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.71%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -43.45%, 6 Month at -46.61%, 3 Month at -32.77% and 1 Month at -13.78%.
