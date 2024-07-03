SectorFinance
Open₹11.47
Prev. Close₹11.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹11.47
Day's Low₹11.47
52 Week's High₹11.47
52 Week's Low₹6.18
Book Value₹-69.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
20
20
20
20
Reserves
-39.66
-39.43
-38.78
-38.61
Net Worth
-14.66
-14.43
-13.78
-13.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.09
14.13
-16.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
B Srinivas
Independent Director
Sripathi Vamshi Krishna
Independent Director
B Kavitha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rimika Talesara
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maruti Securities Ltd
Summary
Maruti Securities Limited was incorporated on August 9, 1994 with the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad and Certificate of Commencement of Business was received on August 22, 1994. The Company has been promoted by K Chitra and K Varadarajan and is presently engaged in capital market financial services. In 2001, the company signed an agreement with CDSL and NSDL for dematerialization. There were no Capital Market Operations in 2014 due to order imposed by the SEBI effective from June 4, 2009. The Reserve Bank of India had imposed restrictions on the Company, not ot carry out the business of non banking financial institutions due to negative net worth, till such time, the Company met minimum statutory requirement of Rs 0.25 Crores. Then after, the Company was permitted to do trading in the Capital Market effective from June 04, 2013.
The Maruti Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maruti Securities Ltd is ₹5.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maruti Securities Ltd is 0 and -0.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maruti Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maruti Securities Ltd is ₹6.18 and ₹11.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maruti Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.53%, 3 Years at 23.16%, 1 Year at 61.32%, 6 Month at 40.74%, 3 Month at 10.18% and 1 Month at 4.94%.
