|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Held on July 29th, 2024. Notice of 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024) Proceedings of the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 29th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Scrutinizer Report of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
