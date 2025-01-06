Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
27.97
15.19
yoy growth (%)
84.09
Raw materials
-16.87
-8.24
As % of sales
60.33
54.27
Employee costs
-2.96
-2
As % of sales
10.58
13.17
Other costs
-3.38
-1.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.1
12.36
Operating profit
4.74
3.06
OPM
16.97
20.18
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.76
Interest expense
-0.2
-0.18
Other income
0.05
0.04
Profit before tax
4.11
2.14
Taxes
-1.13
-0.56
Tax rate
-27.47
-26.28
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
2.98
1.58
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
2.98
1.58
yoy growth (%)
88.21
NPM
10.67
10.43
