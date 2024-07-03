Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹210.65
Prev. Close₹200.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.77
Day's High₹210.65
Day's Low₹207
52 Week's High₹205.2
52 Week's Low₹71.11
Book Value₹20.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)312.57
P/E88.39
EPS2.27
Divi. Yield0.25
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.1
7.55
7.55
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.8
20.29
15.97
10.16
Net Worth
30.9
27.84
23.52
10.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
27.97
15.19
yoy growth (%)
84.09
Raw materials
-16.87
-8.24
As % of sales
60.33
54.27
Employee costs
-2.96
-2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
4.11
2.14
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.76
Tax paid
-1.13
-0.56
Working capital
9.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
84.09
Op profit growth
54.74
EBIT growth
84.74
Net profit growth
88.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
37.79
37.9
27.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.79
37.9
27.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.29
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Paresh Purushotam Lunagaria
Director & CFO
Nirmal Paresh Lunagaria
Director
Purushottam Rudabhai Lunagaria
Director
Nirbhay Paresh Lunagaria
Director
Parul Paresh Lunagaria
Independent Director
Nipun Mahendrabhai Doshi
Independent Director
Shashikant Devjibhai Patel
Independent Director
Sudhir Rameshbhai Kolte
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maruti Interior Products Ltd
Summary
Maruti Interior Products Limited was incorporated as Ravi Bearings Private Limited on February 14, 1997 at Rajkot, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company with RoC, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Maruti Interior Products Private Limited on May 12, 2000, by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The name of Company was changed to Maruti Interior Products Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued on November 9, 2021 by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. In year 2000, the Company began its journey with the manufacturing of Modular Kitchen Accessories & Storage Solutions. The first two years were in business of manufacturing M.S. Wire based products. However, as time passed and with growing market demand, it expanded business from M.S. Wire based products to Stainless Steel products. The Company incorporated innovative design solutions at various levels which not only improved quality of products but also met clients expectations at every level. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and domestic sale & export of modular kitchen storage system and accessories, Aluminium Long Wardrobe Handle & Profile Handle. There are two categories of kitchen storage accessories - Solid Base Range and Wire Base Range. Both product ranges included Vertical Storages, Corner Storages,Drawer Pull Outs, Mid Way Accessories, Drawer Organisers, Portable Storage Products, Wardrobe Storage Accessories, Wardrobe Handles, Main Door Handles, C
Read More
The Maruti Interior Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹207 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maruti Interior Products Ltd is ₹312.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maruti Interior Products Ltd is 88.39 and 9.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maruti Interior Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maruti Interior Products Ltd is ₹71.11 and ₹205.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maruti Interior Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 77.38%, 1 Year at 99.26%, 6 Month at 147.90%, 3 Month at 158.57% and 1 Month at 0.98%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.