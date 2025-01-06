To

The Members,

Maruti Securities Limited.

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 30lh Annual Report together with Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

OPERATIONS

Your Directors report that your Company has reported Rs.0.01 lakhs income from other income and a Gross Loss before tax of Rs.23,50,321/- as against Gross Loss before tax of Rs .64,49,353/- in the previous year respectively.

Financial Results:

Particulars 2023-2024 In Rupees 2022-2023 In Rupees Gross Income 765 8,329 Profit before Tax(+)/Loss(-) (23,50,321) (64,49,353) Provision for Tax NIL NIL Profit after Tax(+)/Loss(-) (23,50,321) (64,49,353) Deferred Income Tax Assets /Liabilities during the year NIL NIL Profit/(Loss) from the period from Continuing operations (23,50,321) (64,49,353) Profit/(Loss) at the beginning of the year (39,42,85,671) (38,78,36,318) Profit/(Loss) for the end of the period (39,66,35,992) (39,42,85,671)

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Company incurred a loss of Rs. 23,50,321/- during the financial year 2023-24.

DIVIDEND

In view of the loss carried out for the previous financial years including current year, your Directors express their inability to recommend payment of dividend on equity shares to the members and on preference shares to the preference share holders.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Overall Review

Pursuant to ITAT Order in favour of the Company for the Asst.Year 2005-06, 2006-07,2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11 2011-12, and 2013-14 the Income Tax Department have preferred an appeal in the High Court of Telangana challenging the ITAT Order.

Business Risk Management

The Company, like any other enterprise, is exposed to business risk which can be internal risks as well as external risks.

The Countrys economic scenario has many challenges to overcome the financial liquidity in the economy and to obtain growth of 6% to 7% for the current financial year. Global Economy continues to face threats of imposing additional duties to overcome and curtail excess supply from other developed nations. The Governments thrust on infrastructure and growth in the industrialization with huge investments, the economic activity continuous to grow at a single digit growth.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED.

The Human Relations in the organization have been cordial. Your Company believes that man power is its greatest asset and endeavors to improve employee welfare at all times.

Foreign exchange earnings and outflows are: NIL

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted deposits covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and accordingly, the disclosure requirements stipulated under the said Chapter are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

During the year under review, the company has not given any loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9 is annexed herewith

AUDITORS REPORT

The Auditors Report to the members read together with the relevant notes thereon are self explanatory and hence do not warrant any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS

The members at its Annual General meeting held on 30* September, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Section 139 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, appointed M/s. P.Murali & Co., (FRN: 007257S), Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office up to the conclusion of 33rd Annual General Meeting to held in the year 2027.

In this Regard, M/s P.Murali & Co., has provided a declaration stating that they are not disqualified to continue to act as the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance report and Auditors Certificate regarding Compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance are made a part of the Annual Report as per the Annexure - A.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit and Nomination & Remuneration Committees.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS HELD DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DATES OF THE BOARD MEETINGS:

Nine Board meetings were held during the financial year 2023-24.

The dates on which the above Board meetings were held are as follows;

29th April 2023, 15th March 2023, 30th May 2023, 26th July 2023, 31st July 2023, 01st September 2023, 30th October 2023, 29th January 2024, 25th March 2024.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

At the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28th September 2019, the Members of the Company had appointed Independent Directors of the Company, for a period of 5 years. All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors responsibilities Statement it is hereby confirmed:

a. That in preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b. That the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c. That the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. That the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

e. that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

f. That systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

Policies

Material subsidiary

During the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company does not have any material listed/unlisted subsidiary companies. The policy on determining material unlisted subsidiary of the Company is approved by the Board of Directors of the company.

Vigil Mechanism

The Board of Directors of the company are committed to maintain the highest standard of honesty, openness and accountability and recognize that employees have important role to play in achieving the goal. As a public company the integrity of the financial matters of the Company and the accuracy of financial information is paramount. The stakeholders of the Company and the financial markets rely on this information to make decisions. For these reasons, the Company must maintain workplace where it can retain and treat all complaints concerning questionable accounting practices, internal accounting controls or auditing matters or concerning the reporting of fraudulent financial information to our shareholders, the Government or the financial markets. The employees should be able to raise these free of any discrimination, retaliation or harassment. Pursuant to the policy, employees are encouraged to report questionable accounting practices to Mr.Sripathi Vamshikrishna, Chairman Audit Committee through email or by correspondence through post.

Familiarisation programme for Independent Directors

The Company has formulated a programme for familiarising the Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the company, nature of the industry in which the company operates, business model of the company etc through various initiatives.

Key Managerial Personnel

Srinivas Bade, Managing Director, B. Arun, Chief Financial Officer and B.Srinivas, Compliance Officer of the Company were appointed as Key Managerial Personnel in accordance with the Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Related Party Transaction

No related party transactions were entered into during the financial year under review, there are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The same was discussed by the Audit Committee as also the Board. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-a-vis the Company.

Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required in Form AOC- 2 pursuant to Rule 8 (2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not required.

The Policy on materiality of RPTs stipulating the threshold limits and also on dealing with, pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations has been placed on the Companys website.

Internal Financial Controls

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Periodic audits are undertaken on a continuous basis covering all the operations i.e., manufacturing, sales & distribution, marketing, finance, etc. Reports of internal audits are reviewed by management from time to time and desired actions are initiated to strengthen the control and effectiveness of the system.

Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Secretarial Audit Report is in Form No. MR-3 obtained by the company and forms part of this Annual report.

Disclosures pursuant to The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

1. The Disclosures pursuant to sub-rule (1) of Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are forms part of the Boards Report.

2. The Disclosures pursuant to sub-rule (2) of Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, in respect of employees of the Company forms part of the Boards Report.

Remuneration Policy

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The details pertaining to criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and remuneration policy have been provided in Section of the attached Corporate Governance Report.

Significant and Material Orders Passed by the Regulators or Courts

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations

Disclosure Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013. An Internal committee has been set up to redress the complaints received regarding sexual harassment at workplace. Ail employees including trainees are covered under this policy.

DEMATERIALISATION OF SECURITIES

As Members are aware, your Companys equity shares are compulsorily tradable in electronic form. As on March 31, 2024, 90.89% of your Companys paid up Capital representing 45,45,065 equity shares are in dematerialized form. In view of numerous advantages emanating from the depository system. Members holding equity shares in physical mode are requested to avail the facility of dematerialization of the Companys shares on either of the depositories i.e., CDSL/NSDL.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your directors have pleasure in recording their appreciation of co-operation extended to the Company by the Bankers and employees.