Maruti Interior Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
4.11
2.14
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.76
Tax paid
-1.13
-0.56
Working capital
9.87
Other operating items
Operating
12.37
Capital expenditure
1.2
Free cash flow
13.57
Equity raised
30.56
Investing
0.01
Financing
-0.38
Dividends paid
0.02
0
Net in cash
43.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.