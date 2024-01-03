Matrix Geo Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
11.37
8.02
6.92
Net Worth
11.38
8.03
6.93
Minority Interest
Debt
1.62
1.64
0.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13
9.67
7.01
Fixed Assets
2.67
2.54
0.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.08
0.01
Networking Capital
9.26
6.61
5.84
Inventories
0.03
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.09
6.93
9.67
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.8
4.55
3.17
Sundry Creditors
-1.43
-2.38
-3.83
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.23
-2.49
-3.17
Cash
0.88
0.43
0.41
Total Assets
12.99
9.67
7.02
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.