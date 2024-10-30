|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Please find below the outcome of meeting of the Committee of Independent Directors for Open Offer held on December 06, 2024, inter alia has transacted the following: The Committee of Independent Directors at its meeting held on today discussed, analysed and reviewed that the open offer given by Acquirers pursuant to Public Announcement dated 23rd September, 2024, Detailed Public Statement dated 20th September, 2024 and Letter of Offer dated 27th November, 2024. The Committee of Independent Directors has concluded that open offer is fair and reasonable.
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|6 Oct 2024
|MARUTI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO APPROVE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDING / 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEP 2024 submission of unaudited results for the for the second 2nd quarter 2024 under regulation 30 SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Board approved the appointment of Ms. Rimika Talesara as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f., 22.08.2024.
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|MARUTI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Audited Results AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FY ENDED 31.03.2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|13 Jan 2024
|MARUTI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING ON 29-01-2024 FOR UNAUDITED QUARTERLY RESULTD UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER/9 MONTHS ENDED 31-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
