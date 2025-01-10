Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the Twenty seventh Annual Report of the Company covering the operating and financial performance together with the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and the Auditors Report thereon for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONS REVIEW:

The financial highlights of the Company during the period ended March 31, 2024 are as below:

(Amount in Lakhs)

STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED Particulars Financial Year 2023-24 Financial Year 2022-23 Financial Year 2023-24 Financial Year 2022-23 Revenue from operations (Net) 3771.06 3888.64 3779.05 3790.10 Other income 17.56 28.35 17.56 28.35 Total Revenue 3788.72 3916.99 3796.62 3818.44 Profit/ (Loss) before tax 463.98 572.18 458.98 545.74 Less: Tax expense: (a) Current tax expense 85.50 140.00 85.50 140.00 (b) Deferred tax 35.52 (0.18) 35.52 (0.18) Profit / (Loss) for the year 342.96 432.36 337.96 405.92 Earnings per share (face value Rs.10/-) Basic & Diluted (In Rupees) 2.27 2.86 2.24 2.69

STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS

During the year under review on the basis of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement the Companys total revenue from operations during the financial year ended 31stMarch, 2023were Rs.3771.06 Lacs as against Rs.3888.64Lacs of the previous year. The Company has made Net Profit of Rs.342.96Lacs as against Rs.432.36Lacs of the previous year. The EPS of the Company for the year 2023-24 is Rs.2.27.

DIVIDEND

With a view to conserve and conserve the resources for future prospect of the Company, your Directors regret to declare dividend for the financial year 2023-24. However, The Board of Directors, at their meeting held on May 30, 2023, has declared and paid 1st Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24,at the rate of ^ 0.50/- (5%) per equity share having face value of ^ 10/- each fully paid-up, absorbing a sum of ^37.75 Lakhs, to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on Friday, June 09, 2023, being the Record Date fixed by the Company for this purpose.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review, Company has not transferred any amount to reserves.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, the shareholders of the Company at their Annual General Meeting held on 26th September, 2023 approved the following changes in the capital structure of the Company:

(a) Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rupees 11,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eleven Crores Only) divided into 1,10,00000 (One Crore Ten Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rupees 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rupees 16,00,00,000/- (Rupees Sixteen Crores Only) divided into 1,60,00,000 (One Crore Sixty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rupees 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

(b) (c) Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1(One) Bonus Equity Shares for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity shares by capitalizing a sum not exceeding Rs. 75,50,000/- (Rupees Seventy Five Lakh Fifty Thousand).

The present Authorized Capital of the Company is 16,00,00,000/- divided in to 1,60,00,000 Equity Shares of 10.00 each and Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Capital of the Company is 15,10,00,000/- divided in to 1,51,00,000 Equity Shares of 10.00 each.

DETAILS OF UTILISATION OF FUNDS & STATEMENT OF DEVIATION(S) OR VARIATION(S)

Pursuant to Regulation 32 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations/LODR) there was no deviation/variation in the utilization of proceeds as mentioned in the objects stated in the Prospectus dated February 03, 2022, in respect of the Initial Public Offering of the Company.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY AND CHANGE IN NATURE OF THE BUSINESS

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and the date of this Directors Report.

LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGE:

Your Company has paid requisite annual listing fees to BSE Limited (BSE) where its securities are listed

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Pursuant to the Section 124 applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"), all the unpaid or unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred to the IEPF established by the Central Government, upon completion of seven (7) years.

Further, according to the Investor Education & Protection Fund ("IEPF") Rules, the shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the Shareholders for seven (7) consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to the demat account created by the IEPF Authority.

Your Company does not have any unpaid or unclaimed dividend or shares relating thereto which is required to be transferred to the IEPF as on the date of this Report.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has neither invited nor accepted any deposits from the public under Section 76 and Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE (JV) AND ASSOCIATES COMPANIES

The Company has one subsidiary named M/s. Noggah Lifestyle Products Private Limited. There are no associates or joint venture companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act").

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing the salient features of financial statements of the Companys subsidiaries in Form AOC-1 is attached to the financial statements of the Company in Annexure I

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNELS

Constitution of Board:

The Constitution of the Board of Directors and other disclosure related to the Board of Directors are given in the Report on Corporate Governance.

Board Meeting:

Regular meetings of the Board are held, inter-alia, to review the financial results of the Company. Additional Board meetings are convened, as and when required, to discuss and decide on various business policies, strategies and other businesses. The Board meetings are generally held at registered office of the Company.

