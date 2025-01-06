Maruti Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
20
20
20
20
Reserves
-39.66
-39.43
-38.78
-38.61
Net Worth
-14.66
-14.43
-13.78
-13.61
Minority Interest
Debt
15.37
15.18
15.04
14.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.71
0.75
1.26
1.26
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.71
0.75
1.25
1.25
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.05
1.05
1.51
1.51
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.34
-0.3
-0.26
-0.26
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
0.71
0.75
1.25
1.25
