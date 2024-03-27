3:1 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MARKOBENZ VENTURES LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MARKOBENZ VENTURES LIMITED(514060) RECORD DATE 27.03.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for Cash at PAR on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 27/03/2024 DR-746/2023-2024 *As per Terms of Payment : The amount of Rs.10/- per Rights Equity Share to be paid on Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.03.2024)