During the year under review, Board of Directors of the Company met 7 (Seven) times, viz April 05, 2023, May 30, 2023, August 29, 2023,September 04, 2023, October 28, 2023, November 09, 2023 and February 19, 2024.

Independent Directors:

In terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under and Listing Regulations, the Company has three Non-Promoter Non-Executive Independent Directors. In the opinion of the Board of Directors, all three Independent Directors of the Company meet all the criteria mandated by Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and they are Independent of Management.

A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on March 30, 2024 to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and Board as whole and performance of Chairperson of the Company including assessment of quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between Company management and Board that is necessary for the board of directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors and Code for Independent Director are incorporated on the website of the Company.

The Company has received a declaration from the Independent Directors of the Company under Section 149(7) of Companies Act, 2013 and 16(1)(b) of Listing Regulations confirming that they meet criteria of Independence as per relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors of the Company has taken on record the said declarations and confirmation as submitted by the Independent Directors after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfill the conditions for Independent Directors and are independent of the Management. All the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are in compliance with Rules 6(1) and 6(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, with respect to registration with the data bank of Independent Directors maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

None of Independent Directors have resigned during the year.

Information on Directorate

During the year under review, there were no changes in the composition of board of directors of the Company.

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association and Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Nirmal Paresh Lunagaria (DIN: 09027158), an Executive Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. He, being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment as such and seeks re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommends his appointment on the Board.

The relevant details, as required under Regulation 36 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and Secretarial Standards-II issued by ICSI, of the person seeking re-appointment as Directors are annexed to the Notice convening the 26tf Annual General Meeting.

Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review and in accordance with Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company had Mr. Paresh Purushotam Lunagaria (DIN:00320470)as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Purshotam Rudabhai Lunagaria (DIN:00328145) as Executive Directorof the Company, Mr. Nirmal Paresh Lunagaria (DIN: 09027158) as Executive Directorof the Company, Mr. Nirbhay Paresh

Lunagaria (DIN:09027142), Mr.Parul Paresh Lunagaria (DIN:09157413) as an Executive Directorof the Company, Mr. Nirmal Paresh Lunagaria (DIN: 09027158) as Chief Financial Officer (w.f.e. November 23, 2021) of the company, Mr.Pradeepkumar Kanjibhai Joisar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company till 20.11.2023 and Ms. Priyanka K Gola as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f.19/02/2024.

Independent Directors

Mr. Nipun Mahendrabhai Doshi (DIN: 09398522),holds office as a Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company with effect from 23rd November, 2021 for the period of 5 years who is not liable for retirement by rotation.

Mr. Shashikant Devjibhai Patel (DIN: 09398538) holds office as a Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company with effect from 23rd November, 2021 for the period of 5 years who is not liable for retirement by rotation.

Mr. Sudhir Rameshbhai Kolte (DIN: 03433717) holds office as a Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company with effect from 23rd November, 2021 for the period of 5 years who is not liable for retirement by rotation. Mr. Sudhir Rameshbhai Kolte as Non-Executive has been resigned and Mr. Kunal Jitendra Patel has been appointed as non executive Independent Director with effect from 29th July 2024.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors to the best of its knowledge and ability,confirm that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year March 31, 2024and of the profit of the Company for that period;

(c) They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f) They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND VARIOUS COMMITTEES AND THEIR MEETINGS

The Board of Directors along with its Committees provide leadership and guidance to the Management and directs and supervises the performance of the Company, thereby enhancing stakeholder value.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board has a fiduciary relationship in ensuring that the rights of all stakeholders are protected. The Board of MIPL comprises of Executive (Whole-Time) and Non-Executive Directors. Independent Directors are eminent persons with proven record in diverse areas like business, accounting, marketing, technology, finance, economics, administration, etc. The composition of Board of Directors represents optimal mix of professionalism, qualification, knowledge, skill sets, track record, integrity, expertise and diversity. The Board of Directors, as on March 31, 2024, comprised of 8 Directors, out of which 1was Executive Director ("ED") (MD & Chairman), 4 were Executive Directors ("EDs") and 3 were Non-Executive Directors ("NEDs") Independent Directors ("IDs"). Detailed profile of our Directors is available on our website at https: / / spitzebyeveryday.com/ investor-relations.

