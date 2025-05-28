iifl-logo
Master Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

29.6
(4.96%)
Dec 27, 2021|01:39:18 PM

Master Chemicals CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202520 May 2025
Master Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve Financial Results for fourth quarter & year ended 31st March 2025 Approved Audited Financial Results, Cash Flow Statement of Master Chemicals Limited (Scrip Code: 506867) for the fourth quarter ended on 31st March, 2025 along with Auditors Report of the Auditors thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2025) APPROVED FINANCIAL RESULTS, CASH FLOW STATEMENT OF MASTER CHEMICALS LIMITED (SCRIP CODE: 506867) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 31.03.2025 ALONG WITH AUDITORS REPORT THEREON (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2025) APPROVED AUDITED RESULTS OF MASTER CHEMICALS LIMITED FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :30.06.2025)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20255 Feb 2025
MASTER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for third quarter ended on 31st December 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Dear Sir / Madam, This is further to our letter dated 04th February, 2025, intimating the date of Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e. 12th February, 2025 have: 1. Approved Un-Audited Financial Results, Cash Flow Statement of Master Chemicals Limited (Scrip Code: 506867) for the third quarter ended on 31st December, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:45 P. M. You are also informed that Shri Vipul Agarwal, is an authorized Director for signing the financial results as approved in the Board Meeting dated 12.02.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
MASTER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 3:00 P.M. through video conferencing/other Audio Visual means (OAVM) inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for second quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from 01st October 2024 and the same shall re-open after 48 hours of declaration of the said results. Dear Sir / Madam, This is further to our letter dated 04th November, 2024, intimating the date of Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e. 13th November, 2024 have: 1. Approved Un-Audited Financial Results, Cash Flow Statement of Master Chemicals Limited (Scrip Code: 506867) for the second quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:45 P. M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024) IN COMPLIANCE WITH REGULATION 47 OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015, PLEASE FIND ENCLOSED COPIES OF FINANCIAL RESULTS OF MASTER CHEMICALS LIMITED (SCRIP CODE: 506867) FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED ON 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 AS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT THEIR MEETING HELD ON WEDNESDAY 13TH NOVEMBER 2024 AND AS PUBLISHED IN BUSINESS STANDARD -ENGLISH DAILY AND PRATHAKAL -A REGIONAL (MARATHI) DAILY- BOTH ON 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
MASTER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Master Chemicals: Related News

No Record Found

