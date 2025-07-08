Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹29.6
Prev. Close₹28.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹29.6
Day's Low₹29.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-30.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.8
-0.58
-0.26
-0.05
Net Worth
-0.55
-0.33
-0.01
0.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.02
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.2
-0.08
-0.05
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.3
-0.15
-0.06
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
135.75
65.16
2.76
6.22
EBIT growth
135.75
65.16
2.76
6.22
Net profit growth
135.75
65.16
0.44
8.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,064.85
|74.63
|1,55,893.21
|445.76
|0.65
|2,850.86
|190.23
SRF Ltd
SRF
3,286.9
|76.9
|97,431.88
|513.16
|0.22
|3,402.88
|389.29
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,895.65
|131.32
|58,806.1
|117.9
|0
|591.88
|443.12
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,153.5
|204.88
|38,844.35
|-68.32
|0
|1,086.41
|50.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,438.1
|65.69
|37,767.53
|167
|0.09
|1,158
|588.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rana Zia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kriti Kumar Ganguly
Independent Director
Vipul Agarwal.
Sahara India Point,
CTS 40-44 S V Rd Goregaon (W),
Maharashtra - 400104
Tel: 91-022-42931818
Website: http://www.masterchemicals.in
Email: statutorymcl@rediffmail.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Master Chemicals Limited is a public company was incorporated in the year May 22, 1980. The companys main object of business is mentioned in Memorandum and Articles Association of the company.