Composition of Board:

Sr. No. Name of Director Category Designation 1. Mr. Paresh Purushotam Lunagaria Executive Director Managing Director& Chairman 2. Mr. Purshotam Rudabhai Lunagaria Executive Director Executive Director 3. Mr. Nirbhay Paresh Lunagaria Executive Director Executive Director 4. Mr. Nirmal Paresh Lunagaria Executive Director Executive Director& CFO 5. Ms. Parul Paresh Lunagaria Executive Director Executive Director 6. Mr. Sudhir Rameshbhai Kolte Independent Director Non-Executive Director 7. Mr. Nipun Mahendrabhai Doshi Independent Director Non-Executive Director 8. Mr. Shashikant Devjibhai Patel Independent Director Non-Executive Director 9. Mr. Kunal Jitendra Patel Independent Director Non-Executive Director

Mr. Sudhir Rameshbhai Kolte (DIN: 03433717) holds office as a Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company with effect from 23rd November, 2021 for the period of 5 years who is not liable for retirement by rotation. Mr. Sudhir Rameshbhai Kolte as Non-Executive has been resigned and Mr. Kunal Jitendra Patel has been appointed as non-executive Independent Director with effect from 29th July 2024.

The Board of Directors, in line with the requirement of the act, has formed various committees, details of which are given hereunder:

1. Audit Committee

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The composition of each of the above Committees, their respective role and responsibility are detailed in the Report on Corporate Governance annexed to this Report.

Audit Committee:

The Company has formed Audit Committee in line with the provisions Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

As at March 31, 2024, the Audit Committee comprised Mr. Shashikant Devjibhai Patel (Non-Executive Independent Director) as Chairperson and Mr. Nipun Mahendrabhai Doshi (Non-Executive Independent Director), Mr. Paresh Purushotam Lunagaria (Executive Director) as Members.

During the year 04 (Four) meetings of committee were held during the year ended March 31, 2024, the dates which are May 30, 2023, August 29, 2023, November 09, 2023 and February 19, 2024.

The primary objective of the Audit Committee is to monitor and provide an effective supervision of the Managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest levels of transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting. The Committee oversees the work carried out in the financial reporting process by the Management, the statutory auditor and notes the processes and safeguards employed by each of them.

Recommendations of Audit Committee, wherever/whenever given, have been accepted by the Board of Directors.

Composition of Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The Board of Directors is authorized to decide Remuneration to Executive Directors. The Remuneration structure comprises of Salary and Perquisites. Salary is paid to Executive Directors within the Salary grade approved by the Members. The Nomination &Remuneration committee has been assigned to approve and settle the remuneration packagewith optimum blending of monetary and non-monetary outlay.

As at March 31, 2024, the Audit Committee comprised Mr. Nipun Mahendrabhai Doshi (Non-Executive Independent Director) as Chairperson, Mr. Sudhir Rameshbhai Kolte (Non-Executive Independent Director), Mr. Shashikant Devjibhai Patel (Non-Executive Independent Director) as Members.

In terms of requirements prescribed under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Policy inter-alia providing the terms for appointment and payment of remuneration to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy, as adopted by the Board of Directors, is placed on the website of the Company.

During the year 02 (Two) meetings of committee were held during the year ended 31stMarch, 2024, the dates which are August 29, 2023 and February 10, 2024.

Composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The terms of reference are in line with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Committee reviews Shareholders/ Investor s complaints like nonreceipt of Annual Report, physical transfer/ transmission/transposition, split/ consolidation of share certificates, issue of duplicate share

certificates etc. This Committee is also empowered to consider and resolve the grievance of other stakeholders of the Company including security holders.

As at March 31, 2024, the Audit Committee comprised Mr. Sudhir Rameshbhai Kolte (Non-Executive Independent Director) as Chairperson, Mr. Shashikant Devjibhai Patel (Non-Executive Independent Director) and Mr. Nipun MahendrabhaiDoshi (Non-Executive Independent Director) as Members.

During the year 02 (Two) meetings of committee were held during the year ended 31stMarch, 2024, the dates which are August 29, 2023 and February 10, 2024.

