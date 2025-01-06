iifl-logo-icon 1
Maruti Interior Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

205.2
(2.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

27.97

15.19

yoy growth (%)

84.09

Raw materials

-16.87

-8.24

As % of sales

60.33

54.27

Employee costs

-2.96

-2

As % of sales

10.58

13.17

Other costs

-3.38

-1.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.1

12.36

Operating profit

4.74

3.06

OPM

16.97

20.18

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.76

Interest expense

-0.2

-0.18

Other income

0.05

0.04

Profit before tax

4.11

2.14

Taxes

-1.13

-0.56

Tax rate

-27.47

-26.28

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

2.98

1.58

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

2.98

1.58

yoy growth (%)

88.21

NPM

10.67

10.43

