Maruti Securities Ltd Share Price

11.47
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open11.47
  Day's High11.47
  52 Wk High11.47
  Prev. Close11.47
  Day's Low11.47
  52 Wk Low 6.18
  Turnover (lac)0.01
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value-69.57
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.74
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Maruti Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

11.47

Prev. Close

11.47

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

11.47

Day's Low

11.47

52 Week's High

11.47

52 Week's Low

6.18

Book Value

-69.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.74

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Maruti Securities Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Maruti Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Maruti Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.26%

Non-Promoter- 39.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maruti Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

20

20

20

20

Reserves

-39.66

-39.43

-38.78

-38.61

Net Worth

-14.66

-14.43

-13.78

-13.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.09

14.13

-16.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Maruti Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maruti Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

B Srinivas

Independent Director

Sripathi Vamshi Krishna

Independent Director

B Kavitha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rimika Talesara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maruti Securities Ltd

Summary

Maruti Securities Limited was incorporated on August 9, 1994 with the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad and Certificate of Commencement of Business was received on August 22, 1994. The Company has been promoted by K Chitra and K Varadarajan and is presently engaged in capital market financial services. In 2001, the company signed an agreement with CDSL and NSDL for dematerialization. There were no Capital Market Operations in 2014 due to order imposed by the SEBI effective from June 4, 2009. The Reserve Bank of India had imposed restrictions on the Company, not ot carry out the business of non banking financial institutions due to negative net worth, till such time, the Company met minimum statutory requirement of Rs 0.25 Crores. Then after, the Company was permitted to do trading in the Capital Market effective from June 04, 2013.
Company FAQs

What is the Maruti Securities Ltd share price today?

The Maruti Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maruti Securities Ltd is ₹5.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maruti Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maruti Securities Ltd is 0 and -0.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maruti Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maruti Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maruti Securities Ltd is ₹6.18 and ₹11.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maruti Securities Ltd?

Maruti Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.53%, 3 Years at 23.16%, 1 Year at 61.32%, 6 Month at 40.74%, 3 Month at 10.18% and 1 Month at 4.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maruti Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maruti Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.73 %

