Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Maruti Interior Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To convene Extra ordinary General Meeting for increase in authorised share capital of the Company Outcome of Board meeting to convene EGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/12/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Maruti Interior Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve half yearly financial result Financial result for the year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Oct 2024 12 Oct 2024

Appointment of CS

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Maruti Interior Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is hereby informed that The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is schedule to be held on Monday the 29th day of July 2024 at the registered office of the company to consider the appointment and resignation of Independent directors. With reference to captioned subject this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Maruti Interior Products Ltd. held on Today, 29th July 2024, at the registered office of the company, the following matter, based on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee considered, discussed and approved by the board of director: 1. The appointment of Kunal Jitendra Patel as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 29th July 2024. 2. The resignation of Sudhir Kolte as Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 29th July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

Maruti Interior Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of board of director of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 at the registered office of the company to consider the following transactions; 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated audited financial result for the half year / year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To appoint Secretarial Auditor. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Financial Result for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 Financial Result for the year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024