Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 15 Dec 2024

Markobenz Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mrs. Nirupama Charuhas Khandke (Existing Promoter) as Executive Director of the Company. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson Outcome of Board Meeting held today 18th December, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 18.12.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Markobenz Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half yearly and quarter ended 30th September 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. The Board Meeting to be held on 22/10/2024 has been revised to 24/10/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/10/2024 has been revised to 24/10/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th October, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Markobenz Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take on record resignation of Mr. Mr. Chirag Shah Managing Director. 2. To Approve Draft Letter of offer for Right ISSUE. 3. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 05th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Quarterly Results Markobenz Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024; 2. To discuss and finalize the details regarding the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. 3. To discuss and consider the appointment of a new statutory auditor for the company. 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Held on July 29th, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Markobenz Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Compliance with applicable corporate governance norms. 2. Discussion on the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Proposal to raise funds through a preferential issue by way of swapping and/or fresh issue for the purchase of land building machinery and factory for further expansion. 4. Conversion of loan to equity. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th July 2024 Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th July, 2024 there is correction in point 4. and 3 Para regarding word (It should be Forty Nine Crore) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

Markobenz Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of New Statutory Auditor: The Board will consider the appointment of a new Statutory Auditor in place of M/s. S. Ramanand Aiyar & Co. (Firm Regn. No. 000990N) who has tendered his resignation. The Proposed new Statutory Auditor is M/s. Shirish J Shah & Co. (Firm Regn. No. 110142W) 2. Resignation of Current Statutory Auditor: The Board will consider and accept the resignation of M/s. S. Ramanand Aiyar & Co. (Firm Regn. No. 000990N) the current Statutory Auditor of the Company due to health issues. The Board Meeting to be held on 17/06/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 6 May 2024

Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the captioned subject and in furtherance of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 06th May, 2024 this is to inform you that pursuant to the approval received for finalizing the basis of allotment from BSE Limited on 06th May, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on 06th May, 2024 has allotted 1,44,00,000 Equity Shares face value of Rs. 10/- each on Rights basis to the eligible existing equity shareholder of the Company as on record date i.e March 27, 2024 Allotment of 14400000 Equity Shares on Right issue basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

Markobenz Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on April 10, 2024 for Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year end 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/04/2024) Submission of Newspaper Cutting for Audited Financial Statement for Yearly and Quarter Ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/04/2024) Revised Audited Financial Result for the Year Ended 31st March, 2024 as query raise from BSE Compliance Department (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Markobenz Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve various terms and conditions in connection with the Rights Issue and other related matters including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price Rights Issue size rights entitlement ratio Record Date and timing of the Rights Issue. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Markobenz Ventures Limited (the Company) Held on Today dated 21st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024) 1. Issue of 1,50,00,000 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to an amount of Rs. 15,00,00,000* in total. 2. Ratio: 3 (Three) Equity Share for every 1 (One) Fully Paid-up Equity Shares held by the Existing Shareholders on the record 3. The Right Shares are being offered on a rights basis to existing Eligible Shareholders in the ratio of 3 Right Shares for every 1 Equity Shares (3:1) held as on the Record Date. As per SEBI Rights Issue Circulars, the fractional entitlements are to be ignored. 4. Rs. 10/- per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 0/- per Rights Equity Share). The amount of Rs.10/- per Rights Equity Share (including premium of ? 0) to be paid on Application Rights Issue Opening Date: Monday, April 15, 2024 Last Date for Market Renunciation: Thursday, April 18, 2024 Rights Issue Closing Date: Monday, April 22, 202 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 21.03.2024) Record Date for Right Issue of Shares on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, designated for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the Rights Issue (Eligible Equity Shareholders) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

Markobenz Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Discussion on a New contract and other projects for further expansion; 2. Discussion on issue of Duplicate Share Certificate 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/02/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 4 Jan 2024