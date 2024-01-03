iifl-logo

Matrix Geo Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

QUICKLINKS FOR Matrix Geo Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

11.37

8.02

6.92

Net Worth

11.38

8.03

6.93

Minority Interest

Debt

1.62

1.64

0.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13

9.67

7.01

Fixed Assets

2.67

2.54

0.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.17

0.08

0.01

Networking Capital

9.26

6.61

5.84

Inventories

0.03

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.09

6.93

9.67

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.8

4.55

3.17

Sundry Creditors

-1.43

-2.38

-3.83

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.23

-2.49

-3.17

Cash

0.88

0.43

0.41

Total Assets

12.99

9.67

7.02

