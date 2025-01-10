To,

The Members,

MARKOBENZ VENTURES LIMITED

(Formerly Known As Evergreen Textiles Limited)

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Thirty-Seven (37th) Annual Report, together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. RESULTS OF OUR OPERATIONS AND STATE OF AFFAIRS:

(Rs. in Lakhs except EPS)

Particulars For the Year ended For the Year ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenue From Operation 2384.56 - Other Income 45.28 - Total Income 2429.84 - Total Expenses 2210.32 16.90 Profit/Loss before exceptional items & tax 219.52 (16.90) Exceptional items - - Profit/Loss before tax 219.52 (16.90) Tax expense (43.62) - Net profit/loss after tax 219.47 (16.90) Prior Period Adjustments - - Earnings Per Share Basic 4.57 (0.35) Diluted 4.57 (0.35)

2. OPERATIONAL REVIEW:

During the year under review, companys approach towards growth has delivered satisfactory results during the year 2023-24 as the company has carried out business activity during the year in comparison to the previous year. The company is expecting more revenue and sure to grow in terms of net profit in the upcoming years. The company will strive to improve its performance in long term prospects based on actual pace of global economy.

3. DIVIDEND:

In view of the Company does not carry out any business activities, the Board of Directors has considered it prudent not to recommend any dividend for the Financial Year under review.

4. SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY:

The Paid up Equity Share Capital, as at March 31, 2023 was Rs. 48,000,000/- divided into 48,00,000 Equity shares, having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up.

During the year under review, the Company has increased in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from existing Rs. 5,00,00,000 (Rupees Five crore) divided into 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 20,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Crore) divided into 2,00,00,000 (Two Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each ranking pari passu in all respect with the existing Equity Shares of the Company as per the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company.

The Company has not issued shares during the year under review however the Company has decided to convert in whole or in part, the loan given, by the various types of lenders to the Company up to the amount of INR 50,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Fifty Crores Only) in respect of such loan, at the option of the Lenders, into fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company, on such terms and conditions as may be stipulated in the Loan agreement or convertible securities or shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity or warrants. As on March 31, 2024, none of the Directors of the Company hold instruments convertible into Equity Shares of the Company.

Further in the Board meeting held on 21st March 2024 the Board has approved the issuance of the equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each for an amount not exceeding Rs. 15 Crore (Rupees Fifteen Crores only) by way of Rights Issue, for which the Company has received approval for allotment from BSE on 06th May, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 06th May, 2024 has allotted 1,44,00,000 equity shares face value of Rs. 10.00 each on rights basis to the eligible existing equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date i.e 27th March, 2024, in the ratio of three (3) rights equity share(s) for every one (1) fully paid-up equity share(s).

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year under review, the Company has not carried out business activities, therefore the Company has not transferred any amount to Reserves.

6. DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

7. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies.

8. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year under review the Company has changed the nature by replacing the existing Main Objects of Clause III (A) of Memorandum of Association with following new Clause III (A):

1. To manufacture, produce, refine, process, formulate, acquire, convert, sell, distribute, import, export, deal in either as principals or agents in organic and inorganic chemicals, alkalis, acids, gases, petrochemicals, salts, electro-chemicals, chemical elements and compound pesticides, insecticides, explosives, light and heavy chemicals of any nature used or capable of being used in the pharmaceuticals, textile industry, defence chemicals, fertilisers, petrochemicals and industrial chemicals and pesticides and insecticides, solvents of any mixtures derivatives and compounds thereof and also providing logistics services and advertising and IT and installation of stalls, all types of pharma products, Plastics products, collateral services and warehousing services, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, all types agro products dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere.

2. To manufacture, produce, refine, process, formulate, buy, sell, export, import or otherwise deal in heavy and light chemicals, chemical elements and compounds, including without limiting to the generality of foregoing laboratory and scientific chemicals or any of any nature used in the pharmaceutical industry, agriculture chemicals, glass and ceramic industries, tiles, poultry feeds, cattle feeds, rubber and paints, chemicals or any mixture, derivatives and compounds thereof including calcite, feldspar, dolomite, gypsum, quartz, silicon, earth, rock phosphate, soap-stone and franchiser, consultant, collaborator, stockist, liasioner, job worker, export house of goods, merchandise and services of all grades, specifications, descriptions, applications, modalities, fashions, including by-products, spares or accessories thereof, on retail as well as on wholesale basis.

9. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

a) COMPOSITION:

The Board of Directors includes the Executive, Non-Executive Independent Directors so as to ensure proper governance and management. The Board consists of Five (5) Directors comprising of One (1) Executive Director, Four (4) Non-Executive Independent Directors including One (1) Woman Director as on March 31, 2024.

b) KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Company is having the following persons as the Key Managerial Personnel.

Sr. No. Name of Personnel Designation 1. Mr. Chirag Kanaiyalal Shah Managing Director 2. Mr. Pankaj Tulsiyani Company Secretary 3. Mr. Harish Sharma Chief Financial Officer

c) RE-APPOINTMENTS/APPOINTMENT/ RESIGNATION:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Act and the Articles of Association rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, Mr. Chirag Kanaiyalal Shah, Managing Director of the Company, being eligible, has offered himself for reappointment.

During the year under review following appointment and resignation take place as mentioned under;

? Appointment of Mr. Chirag Kanaiyalal Shah (DIN: 09654969) as a Managing Director of the Company with effect from 04th November, 2023. ? Appointment of Mr. Dhrumil Ashok Gandhi (DIN: 09766106) as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 04th November, 2023. ? Appointment of Mr. Dinesh Chander Notiyal (DIN: 10289995) as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 04th November, 2023. ? Appointment of Ms. Avani Savjibhai Godhaniya (DIN: 10387729) as an Women Independent Director of the Company with effect from 09th November, 2023. ? Appointment of Mr. Harish Sharma as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 09th November, 2023. ? Appointment of Mr. Pankaj Tulsiyani as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 01st December, 2023. ? Change in Designation of Mr. Jetharam Karwasra (DIN: 05254442) as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 14th July, 2023, who was appointed as an additional Director of the Company.

Further in accordance with the Share Purchase agreement the following person resigned from the Company with effect from 07th November, 2023.

? Resignation of Mr. Manjunath Damodar Shanbhag as an Managing Director of the Company; ? Resignation of Mr. Sitaram Baijnath Verma as an Independent Director of the Company; ? Resignation of Mr. Rajendra Manoharsingh Bolya as an Independent Director of the Company. ? Resignation of Mrs. Sanskruti Avinash Haryan as an Women Independent Director of the Company. ? Resignation of Mr. Sushant Suresh Shinde as an Chief Financial Officer of the Company. ? Resignation of Ms. Jesal Bhogilal Mehta as an Whole Time Company Secretary of the Company.

d) DECLARATION BY NON-EXECUTIVEINDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

All Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act, and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations.

10. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement it is hereby confirmed that:

(a) that in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; (b) that the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period; (c) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (d) the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; (e) the Directors had laid down Internal Financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. (f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

11. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board of Directors of your Company met 15 (Fifteen) times during the Year and the gap between two meetings did not exceed the statutory period laid down by the Companies Act, 2013 and the Secretarial Standard-I issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The necessary quorum was present for all the meetings. The details of the meetings are duly mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

The following are the dates on which the Board Meetings and Committee Meeting held during the year under review:

Board Meeting S. No Date of Meeting S. No Date of Meeting 1. March 21, 2024 9. November 04, 2023 2. February 27, 2024 10. October 09, 2023 3. January 20, 2024 11. September 07, 2023 4. December 30, 2023 12. August 07, 2023 5. December 19, 2023 13. July 14, 2023 6. December 04, 2023 14. June 19, 2023 7. November 09, 2023 15. May 29, 2023 8. November 07, 2023

12. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The company has several committees which have been established as a part of best corporate governance practices and are in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statues.

The Board has constituted following Committees:

? Audit Committee,

? Nomination & Remuneration Committee and ? Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The composition of various committees and compliances, as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing regulations") are as follows.

The details with respect to the compositions, powers, roles, terms of reference etc. of relevant committees are given in detail in the ‘Report on Corporate Governance of the company which forms part of this Annual Report.

14. ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing regulations, the Company has implemented a system of evaluating performance of the Board of Directors and of its Committees and individual Directors on the basis of evaluation criteria suggested by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Listing regulations. Accordingly, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its performance after taking into consideration various performance related aspects of the Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, culture, execution and performance of specific duties, remuneration, obligations and governance. The performance evaluation of the Board as a whole, Chairman and Non-Independent Directors was also carried out by the Independent Directors in their meeting held on February 27, 2024.

Similarly, the performance of various committees, individual Independent and Non Independent Directors was evaluated by the entire Board of Directors (excluding the Director being evaluated) on various parameters like engagement, analysis, decision making, communication and interest of stakeholders.

The Board of Directors expressed its satisfaction with the performance of the Board, its committees and individual Directors.

15. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and Employees to report their concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy. The policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company has been denied access to the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the website of the Company (www.markobenzventures.com).

16. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

During the year under review, your Company has not entered into transactions with related parties as defined under Section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Specification of Definitions Details) Rules, 2014, and hence provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

17. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Your Company has neither given any loans, guarantee or provided any security in connection with a loan nor made any investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

18. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

As required under Section 134(3) (a) & Section 92(3) of the Act, the Annual Return is put up on the Companys website and can be accessed at www.markobenzventures.com & Extracts of the Annual return in form MGT 9 for the Financial Year 2023-24 is uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.markobenzventures.com.

19. AUDITORS:

A) STATUTORY AUDITOR:

During the year under review M/s. S. Ramanand Aiyar & Co Chartered Accountants (ICAI Registration No. 000990N), were appointed as the statutory auditors of the company with effect from 09th November, 2023, to conduct the audit of Financial year 20223-24, in place of M/s. S.K. Bhageria & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Registration No. 112882W) who resigned from the post of Statutory Auditor of the Company as per the terms and condition of Share Purchase Agreement on 07th November, 2023.

The first proviso to section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been omitted vide section 40 of the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 notified on 7th May, 2018. Therefore, it is not mandatory for the Company to place the matter relating to appointment of statutory auditor for ratification by members at every Annual General Meeting. Hence the Company has not included the ratification of statutory auditors in the Notice of AGM.

The Report given by M/s. S. Ramanand Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants, on the financial statements of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 is a part of the Annual Report. The Auditors comments on your companys accounts for year ended March 31, 2024 are self-explanatory in nature and do not require any explanation as per provisions of Section 134 (3) (f) of the Companies Act, 2013.

There were following qualifications, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by Statutory Auditor in its report:

? Note 2.20 (11) of the financial statements, which states that the Company has made provision towards gratuity on the basis of Gratuity Act instead of Ind AS 19 as prescribed by ICAI. "Employee Benefit. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

The Board of Directors has undertaken to take the corrective steps for the above mentioned qualifications in current financial year.

DISCLOSURE OF REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12):

During the financial year 2023-24, the Statutory Auditor has not reported to the audit committee any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its employees or officers under section 143(12), the details of which need to be reported in Boards Report.

B) SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. Ramesh Chandra Bagdi & Associates, a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is appended as Annexure ‘A which forms a part of this report.

c) INTERNAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board on recommendation of the Audit Committee has appointed Mr. Navin Mehta for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

d) COST AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made there under, the appointment of Cost Auditor is not applicable to the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

20. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014, were not applicable to the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

21 . THE DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

There are no significant / material orders passed by the Regulators or courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status of your Company and its operations in future.

22. DEPOSITORY SERVICES:

The Companys Equity Shares have been admitted to the depository mechanism of the Central

Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). As a result the investors have an option to hold the shares of the Company in a dematerialized form in such Depository. The Company has been allotted ISIN No. INE229N01010. As on March 31, 2024, a total of 37,01,745 Equity Shares representing 77.12% of the paid up capital of the Company were held in dematerialized form with CDSL. During the year Company has making a best effort to convert all the physical share into dematerialized form.

Shareholders therefore are requested to take full benefit of the same and lodge their holdings with Depository Participants [DPs] with whom they have their Demat Accounts for getting their holdings in electronic form.

23. CODE OF CONDUCT:

Your Company is committed to conducting its business in accordance with the applicable laws, rules and regulations and highest standards of business ethics. In recognition thereof, the Board of Directors has implemented a Code of Conduct for adherence by the Directors (including Non-Executive Independent Directors), Senior Management Personnel and Employees of the Company. This will help in dealing with ethical issues and also foster a culture of accountability and integrity. The Code has been posted on the Companys website

(www.markobenzventures.com..)

