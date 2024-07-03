Summary

Maruti Interior Products Limited was incorporated as Ravi Bearings Private Limited on February 14, 1997 at Rajkot, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company with RoC, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Maruti Interior Products Private Limited on May 12, 2000, by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The name of Company was changed to Maruti Interior Products Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued on November 9, 2021 by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. In year 2000, the Company began its journey with the manufacturing of Modular Kitchen Accessories & Storage Solutions. The first two years were in business of manufacturing M.S. Wire based products. However, as time passed and with growing market demand, it expanded business from M.S. Wire based products to Stainless Steel products. The Company incorporated innovative design solutions at various levels which not only improved quality of products but also met clients expectations at every level. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and domestic sale & export of modular kitchen storage system and accessories, Aluminium Long Wardrobe Handle & Profile Handle. There are two categories of kitchen storage accessories - Solid Base Range and Wire Base Range. Both product ranges included Vertical Storages, Corner Storages,Drawer Pull Outs, Mid Way Accessories, Drawer Organisers, Portable Storage Products, Wardrobe Storage Accessories, Wardrobe Handles, Main Door Handles, C