Board Meetings:

The Board of Directors duly met 7 times at regular intervals during the mentioned financial year and in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose. The intervening gap between the two meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. The dates on which meetings were held are as follows:

Name of the Directors Date of Meeting Paresh Purushotam Lunagaria Purshotam Rudabhai Lunagaria Nirbhay Paresh Lunagaria Nirmal Paresh Lunagaria Parul Paresh Lunagaria Sudhir Rameshbha i Kolte Nipun Mahendrab hai Doshi Shashikant Devjibhai Patel Number of Board Meetings attended during the year 05/04/2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 7/7 30/05/2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 7/7 29/08/2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 7/7 04/09/2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 7/7 28/10/2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 7/7 09/11/2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 7/7 19/0^2024 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 7/7

**During the year under review 1(One) Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Independent Directors Meetings:

In terms of the provisions of the Schedule IV of the Act and Regulation 25 (3) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors of the Company shall meet at least once in a year, without the presence of Executive Directors and members of Management. During the Financial year the Meetings of Independent Directors was held in following manner:

Date of Meeting Name of Director Shashikant Devjibhai Patel Nipun Mahendrabhai Doshi Sudhir Rameshbhai Kolte 30/03/2024 Yes Yes Yes Number of Independent Directors attended during the 01/01 01/01 01/01

DETAILS OF FRAUD REPORTING BY AUDITOR

During the year under review, there were no frauds reported by the auditors to the Board under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Company has formed Nomination and Remuneration Committee which has framed Nomination and Remuneration Policy. The Committee reviews and recommend to the Board of Directors about remuneration for Directors and Key Managerial Personnel and other employee up to one level below of Key Managerial Personnel. The Company does not pay any remuneration to the Non-Executive Directors of the Company other than sitting fee for attending the Meetings of the Board of Directors and Committees of the Board. Remuneration to Executive Directors is governed under the relevant provisions of the Act and approvals.

The Company has devised the Nomination and Remuneration Policy for the appointment, re-appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial. All the appointment, re-appointment and remuneration of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel are as per the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy is also available on the website of the Company https://spitzebyeveryday.com/investor-relations/in the head ofPolicies.

For Board of Directors and Senior Management Group. The Board of Directors of the Company has laid down a code of conduct for all the Board Members and Senior Management Group of the Company. The main object of the Code is to set a benchmark for the Companys commitment to values and ethical business conduct and practices. Its purpose is to conduct the business of the Company in accordance with its value systems, fair and ethical practices, applicable laws, rules and regulations. Further, the Code provides for the highest standard of professional integrity while discharging the duties and to promote and demonstrate professionalism in the Company.

All the Board Members and Senior Management Group of the Company have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023as required by Regulation 26(3) of the Listing Regulations. A declaration signed by the Chairman & Managing Director to this effect is attached as a part of this Annual Report. The code of conduct is also available on the website of the Company www. spitzebyeveryday. com

FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 came into effect from May 15, 2015 to put in place a framework for prohibition of insider trading in securities and to strengthen the legal framework thereof. Pursuant to Regulation 8 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated and adopted the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("Code of Fair Disclosure") of the Company. The Code of Fair Disclosure isavailable on the website of the Company www.spitzebyeveryday.com

Further, pursuant to Regulation 9 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated and adopted the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The Code lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with the shares of the Company and cautioning them on the consequence of non compliances. The Company Secretary has been appointed as a Compliance Officer and is responsible for monitoring adherence to the Code. The code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders is also available on the website of the Company www. spitze by everyday. com

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company is committed to principles of professional integrity and ethical behavior in the conduct of its affairs. The Whistle-blower Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of director(s) / employee(s) who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no person has been denied access to the Audit Committee. The Compliance officer and Audit Committee is mandated to receive the complaints under this policy. The Board on a yearly basis is presented an update on the whistleblower policy. Whistle Blower policy is available on the website of the Company at www.spitzebyeveryday.com. The Policy ensures complete protection to the whistle-blower and follows a zero tolerance approach to retaliation or unfair treatment against the whistle-blower and all others who report any concern under this Policy. During the year under review, the Company did not receive any complaint of any fraud, misfeasance etc. The Companys Whistle Blower Policy (Vigil Mechanism) has also been amended to make employees aware of the existence of policies and procedures for inquiry in case of leakage of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information to enable them to report on leakages, if any, of such information.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning, that of the Committees and of individual Directors, pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Board sought the feedback of Directors on various parameters including:

• Degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities towards stakeholders (by way of monitoring corporate governance practices, participation in the long-term strategic planning, etc.);

• Structure, composition, and role clarity of the Board and Committees;

• Extent of co-ordination and cohesiveness between the Board and its Committees;

• Effectiveness of the deliberations and process management;

• Board/Committee culture and dynamics; and

• Quality of relationship between Board Members and the Management.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

The Chairman of the Board had one-on-one meetings with each Independent Director and the Chairman of NRC had one-on-one meetings with each Executive and Non-Executive, Non-Independent Directors. These meetings were intended to obtain Directors inputs on effectiveness of the Board/ Committee processes.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole, and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors and the Board as a whole.