All the Board Members and Senior Management Personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code.

24. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function is defined by the Audit Committee. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board& to the Managing Director.

The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company.

Based on the report of internal audit function, the Company undertakes corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthens the controls. Significant audit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

25. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of the Listing Regulations, compliance with the corporate governance provisions are not applicable to your Company as the Companys paid up Equity

Share Capital does not exceed of Rs.10 Crores and net worth does not exceed of Rs.25 Crores as on March 31, 2024.

However during the current financial year 2024-25 the Company has issued 1,50,00,000 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to an amount of Rs. 15,00,00,000 in total, by way of Rights Issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, which result in increase of Paid up Share Capital amounting to Rs. 19,20,00,000/-, thereby falls under the criteria as specified for the applicability of Corporate Governance.

A separate section on Corporate Governance Standards followed by your Company, as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 is enclosed as Annexure to this Report. The Report on Corporate Governance also contains certain disclosures required under Companies Act, 2013.

A Certificate from M/S. Ramesh Chandra Bagdi Practicing Company Secretaries, conforming compliance to the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, is annexed to this Report.

26. PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

As there were no business activities during the Year under review, the requisite information with regard to conservation of energy and technology absorption as required under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Account) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company during the Year under review.

The Company has not earned and spent any Foreign Exchange during the Financial Year 2023-2024.

27. RISK MANAGEMENT:

Your Company recognizes the risk is an integral part of business and is committed to managing the risks in a proactive and efficient manner; your Company periodically assesses risks in the internal and external environment, along with the cost of treating risks and incorporates risk treatment plans in its strategy, business and operational plans.

The Company is having a Risk Management Policy which has been entrusted with the responsibility to assist the Board (a) to ensure that all the current and future material risk exposures of the Company are identified, assessed, quantified, appropriately mitigated, minimized and managed i.e. to ensure adequate systems for risk management (b) to establish a framework for the Companys risk management process and to ensure its implementation (c) to enable compliance with appropriate regulations, wherever applicable, through the adoption of best practices (d) to assure business growth with Financial stability.

28. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The disclosures relating to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 (12) of the Act read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms part of this Report. Having regard to the provisions of the second proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act and as advised, the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to the members of the Company.

Further, Pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 was not applicable to the Company during the Financial Year 2023-2024.

29. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIALYEAR TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

The following changes take place that affects the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which the financial statements related i.e. March 31, 2024 and the date of this report:

The Company has issued equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each for an amount not exceeding Rs. 15 Crore (Rupees Fifteen Crores only) by way of Rights Issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018

30. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY HELD DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR

The following transaction take place during the year under review:

? Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company from existing Rs. 5,00,00,000 (Rupees Five crore) divided into 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 20,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Crore) divided into 2,00,00,000 (Two Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each ranking pari passu in all respect with the existing Equity Shares of the Company as per the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company.

? Change in the name of the Company from "Evergreen Textiles Limited" to "Markobenz Ventures Limited"

? Change Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The detail of the same is mentioned above in the "8. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS"

? Adoption of New Set of Memorandum of Association & Article of Association as per Companies Act, 2013

? Company has Change the Registered office address within the city from 4th Floor Podar Chambers, S. A. Brelvi Road, Fort Mumbai 400001 to Office No. 144, 14th Floor, Atlanta Building, Plot No 209, Jamnalal Bajaj Road, Nariman Point Mumbai 400021

? Raising of Funds through Secured/Unsecured Loan with an Option to Conversion into Equity Shares.

31 . BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORTING:

The Business Responsibility Reporting as required by Regulation 34(2) of the Listing Regulations, is not applicable to the Company for the Financial Year ending March 31, 2024.

32.COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS:

The Company has complied with secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board Meetings and Annual General Meetings.

33. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. The Company affirms that during the Year under review, no complaints were received by the Committee for redressal. The Sexual Harassment Policy has been posted on the website of the Company (www.markobenzventures.com)

34 . MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the Year under review, as stipulated under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is annexed to this report.

35. APPRECIATION:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Companys Shareholders,

Customers and Bankers for the support they have given to the Company and the confidence, which they have reposed in its management for the commitment and dedication shown by them.