To the Members of

Maruti Interior Products Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s. Maruti Interior Products Limited ("the Company) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, and its cash flowsfor the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters

Emphasis of Matter

The Companys management is responsible for carrying out the inspection of its inventories on a regular basis. We have not independently verified the inventories of the Company during the year under review. Any adjustment to the value of inventories as appearing in the balance sheet of the Company may have an effect on the profit and net assets of the Company for the period and year ended March 31, 2024.

The Companys management is responsible for carrying out the balance confirmation and reconciliations with various debtors, creditors and advances. These have not been independently verified by us during the year under review. Any adjustment to the value of such balances as appearing in the balance sheet of the Company may have an effect on the profit and net assets of the Company for the period and year ended March 31, 2024.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report include Boards Report, Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. we have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance, where applicable, regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance, where applicable, with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in Paragraph 2B (f) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed details regarding pending litigation in note 37 of financial statements, which would impact its financial position.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The Company has declared and paid interim dividend during the year in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013.

f. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, the audit trail (edit log) facility has not maintained during the year, therefore we are unable to comment in case of any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For H. B. Kalaria & Associates Chartered Accountant Reg. No. 104571W Sd/- Place: Rajkot (CA Hardik Kalaria) Date: 28.05.2024 Partner UDIN: 24155474BJZXQU1236 M.No.155474

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the Maruti Interior Products Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following:

(i) (a) In respect of its property, plant, and equipment:

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property and plant and equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and hence, is not required to maintain records for the same.

(b) The Company has a programme of verification of plant, property, and equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of 2 year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain plant, property, and equipment and investment property were physically verified by the Management during the current reporting period. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed/transfer deed/conveyance deed, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and acquired buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of acquired land that have been taken on lease, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the reporting period and hence, clause (i)(d) of the CARO, 2020 is not applicable.

(e) As explained to us by the management of the Company, there have not been any proceedings initiated or pending against the Company under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder during the current reporting period or as at the balance sheet date.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the inventories excluding stocks with other third parties, if any, were physically verified during the reporting period by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification. In respect of inventory lying with other third parties, if any, confirmations were obtained by the Management for substantial portions of stocks held by them at the year-end.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the current year, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company except as follows.

Name of Bank Quarter Particulars of Securities Provided Amount as per books of account Rs. in Lakhs Amount as reported in a quarterly statement Rs. in Lakhs Amount of difference Amount Rs. in Lakhs Kotak Jun-23 Stock 934.86 934.84 0.02 Mahindra Debtors 856.03 858.33 -2.30 Bank Creditor 416.90 434.65 -17.75 Kotak Sep-23 Stock 976.14 976.14 - Mahindra Debtors 871.28 868.21 3.07 Bank Creditor 454.16 493.65 -39.49 Kotak Dec-23 Stock 932.80 932.81 -0.01 Mahindra Debtors 873.69 884.75 -11.06 Bank Creditor 798.70 805.75 -7.05 Kotak Mar-24 Stock 899.30 895.56 3.74 Mahindra Debtors 650.47 658.45 -7.98 Bank Creditor 248.85 276.44 -27.59

(iii) The Company has not provided loan/guarantee/security/investment to Promoters, Directors,

KMPs, and the related parties (as defined under the Companies Act, 2013) either severally or jointly with any other person during the year except investment made and loans provided to wholly owned subsidiary as under:

(a) The Company has provided loan to and investment made in wholly owned subsidiary, the details of which are as follows:

Sr. no. Particulars Paid During the year (in Rs. lakhs) Balance as on balance sheet date (in Rs. Lakhs) a. To Wholly Owned Subsidiary 1. Loans to Wholly Owned Subsidiary 171.07 171.07 2. Investment in Wholly Owned Subsidiary - 1.00 b. To other than subsidiaries/associates/JVs: - -

(b) In our opinion and as per the explanations provided to us, the loan provided and investment made by the Company are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In our opinion and as per the explanations provided to us, the Company has not specified any repayment schedule for the principal and interest on loans and hence, we are unable to comment on whether repayments on such loans are regular.

