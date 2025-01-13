iifl-logo-icon 1
Markobenz Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

9.22
(-2.02%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:07:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Markobenz Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.81

-12.01

-11.84

-11.73

Net Worth

-5.01

-7.21

-7.04

-6.93

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.94

0.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-5.01

-7.21

-6.1

-6.1

Fixed Assets

0.02

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-7.82

-7.21

-6.1

-6.1

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

8.67

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-10.35

-1.11

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-6.17

-6.12

-6.12

-6.12

Cash

2.79

0

0

0.01

Total Assets

-5.01

-7.21

-6.1

-6.09

