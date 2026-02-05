iifl-logo

Marushika Technology Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Marushika Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Marushika Technology Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

05 Feb, 2026|01:56 PM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

Marushika Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.23

0.87

0.78

0.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.01

6.93

3.03

2.62

Net Worth

15.24

7.8

3.81

3.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

85.25

60.66

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

85.25

60.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.38

0.17

Marushika Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,999.8

22.2210,85,353.8910,1904.255,567232.84

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,535.9

21.736,22,757.57,3632.8737,996179.03

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,622.3

35.884,40,237.892,9823.715,239114.88

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

233.4

20.372,44,774.822,782.22.5718,016.961.49

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,706.4

33.071,69,190.95928.61.1410,312.5757.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Marushika Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Shop No.5 Acharya Niketan,

Mayur Vihar,

New Delhi - 110091

Tel: 0120-4290 383

Website: http://www.marushika.in

Email: info@marushika.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Marushika Technology Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Marushika Technology Ltd share price today?

The Marushika Technology Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Marushika Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marushika Technology Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 05 Feb ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marushika Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marushika Technology Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 05 Feb ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marushika Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marushika Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marushika Technology Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 05 Feb ‘26

What is the CAGR of Marushika Technology Ltd?

Marushika Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marushika Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marushika Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Marushika Technology Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.