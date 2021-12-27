To the Members of

Master Chemicals Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Master Chemicals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in

Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the act and the Rules made there under, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (1) of Sub-section 3 of section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") is enclosed as an annexure A to this report;

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the

Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise;

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise; iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

For Gupta Rustagi & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.128701W Place - Mumbai Date - 30th May, 2024 UDIN: 24100808BKDHXP7781 Niraj Gupta Partner Membership No. 100808

Annexure referred to in paragraph 7 of our Report of even date to the members of Master Chemicals Limited on the accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i. There is no Property, Plant & Equipment in the books of the company, in view of the foregoing, other provisions of the Order are not applicable.

ii. (a) As explained to us, the company did not carry any inventory at any time during the year.

In view of the foregoing, other provisions of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees or more during the year, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions and thus, clause 3(ii)(b) is not applicable to the Company

iii. The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity, thus, provisions of Clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not give any loan to any director or any person in whom director is interested nor made any investment in any Company as specified in Section 185 and 186 of the Act. Thus, clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company.

vi. As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us; on the basis of our examination of records of the Company; and appearing in the books of accounts as statutory dues paid/payable, delays have been noticed in depositing amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues. Following amounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable:

Dues Amount TDS on Professional Fees 11,500/- TDS on Contract 8,788/- Employee Contribution to PF 1,64,251/- Employers Contribution to PF 45,662/- EDLI & Admin Charges on PF 10,695/- Pension Fund 83,750/-

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and other material statutory dues, as applicable which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not availed of any loans from any financial institution or bank. Thus, provisions of clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable

xi. a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report

c) There has been no instance of whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year under audit

xii. In our opinion, company is not a Nidhi company and, therefore clause (xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions with the related parties in terms of sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(xiii) are not applicable.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have an Internal Audit System.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year under review, therefore clause (xv) of the order is not applicable.

xvi. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Thus clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company within the group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

xvii. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit as well as in the immediately preceding financial year

xviii. There was no resignation of statutory auditors in the previous year

xix. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due

xx. The Company does not attract the provision of sec 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, thus, clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable

For Gupta Rustagi & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.128701W Place - Mumbai Date - 30th May, 2024 Niraj Gupta Partner Membership No. 100808

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MASTER CHEMICALS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of (the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on

Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence I/we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Disclaimer of Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not established its internal financial control over financial reporting on criteria based on or considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Hence, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our opinion whether the Company had adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the company, and the disclaimer does not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company.