In the Board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and the meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Board, its committees, and individual directors was discussed.

The evaluation process endorsed the Board Members confidence in the ethical standards of the Company, the resilience of the Board and the Management in navigating the Company during challenging times, cohesiveness amongst the Board Members, constructive relationship between the Board and the Management, and the openness of the Management in sharing strategic information to enable Board Members to discharge their responsibilities and fiduciary duties.

The Board carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors as per the formal mechanism for such evaluation adopted by the Board. The performance evaluation of all the Directors was carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The performance evaluation of the Chairman, the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was carried out by the Independent Directors. The exercise of performance evaluation was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering various aspects of the

Board functioning such as composition of the Board & committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgment, governance issues etc.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Directors individually as well as evaluation of the working of the Board by way of individual feedback from directors.

The evaluation frameworks were the following key areas:

1. For Non-Executive & Independent Directors:

• Knowledge

• Professional Conduct

• Comply Secretarial Standard issued by ICSI Duties,

• Role and functions

2. For Executive Directors:

• Performance as leader

• Evaluating Business Opportunity and analysis of Risk Reward Scenarios

• Key set investment goal

• Professional conduct and integrity

• Sharing of information with Board.

• Adherence applicable government law

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company is aware of the risks associated with the business. It regularly analyses and takes corrective actions for managing/ mitigating the same.

The Company has framed a formal Risk Management Policy for risk assessment and risk minimization which is periodically reviewed to ensure smooth operation and effective management control which is also available on our website www.spitzebyeveryday.com. The Audit Committee

also reviews the adequacy of the risk management framework of the Company, the key risks associated with the business and measure and steps in place to minimize the same.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company provides equal opportunities and is committed to creating a healthy working environment that enables our Minds to work with equality and without fear of discrimination, prejudice, gender bias or any form of harassment at workplace. Your Company has in place a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policy in accordance with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 which is also available on our website www.spitzebyeveryday.com.

Further, your company has setup an Internal Complaint Committee ("ICC") at the corporate office. ICC has equal representation of men and women and is chaired by senior woman of the Company.

The composition of internal complaint committee is as follows:

Sr No Name of the Member Designation 1. Parul Paresh Lunagaria Head of HR Department 2. Alisha Nirmal Lunagaria HR Executive 3. Priyank Gangajliya HR Executive

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, M/s. H. B. Kalaria & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number 104571W), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company in the Annual General Meeting to hold office till conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company to be held for the financial year 2026-27.

The Standalone and Consolidated Auditors Report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024have been provided in "Financial Statements" forming part of this Annual Report.

The report of the Statutory Auditor does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. The observations made in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments.

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

M/s. Rajesh K Tanna and Co. (FRN: 147722W) has been appointed on 11th June,2022as the internal auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2021-22 and continues until resolved further. Internal Auditor is appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company on a yearly basis, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. The Internal Auditor reports their findings on the Internal Audit of the Company, to the Audit Committee on a half yearly basis. The scope of internal audit is approved by the Audit Committee.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Company has appointed M/s. S V Nadiyaparas & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024is attached as Annexure -III to the Directors Report and forming part of this Annual Report.

The report of the Secretarial auditor does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

DIRECTORS RESPONSE ON AUDITORS QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMER MADE

There is a no qualification or Disclaimer of Opinion in the Auditors Report on the Financial Statements to the shareholders of the Company made by the Statutory Auditors in their Auditors.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with Secretarial standards and its provisions and is in compliance with the same.

ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with Sections 134(3)(a) & 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, The annual return in Form No.MGT-7 for the financial year 2022-23 will be available on the website of the Company (www.spitzebyeveryday.com). The due date for filing annual return for the financial year 2023-24 is within a period of sixty days from the date of annual general meeting. Accordingly, the Company shall file the same with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs within prescribed time and a copy of the same shall be made available on the website of the Company (www.spitzebyeveryday.com) as is required in terms of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

As per the Regulation 15 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 applicability of Corporate Governance shall not be mandatory for companies having listed on SME Platform. Since our company has registered on SME platform the requirement of the Corporate Governance has not applicable to us.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Regulation 34(2)(e) read with Schedule V Part B of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015") is annexed herewith as Annexure II.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEE OR INVESTMENT

