Summary

Markobenz Ventures Ltd (Formerly known Evergreen Textiles Ltd), incorporated on October 04, 1985 was engaged in manufacturing, bleaching, dyeing, printing, knitting, in High Pile Fur Fabrics, cloth and other fabrics made from acrylic, polyester, cotton silk, artificial silk, wool and other suitable materials. The Company, led by an experienced management team, capitalizes on extensive industry connections to facilitate transactions within Mumbais spices market. Engaging in bulk trading, it maintains an offline presence, predominantly dealing with prominent merchants in the region. Specializing in loose packaging, the Companys core offerings include organic fennel seed, organic jeera (cumin), cotton, and turmeric. The business strategy prioritizes localized operations, emphasizing relationships and efficiency within the Mumbai market. The Companys operations are oriented toward practicality, responsiveness to market demands, and maintaining a stronghold in the competitive Mumbai spices market.At present, the Company has no operations. However Board is working to restart Company and is in advance stage of discussions with Foreign Partners. The Board is Confident that the activities can be again started in the Company shortly.

Read More