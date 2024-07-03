iifl-logo-icon 1
Maruti Securities Ltd Company Summary

11.47
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Maruti Securities Ltd Summary

Maruti Securities Limited was incorporated on August 9, 1994 with the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad and Certificate of Commencement of Business was received on August 22, 1994. The Company has been promoted by K Chitra and K Varadarajan and is presently engaged in capital market financial services. In 2001, the company signed an agreement with CDSL and NSDL for dematerialization. There were no Capital Market Operations in 2014 due to order imposed by the SEBI effective from June 4, 2009. The Reserve Bank of India had imposed restrictions on the Company, not ot carry out the business of non banking financial institutions due to negative net worth, till such time, the Company met minimum statutory requirement of Rs 0.25 Crores. Then after, the Company was permitted to do trading in the Capital Market effective from June 04, 2013.

