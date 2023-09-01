To
The Members,
Your Directors have pleasure in submitting their 12lh Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2023.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
Particulars
|2022-23
(Amount in Rs.)
|2021-22 I
(Amount in Rs.)
|
Income
|37,03,16,936.00
|398,926,031.69
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|55,12,344.00
|5,058,736.11
|
Provision for Income Tax :
|-
|
Provision for Fringe Benefit Tax
|“
|
Less: Deferred tax
|26,427.00
|90,093.91
|
Less: Current Tax
|14,62,511.00
|12,63,909.76
|
Profit/(loss) after tax
|40,23,406.00
|3,704,732.44
DIVIDEND
No dividend recommended by the directors during the year.
MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT
No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate on the date of this report.
DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE
No material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.
INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL
The Board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient con uc o its usiness, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding o 1 s assets, tie prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and
comp eteness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.
SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES
The company has no Subsidiary, Joint Ventures And Associate Company.
DEPOSITS
The Company has not accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review. Details relating to deposits as follow:-
AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT
The director recommends that M/s Naresh Jai & Associates; Chartered Accountants be appointed as the statutory auditor of the company at the forth coming annual general meeting of the company to hold office till the conclusion of the next Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company.
The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.
SHARE CAPITAL
During the year, there was no change in the Companys issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital.
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.
DIRECTORS
There is no change in the director of the company during the year.
MEETINGS OF THE BOARD
The Company had 20 Board meetings during the financial year under review.
LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS
Details of Loans given are as per the Balance sheet. The company has neither given anv Guarantee nor made any investments. ?
CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES
here was contract or arrangements made with related parties as defined under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.
RISK MANAGEMENT
The Company does not have any Risk Management Policy as the element of risk threatening the Companys existence is very minimal.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to the requirement under section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Director s Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:
1. The annual accounts have been prepared as per the applicable accounting standards and there has been no material departure from such standards.
2. The accounting policies have been adopted & applied consistently & they give a true & fair view of the state of affairs of the Company.
3. Proper & sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate account & safeguarding the assets of the Company & also for preventing & detecting fraud & other irregularities.
4. The annual accounts have been prepared on going concern basis.
PARTICULARS UNDER THE COMPANIES (DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS IN THE REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RULES 1988)
Statement of Particulars with respect to conservation of energy, absorption of technology and foreign exchange earnings and outgo in accordance with the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the report of the board of directors) rules, 1988 are given herein below:
Conservation of Energy
The Company is not a manufacturing Company and hence the details in respect of the above are not applicable.
Research and Development
The Company has not undertaken any Research & Development activities in any specific area during the year under review and hence no cost has been incurred towards the same.
Technology Absorption, Adaptation and Innovation
The Company has not yet imported technical know- how and has not yet established any separate R &D facilities.
Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo
There was no foreign exchange inflow or Outflow during the year under review. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
There was no employee as per the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.
DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013
The Company has formulated the policy pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.
INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
The Company continued to maintain cordial industrial relations with its employees and wishes to acknowledge their efforts at raising efficiency levels.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Your Directors acknowledge with gratitude the co-operation and assistance received from bankers, regulatory bodies and other business constituents during the year under review.
Your Directors also convey their gratitude & deep sense of appreciation for the Statutory Auditors, Executives and Employees of the Company for their commitment & Support which has contributed to the growth and success of the Company.
By Order of the Board of Directors M/s Marushika Technology Advisors Private Limited
Monicca Agarwaal (Chairman) DIN : 02718537
Address : House No.- C-602, 6th Floor, Stellar King Court, Block -F-32, Sector-50, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar Noida 201301 UP IN
Place : New Delhi Dated : 01.09.2023
