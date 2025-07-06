To,

The Members,

Master Chemicals Limited,

25-28, Plot No.-209, Atlanta Building,

Jamnalal Bajaj Marg,

Nariman Point Mumbai 400021

The Directors of your Company are presenting their 44th Annual Report of the Company on the operations and financials of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Rs. In Thousand)

PARTICULARS 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income - - Total Expenditure 2175.13 2669.82 Profit (+ )/ Loss (-) before Tax (2175.13) (2669.82) Provision for Taxation - - Gain (loss) on equity instruments 43.52 (566.09) Net Profit (+) / Loss (-) after Tax (2131.61) (3235.91) Balance carried forward to next year (2131.61) (3235.91)

OPERATIONS:

During the year under review, the total income of the Company was Rs. NIL as also nil income in the previous year. The loss for current fiscal is Rs (2131.61)/-. (in thousands)

DIVIDEND:

Due to lack of profit, the Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

CAPITAL ISSUE

During the financial year 2023-24 the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity. As on March 31, 2024 the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 24,50,000/- (Rupees Twenty Four Lacs Fifty Thousand Only). Out of the total paid up share capital of the Company, 70.12 % is held by Promoters and Promoter Group, and balance of 29.88 % is held by persons other than Promoters and Promoter Group out of which majority is in dematerialized form.

DIRECTORS:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Shri K. K. Ganguly, Director of the Company, is retiring by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and is eligible for reappointment. The Board recommends his name for re-appointment as Director of the Company. First term of Shri Vipul Agarwal, Independent Director of the Company will be expired on 06.07.2025, board has recommended his name for appointment as Independent Director of the Company for the second term.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Shri Vipul Agarwal and Shri K. K. Ganguly, the Independent Directors of the Company, have submitted the Declaration of Independence, as required pursuant to Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013, stating that they meet the criteria of Independence as provided in Sub Section 149(6) and Regulation 16 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company arranged familiarization programmes for the Independent Directors. The Independent Directors have already been informed about their duties, rights, responsibilities and Code of Conduct including various recent changes of the Companies Act, 2013 in the Board Meeting of the Company. The details of familiarization programme for Independent Director are available on the website of the Company at-www.masterchemicals.in.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Pursuant to section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Company was required to appoint Key Managerial Personnel (KMP). In view of this, Shri Subash Raju Kanumuri has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f.12.11.2016, Shri Brijendra Awasthi has been appointed as Manager of the Company. In the F Y 2022-23, Shri Rajan Kumar Singh has been resigned from the post of Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 10.09.2022.

AUDITORS:

At the 42nd nnual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September 2022 the Members approved appointment of M/s Gupta Rustagi & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Regn No. 128701W), as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a period of five years from the conclusion of that AGM till the conclusion of 47th Annual General Meeting of the company.

AUDITORS REPORT:

The Report of the Statutory Auditors M/s. Gupta Rustagi & Co., on the financials of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 is self-explanatory and lacks any qualifications and hence needs no further explanations.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any public deposit during the year under review.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Board of Directors of the Company has constituted its Audit Committee in Compliance with Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The details of members of the Committee are given below:

Shri Vipul Agarwal Chairman Shri K. K. Ganguly Member Smt Rana Zia Member

Out of three committee members, two are Independent Directors. The Chairman of the Audit Committee is an independent Director which is in Compliance with the Regulations 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as well as Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Board of Directors of the Company has constituted its Nomination and Remuneration Committee (pursuant to the requirement of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013) to deal with matters related to managerial remuneration of company as may be required from time to time. The details of members of the Committee are given below:

Shri K. K. Ganguly Chairman Shri Vipul Agarwal Member Smt Rana Zia Member

During the year under review, a meeting of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company was held on 11.08.2023.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Board of Directors of Company had constituted ‘Stakeholders Relationship Committee as pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The details of members of the Committee are given below:

Shri Vipul Agarwal Chairman Shri K. K. Ganguly Member Smt Rana Zia Member

During the period under review, the Company has not received any complaint from the Shareholders/Investors. No Meetings of Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company were held during the financial year 2023-24. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings are held whenever required in case the grievances of investors stand unresolved by the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of company, Link Intime India Private Limited.

POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

The Company has placed Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harrasement for women at workplace in accordance with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complain Committee (ICC) has been in place to redress complaints received regarding Sexual Harrasement. The policy has set guidelines on the redressal and enquiry process that is to be followed by the complainants and ICC, while dealing with issues related to Sexual Harassment at workplace.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The details of the vigil mechanism are mentioned in the Corporate Governance

Report and also available on the Companys website at www.masterchemicals.in.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility, are not applicable to the Company.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Company has adopted a Nomination & Remuneration Policy for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and criteria for Directors appointment and remuneration. The features of this policy are as follows:

1. The Company, while constituting the Board shall draw members from diverse fields such as finance, law, management, technical, marketing, manufacturing or other disciplines related to the Companys business.

There shall be no discrimination on the basis of gender, while determining the Board Composition.

2. A Director shall be a person of integrity, who possesses relevant expertise and experience. He shall uphold ethical standards of integrity and probity and act objectively and constructively. He shall exercise his responsibilities in a bona-fide manner in the interest of the Company, devote sufficient time and attention to his professional obligations for informed and balance decision making, and assist the Company in implementing the best corporate governance practices.

3. An Independent Director should meet the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, concerning independence of Directors. The Companies shall also obtain certification of independence from the Independent Director in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013.

4. The objective of policy is to have a compensation framework that will reward and retain talent.

5. The remuneration will be such as to ensure that the correlation of remuneration to performance is clear and meet appropriate performance benchmarks.

6. Remuneration to Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees will involve a balance between fixed and variable pay, reflecting short and long term performance objectives of the employees in line with the working of the Company and its goals.

7. The above will take into consideration industry performance, customer performance and overall economic environment.

DETAILS OF BOARD MEETINGS:

During the financial year under review, the Company had 4 board meetings on 26.05.2023, 11.08.2023, 10.11.2023 and 12.02.2024.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The information required under Section 92(3) and 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the extracts of Annual Return of the Company in prescribed format Form is available on the Companys website at www.masterchemicals.in.

PERSONNEL:

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in the prescribed format and annexed to this Report vide Annexure 1. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

Details of Related Party Transactions made by the Company are explained in the Financial Statement.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, INVESTMENTS, GUARANTEES AND SECURITY PROVIDED: Details of loans, guarantees, investments and securities provided pursuant to the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, are provided in notes forming part of the standalone financial statements.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of its committees. The performance of individual director was evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgement, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders, time devoted etc.

COMPANIES (DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS IN THE REPORT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS) RULES 1988:

The particulars required U/s 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, in relation to the Conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable to the Company. During the year under review, there was no foreign exchange earning and outgo.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has appointed M/s C.P Shukla & Co., Company Secretaries, Lucknow, a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice, to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2021-22 to 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure 2 to this Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company has complied with the Guidelines of Corporate Governance A Certificate by Practicing Company Secretary on the Compliance with the conditions of the Corporate Governance as per Listing Regulations is forming part of this Annual Report as Annexure 3.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors, based on the representation received from the operating management, confirm that:- a. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there is no material departure from following the accounting Standards. b. they have, in selection of accounting policies, consulted the Statutory

Auditors and have applied them consistently and made judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at the end of the Financial Year and of the Profit or Loss of the Company for that period. c. they have taken proper and sufficient care to the best of their knowledge and ability, for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. d. they have prepared the annual accounts on a Going Concern basis, and e. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. f. they had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Employees are our vital and most valuable assets of the Company. Your Directors value the professionalism and commitment of all employees of the Company and place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by employees of the Company at all levels that has contributed to your Companys success. Your Directors thank and express their gratitude for the support and co-operation received from the Central and State Governments / regulatory authorities viz. Ministry of Corporate Affairs, SEBI, the Stock Exchange, Depositories and other stakeholders including producers and vendors.