Particulars of investment given by the Company, during the year under review are as mentioned in the Notes 12 forming part of the Financial Statements. The Company has not advanced any loan and provided security under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

LOANS FROM DIRECTOR/ RELATIVE OF DIRECTOR

The balances of monies accepted by the Company from Directors/ relatives of Directors at the beginning of the year were Rs. NIL / - and at the close of year was Rs. NIL

The Funds has been given out of Directors own Funds and is not being given out of funds acquired by borrowing from others.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All Related Party Transactions that were entered during the financial year ended on 31stMarch, 2024were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and is in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act. There were no Related Party Transactions made by the Company during the year that required shareholders approval.

The Company has entered into related party transactions which fall under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Act. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act in Form AOC 2 are given in Annexure IVof this Director Report for the F.Y 2023-24.

Details of other related party transactions have been included in Note 44to the standalone financial statements and Consolidated Financial Statement. The Policy on the Related Party Transactions is available on the Companys website at www.spitzebyeveryday.com.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

As the Company does not fall under the mandatory bracket of Corporate Social Responsibility but for the future reference, the Company has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility as per the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

Composition of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee:

Sr. No. Name of the Director Designation Nature of Directorship 1. Mr. Nirmal Paresh Lunagaria Chairman Director 2. Mr. Paresh Purushotam Lunagaria Member Managing Director 3. Mr. Shashikant Devjibhai Patel Member Independent Director

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee Meeting:

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee duly met at regular intervals during the mentioned financial year and in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose. During the Financial year the Meetings of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee was held in following manner:

Name of Director Date of Meeting Nirmal Paresh Lunagaria Paresh Purushotam Lunagaria Shashikant Devjibhai Patel 29/08/2023 Yes Yes Yes 10/02/2024 Number of CSR Committee Meetings attended during the 02/02 02/02 0^02

The Company has formulated a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy which is available on our website www.spitzebyeveryday.com.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has laid down the set of standards, processes and structure which enables to implement internal financial control across the Organization and ensure that the same are adequate and operating effectively. To maintain the objectivity and independence of Internal Audit, the Internal Auditor reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board.

The Internal Auditor monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with the operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company. Based on the report of Internal Auditor, the process owners undertake the corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the Control. Significant audit observation and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are as follows:

1. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company and percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary in the financial year:

Name Ratio to median remuneration % increase in remuneration in the financial year Executive Director Paresh Purushotam Lunagaria 18.13 11.11 Purshotam Rudabhai Lunagaria 16.32 Not Applicable Nirbhay Paresh Lunagaria 17.23 11.11 Parul Paresh Lunagaria 10.88 Not Applicable Chief Financial Officer Nirmal Paresh Lunagaria 17.23 11.11 Company Secretary Ankita Gola 0.16 Not Applicable

2. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year: Nil

3. The number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company: -117

4. Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration.

5. Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company: The Company affirms that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

The statement containing names of top five employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate ANNEXURE-V forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to the Members excluding the aforesaid annexure. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company. Any Member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

As required by the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act,2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 the relevant data pertaining to conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign exchange earnings is attached with Annexure-VI.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE COURTS/REGULATORS

During the year under review, there were no significant and/or material orders passed by any Court or Regulator or Tribunal, which may impact the going concern status or the Companys operations in future.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Directors are pleased to report that the relations between the employees and the management continued to remain cordial during the year under review.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of the Listing Regulations read with notification SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2015-16/27 dated December 22, 2015, the Business Responsibility Report is to be given only by top 500 listed companies based on market capitalization, therefore the same is not applicable to the Company as on March 31, 2024.

MAINENTANCE OF COST RECORD

The provisions relating to maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable to theCompany and accordingly such accounts and records are not required to be maintained.

DEMATERIALISATION

The Demat activation number allotted to the Company is ISININE0JSJ01014. The company is holding its shares in dematerialised form only.

INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE

There is no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year.

The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable to the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

The Board of Directors greatly appreciates the commitment and dedication of employees at all levels who have contributed to the growth and success of the Company. We also thank all our clients, vendors, investors, bankers and other business associates for their continued support and encouragement during the year.

We also thank the Government of India, Government of Gujarat, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Finance, Customs and Excise Departments, Income Tax Department and all other Government Agencies for their support during the year and look forward to their continued support in future.