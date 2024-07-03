iifl-logo-icon 1
Maruti Interior Products Ltd Share Price

207
(3.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:52:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open210.65
  • Day's High210.65
  • 52 Wk High205.2
  • Prev. Close200.65
  • Day's Low207
  • 52 Wk Low 71.11
  • Turnover (lac)22.77
  • P/E88.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.46
  • EPS2.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)312.57
  • Div. Yield0.25
No Records Found

Maruti Interior Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

210.65

Prev. Close

200.65

Turnover(Lac.)

22.77

Day's High

210.65

Day's Low

207

52 Week's High

205.2

52 Week's Low

71.11

Book Value

20.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

312.57

P/E

88.39

EPS

2.27

Divi. Yield

0.25

Maruti Interior Products Ltd Corporate Action

29 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Sep, 2024

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Maruti Interior Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Maruti Interior Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|11:07 AM

06 Jan, 2025|11:07 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.78%

Non-Promoter- 25.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maruti Interior Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.1

7.55

7.55

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.8

20.29

15.97

10.16

Net Worth

30.9

27.84

23.52

10.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

27.97

15.19

yoy growth (%)

84.09

Raw materials

-16.87

-8.24

As % of sales

60.33

54.27

Employee costs

-2.96

-2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

4.11

2.14

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.76

Tax paid

-1.13

-0.56

Working capital

9.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

84.09

Op profit growth

54.74

EBIT growth

84.74

Net profit growth

88.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

37.79

37.9

27.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.79

37.9

27.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.29

0.05

Maruti Interior Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maruti Interior Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Paresh Purushotam Lunagaria

Director & CFO

Nirmal Paresh Lunagaria

Director

Purushottam Rudabhai Lunagaria

Director

Nirbhay Paresh Lunagaria

Director

Parul Paresh Lunagaria

Independent Director

Nipun Mahendrabhai Doshi

Independent Director

Shashikant Devjibhai Patel

Independent Director

Sudhir Rameshbhai Kolte

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maruti Interior Products Ltd
Summary

Summary

Maruti Interior Products Limited was incorporated as Ravi Bearings Private Limited on February 14, 1997 at Rajkot, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company with RoC, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Maruti Interior Products Private Limited on May 12, 2000, by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The name of Company was changed to Maruti Interior Products Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued on November 9, 2021 by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. In year 2000, the Company began its journey with the manufacturing of Modular Kitchen Accessories & Storage Solutions. The first two years were in business of manufacturing M.S. Wire based products. However, as time passed and with growing market demand, it expanded business from M.S. Wire based products to Stainless Steel products. The Company incorporated innovative design solutions at various levels which not only improved quality of products but also met clients expectations at every level. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and domestic sale & export of modular kitchen storage system and accessories, Aluminium Long Wardrobe Handle & Profile Handle. There are two categories of kitchen storage accessories - Solid Base Range and Wire Base Range. Both product ranges included Vertical Storages, Corner Storages,Drawer Pull Outs, Mid Way Accessories, Drawer Organisers, Portable Storage Products, Wardrobe Storage Accessories, Wardrobe Handles, Main Door Handles, C
Company FAQs

What is the Maruti Interior Products Ltd share price today?

The Maruti Interior Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹207 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Interior Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maruti Interior Products Ltd is ₹312.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maruti Interior Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maruti Interior Products Ltd is 88.39 and 9.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maruti Interior Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maruti Interior Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maruti Interior Products Ltd is ₹71.11 and ₹205.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maruti Interior Products Ltd?

Maruti Interior Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 77.38%, 1 Year at 99.26%, 6 Month at 147.90%, 3 Month at 158.57% and 1 Month at 0.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maruti Interior Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maruti Interior Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.22 %

