Markobenz Ventures Ltd Share Price

9.51
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.22
  • Day's High10.26
  • 52 Wk High72.75
  • Prev. Close10.01
  • Day's Low9.51
  • 52 Wk Low 9.36
  • Turnover (lac)8.62
  • P/E5.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.65
  • EPS1.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Markobenz Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

10.22

Prev. Close

10.01

Turnover(Lac.)

8.62

Day's High

10.26

Day's Low

9.51

52 Week's High

72.75

52 Week's Low

9.36

Book Value

5.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.26

P/E

5.85

EPS

1.71

Divi. Yield

0

Markobenz Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Markobenz Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Markobenz Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.32%

Non-Institutions: 81.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Markobenz Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.81

-12.01

-11.84

-11.73

Net Worth

-5.01

-7.21

-7.04

-6.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.13

-0.12

-0.06

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

6.11

0

0

-6.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

10.53

97.13

24.37

-5.48

EBIT growth

10.53

97.13

24.37

-5.48

Net profit growth

10.49

97.19

24.37

-5.48

No Record Found

Markobenz Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Markobenz Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Avani Savjibhai Godhaniya

Independent Director

Jetharam Karwasra

Independent Director

Dinesh Chander Notiyal

Independent Director

Drumil Ashok Gandhi

Independent Director

Sarla Manoj Kakaiya

Managing Director

Bhavin Yogesh Shukla

Executive Director

Nirupama Charuhas Khandke

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Markobenz Ventures Ltd

Summary

Markobenz Ventures Ltd (Formerly known Evergreen Textiles Ltd), incorporated on October 04, 1985 was engaged in manufacturing, bleaching, dyeing, printing, knitting, in High Pile Fur Fabrics, cloth and other fabrics made from acrylic, polyester, cotton silk, artificial silk, wool and other suitable materials. The Company, led by an experienced management team, capitalizes on extensive industry connections to facilitate transactions within Mumbais spices market. Engaging in bulk trading, it maintains an offline presence, predominantly dealing with prominent merchants in the region. Specializing in loose packaging, the Companys core offerings include organic fennel seed, organic jeera (cumin), cotton, and turmeric. The business strategy prioritizes localized operations, emphasizing relationships and efficiency within the Mumbai market. The Companys operations are oriented toward practicality, responsiveness to market demands, and maintaining a stronghold in the competitive Mumbai spices market.At present, the Company has no operations. However Board is working to restart Company and is in advance stage of discussions with Foreign Partners. The Board is Confident that the activities can be again started in the Company shortly.
Company FAQs

What is the Markobenz Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Markobenz Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Markobenz Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Markobenz Ventures Ltd is ₹18.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Markobenz Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Markobenz Ventures Ltd is 5.85 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Markobenz Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Markobenz Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Markobenz Ventures Ltd is ₹9.36 and ₹72.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Markobenz Ventures Ltd?

Markobenz Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.71%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -43.45%, 6 Month at -46.61%, 3 Month at -32.77% and 1 Month at -13.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Markobenz Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Markobenz Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.50 %
Institutions - 0.33 %
Public - 81.17 %

