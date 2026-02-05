No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.23
0.87
0.78
0.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.01
6.93
3.03
2.62
Net Worth
15.24
7.8
3.81
3.4
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
85.25
60.66
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
85.25
60.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.38
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,999.8
|22.22
|10,85,353.89
|10,190
|4.2
|55,567
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,535.9
|21.73
|6,22,757.5
|7,363
|2.87
|37,996
|179.03
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,622.3
|35.88
|4,40,237.89
|2,982
|3.7
|15,239
|114.88
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
233.4
|20.37
|2,44,774.82
|2,782.2
|2.57
|18,016.9
|61.49
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,706.4
|33.07
|1,69,190.95
|928.6
|1.14
|10,312.5
|757.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Shop No.5 Acharya Niketan,
Mayur Vihar,
New Delhi - 110091
Tel: 0120-4290 383
Website: http://www.marushika.in
Email: info@marushika.in
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Marushika Technology Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.