Markobenz Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.12
-0.06
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
6.11
0
0
-6.12
Other operating items
Operating
5.97
-0.11
-0.06
-6.16
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
5.97
-0.11
-0.06
-6.16
Equity raised
-23.18
-22.86
-22.67
-22.58
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.52
1.19
0.94
0.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-15.69
-21.79
-21.8
-27.92
No Record Found
