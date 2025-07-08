iifl-logo
Master Chemicals Ltd Share Price Live

29.6
(4.96%)
Dec 27, 2021|01:39:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.6
  • Day's High29.6
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close28.2
  • Day's Low29.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-30.8
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Master Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

29.6

Prev. Close

28.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

29.6

Day's Low

29.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-30.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.74

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Master Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Master Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Master Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:59 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.12%

Non-Promoter- 29.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Master Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.8

-0.58

-0.26

-0.05

Net Worth

-0.55

-0.33

-0.01

0.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.02

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.2

-0.08

-0.05

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.3

-0.15

-0.06

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

135.75

65.16

2.76

6.22

EBIT growth

135.75

65.16

2.76

6.22

Net profit growth

135.75

65.16

0.44

8.68

No Record Found

Master Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

3,064.85

74.631,55,893.21445.760.652,850.86190.23

SRF Ltd

SRF

3,286.9

76.997,431.88513.160.223,402.88389.29

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,895.65

131.3258,806.1117.90591.88443.12

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,153.5

204.8838,844.35-68.3201,086.4150.63

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,438.1

65.6937,767.531670.091,158588.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Master Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rana Zia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kriti Kumar Ganguly

Independent Director

Vipul Agarwal.

Registered Office

Sahara India Point,

CTS 40-44 S V Rd Goregaon (W),

Maharashtra - 400104

Tel: 91-022-42931818

Website: http://www.masterchemicals.in

Email: statutorymcl@rediffmail.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Master Chemicals Limited is a public company was incorporated in the year May 22, 1980. The companys main object of business is mentioned in Memorandum and Articles Association of the company.
Reports by Master Chemicals Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Master Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Master Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Master Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Master Chemicals Ltd is ₹0.74 Cr. as of 27 Dec ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Master Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Master Chemicals Ltd is 0 and -0.96 as of 27 Dec ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Master Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Master Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Master Chemicals Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Dec ‘21

What is the CAGR of Master Chemicals Ltd?

Master Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Master Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Master Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.12 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.88 %

