Master Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.8
-0.58
-0.26
-0.05
Net Worth
-0.55
-0.33
-0.01
0.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.55
-0.33
-0.01
0.2
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.54
0.54
0.57
0.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.14
-0.88
-0.59
-0.39
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.03
0.15
0.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.92
-0.67
-0.6
-0.45
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.24
-0.24
-0.14
-0.09
Cash
0.05
0.01
0
0.02
Total Assets
-0.55
-0.33
-0.02
0.19