(d) In our opinion and as per the explanations provided to us, the Company has not specified any repayment schedule for the principal and interest on loan(s) and hence, we are unable to comment on whether there are any overdue on such loan(s).

(e) In our opinion and as per the explanations provided to us, the Company has not specified any repayment schedule for the principal and interest on loan(s) and hence, we are unable to comment on whether any loans were renewed, extended or fresh loan(s) were granted to settle the overdue of existing loan(s).

(f) The Company has granted loans/advances in the nature of loans which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Promoters and/or related parties, the details of which are as follows:

Sr. no. Particulars Amount (in Rs. Lakhs) % to total loans granted 1 Promoters - - 2 Other Related Parties (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) 171.07 100%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the current reporting period in terms of provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder.

(vi) In our opinion, the provisions for maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in arrears as at the balance sheet date for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues which have not been deposited as at the balance sheet date on account of disputes are given below:

Name of statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute pending Period to which the amount relates Gross amount due (in Rs. lacs) Amount unpaid (in Rs. lacs) Income Tax Department Income Tax CIT APPEAL FY 2014-15 7.26 5.76

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any transactions, which were not recorded in the books of accounts and which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the current reporting period in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions or banks. The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from the government.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender during the reporting period.

(c) The Company has obtained term loans during the current reporting period which, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, have been utilized for their stated purpose(s).

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the short-term funds of the Company have not been utilized for long-term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiary.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the reporting period on the pledge of any securities held in its subsidiary.

(x) (a) During the current reporting period, the Company has not raised any funds by way of further public

offer. In our opinion and as per the explanations given to us, there were funds remaining unutilized, which was raised in the previous year, the details of which is as follows:

Nature of security Purpose for which funds were raised Total amount raised (in Rs. lacs) in FY 2021-22 Amount utilized for stated purpose (in Rs. lacs) as of 31/03/2024 Unutilised amounts as at balance sheet date (in Rs. lacs) Remarks , if any Equity Issue related Exp. Rs. 60 Lacs Rs. 60 Lacs - - To set up fully automatic Nickel/ Chrome Plating Plant and Powder Coating Plant including shed Rs. 665 Lacs Rs. 665 Lacs Working Capital Requirement Rs. 285 Lacs Rs. 285 Lacs - - General Corporate Purpose Rs. 90 Lacs Rs. 90 Lacs - - TOTAL Rs. 1100 Lacs Rs. 1100 Lacs - -

(b) During the current reporting period, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of CARO 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the current reporting period.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the current reporting period.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the CARO, 2020 is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under review during our audit of the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the current reporting period the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding, subsidiary or associate company, if any or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the current reporting period and hence, is not required to obtain a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company ("CIC") as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Company does not have any CICs as part of the Group and hence, clause (xvi)(d) of CARO, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) In our opinion, the Company has not incurred any cash losses during the current reporting period and in the immediately preceding reporting period.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the current reporting period under review.

(xix) In our opinion, subject to our comments and observations in the auditors report, if any, and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we believe there does not exist any uncertainty as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liability existing at the of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

Also, refer to the other information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in the Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts that are

required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with the second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any ongoing project(s) for which funds remain unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act and hence, is not required to transfer any funds to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(xxi) Clause (xxi) of the CARO, 2020 is not applicable in the report on the standalone financial statements of the Company.

For H. B. Kalaria & Associates Chartered Accountant Reg. No. 104571W Sd/- Place: Rajkot (CA Hardik Kalaria) Date: 28.05.2024 Partner UDIN: 24155474BJZXQU1236 M.No.155474

Annexure B

Referred to in point f of paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the Maruti Interior Products Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of Maruti Interior Products Limited ("the Company") as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect of standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.