Report on the Audit of IND AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of MARUTI SECURITIES LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Based on the information and explanations provided to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of "the Company" as at March 31, 2024, its Loss including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Material uncertainty related to Going Concern: In respect of preparation of financial results of the company on going concern basis, the company has incurred a Net Loss (aftertax) Rs. 23.50 lakhs resulting into accumulated losses of Rs. 3991.05 Lakhs as at 31st March 2024. The accumulated Loss of the company has completely eroded the net worth. The company has suffered recurring losses and there are no operations during the previous financial years and current financial year as well. The above events and conditions indicate material uncertainty which cast a significant doubt on "the companys" ability to continue as a going concern, and therefore may be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities including potential liabilities in the normal course of its business. However, the financial statements of the company are prepared on Going Concern basis for the Financial Year 2023-24.

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Depending on the facts and circumstances of the entity and the Audit, there are no key audit matters to communicate in the Audit Report.

Information Other than the Ind AS financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance(including the other comprehensive income), cash flows and Statement of Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Relevant Rules 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit Procedures that is appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists; we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outw eigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Section, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying financial statements;

b) Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Section, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by "the company" so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Section, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) The matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, material uncertainty related to going concern section and emphasis of matter section, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company:

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial con h ols over financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses a qualified opinion a qualified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197of the Act

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have pending litigations which would have impact on its financial position

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or Otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

vi. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

vii. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

viiLThe Company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which doesnt have feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date on the financial statements of M/s. Maruti Securities Limited (the "Company"))

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and on the basis of the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible assets:

(a) (A) The Company doesnt have Property Plant & Equipment.

(B) The company doesnt have intangible assets

ii.

(a) The Company does not have any inventory and as such the physical verification and maintenance of records of the same does not arise.

(b) The company has not taken working Capital loan from Banks or Financial Institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

iii. The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, and Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. The company has not made any investments or granted any loans or Advances in the nature of loans to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and the rules framed there under to the extent applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company.

vii.

(a) There are no undisputed statutory dues as there are no operations in the company.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues as there are no operations in the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

viii. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company does not have any transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act.

ix.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year .The Company has not issued any debentures.

(b) The Company is not declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial Institution or other lenders.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken Term loans during the year.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the company has not raised any funds on short-term basis which have been used for long-term purposes by the Company during the year.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x.

(a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments).

(b) During the year the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally).

xi.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no Report has been filed in form ADT-4 with the Central Government as prescribed under Sub section (12) of Section 143 of the companies Act, 2013

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not received any Whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it.

xiii. The company has not entered transactions with related parties as specified under section 177 and 188 of the Act.

xiv.

(a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were duly considered by us in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected its directors.

xvi.

(a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended).

xvii. The Company has incurred cash loss of Rs.23.51 Lakhs in the current and has incurred cash loss of Rs.64.49 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and managements plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that there is material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that cast significant doubt whether the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and w hen they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet. (Refer Basis for Qualified Opinion Paragraph).

xx. The company is not covered under the provisions of Sec 135 of the Companies act, 2013.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under clause (i) of the Sub- section 3 of the Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (The Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MARUTI SECURITIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the hid AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Sectionl43(10) of the CompaniesAct,2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes these policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detailed, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted principles, and that receipts and expenditures are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, Projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the basis for qualified opinion, the company has in all material respects reasonable internal financial controls system over financial reporting but not adequate and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.