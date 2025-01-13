Markobenz Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.81
-12.01
-11.84
-11.73
Net Worth
-5.01
-7.21
-7.04
-6.93
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.94
0.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-5.01
-7.21
-6.1
-6.1
Fixed Assets
0.02
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-7.82
-7.21
-6.1
-6.1
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
8.67
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-10.35
-1.11
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-6.17
-6.12
-6.12
-6.12
Cash
2.79
0
0
0.01
Total Assets
-5.01
-7.21
-6.1
-6.09
