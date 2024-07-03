iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Markobenz Ventures Ltd Company Summary

9.13
(2.13%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:08:00 AM

Markobenz Ventures Ltd Summary

Markobenz Ventures Ltd (Formerly known Evergreen Textiles Ltd), incorporated on October 04, 1985 was engaged in manufacturing, bleaching, dyeing, printing, knitting, in High Pile Fur Fabrics, cloth and other fabrics made from acrylic, polyester, cotton silk, artificial silk, wool and other suitable materials. The Company, led by an experienced management team, capitalizes on extensive industry connections to facilitate transactions within Mumbais spices market. Engaging in bulk trading, it maintains an offline presence, predominantly dealing with prominent merchants in the region. Specializing in loose packaging, the Companys core offerings include organic fennel seed, organic jeera (cumin), cotton, and turmeric. The business strategy prioritizes localized operations, emphasizing relationships and efficiency within the Mumbai market. The Companys operations are oriented toward practicality, responsiveness to market demands, and maintaining a stronghold in the competitive Mumbai spices market.At present, the Company has no operations. However Board is working to restart Company and is in advance stage of discussions with Foreign Partners. The Board is Confident that the activities can be again started in the Company shortly.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.