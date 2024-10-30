Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Please find below the outcome of meeting of the Committee of Independent Directors for Open Offer held on December 06, 2024, inter alia has transacted the following: The Committee of Independent Directors at its meeting held on today discussed, analysed and reviewed that the open offer given by Acquirers pursuant to Public Announcement dated 23rd September, 2024, Detailed Public Statement dated 20th September, 2024 and Letter of Offer dated 27th November, 2024. The Committee of Independent Directors has concluded that open offer is fair and reasonable.

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 6 Oct 2024

MARUTI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO APPROVE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDING / 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEP 2024 submission of unaudited results for the for the second 2nd quarter 2024 under regulation 30 SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Board approved the appointment of Ms. Rimika Talesara as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f., 22.08.2024.

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

MARUTI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Audited Results AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FY ENDED 31.03.2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 13 Jan 2024