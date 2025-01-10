To the Members of Mauria Udyog Limited

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Mauria Udyog Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Ind AS financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS ), of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, its loss including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

I. The Company has defaulted in repayment of its borrowing taken from various banks/ NBFCs and accordingly these loans have been classified as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) by the respective banks/ NBFCs. The Company has not been recognising interest on such loans from the date of NPA classification by respective banks/ NBFCs. The amount of interest expenses cannot be ascertained. Further, the balances of borrowings are subject to confirmation from the respective banks/ NBFCs.

II. The Company has classified its investments in unquoted equity shares of other entities to be Fair Valued through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI). However, it has not obtained/ carried out fair valuation of such unquoted equity shares. The Company has measured investments in unquoted equity shares based on Net Asset Value of such equity shares as at 31 March 2020 wherever the financial statements of such entities are available as on such date. The impact of fair valuation cannot be ascertained.

III. The Company has not used expected credit loss model to assess the impairment loss or gain on trade receivables as required by Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments. The impact of such non-compliance cannot be ascertained. However, the Company has made a provision of Rs. 7,494.41 Lacs against doubtful trade receivables in the current financial year.

IV. The Company had entered into certain transactions with Amrapali Group of Companies in past years. In consequent to which forensic audit was conducted as per the Directions of Honble Supreme Court of India to look into transactions between Amrapali Group of Companies and Sureka Group of Companies. After which the Honble Supreme Court vide its order No. Writ Petition{s}(Civil) No. 940/2017 dated 2 December 2019 had directed M/s Jotindra Steel & Tubes Limited and Mauria Udyog Limited including associated companies and Directors viz Mr. Navneet Kumar Sureka and Mr. Akhil Kumar Sureka to deposit Rs. 16,700.00 Lacs. In response to the order of the Honble Supreme Court, it had filed an application on 9 December 2019 before the Honble Supreme Court to accept the Title deeds of immoveable properties belonging to Sureka family members and associate companies (based on latest valuation report) worth amounting Rs. 16,897.00 Lacs net off incumbency amount of Rs. 3,934.00 Lacs including Properties amounting Rs. 10,182.00 Lacs belonging to Mauria Udyog Limited.

In the previous financial year 2019-20, the Company has charged Rs. 1,500.00 Lacs in the Statement of Profit and Loss against the above matter on an estimated basis and reduced the value of properties (property which is deposited to Honble Supreme Court).

The Company has neither provided for liability against this matter, nor any amount has been shown as contingent liability as required by Ind AS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets".

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Loss allowance for Trade receivables (refer note 1 (v) of Note 13 to the accompanying financial statements and point iii of Basis for Qualified Opinion para) Our audit procedures included the following: The Company has trade receivables of Rs. 17,270.11 lacs as at 31 March 2021 (net of impairment loss of Rs 7,494.41 lacs). During the year, the Company has recorded a charge of Rs 7,494.41 lacs towards provision for doubtful debts for such trade receivables. • Understanding the trade receivables process with regards to valuation and testing of controls designed and implemented by the management. Owing to the nature of operations of the Company and related customer profiles, the Company has significant long standing trade receivable balances, for which appropriate loss allowance is required to be created for expected credit losses using simplified approach in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments, measuring the loss allowance equal to lifetime expected credit losses. • Testing the accuracy of ageing of trade receivables at year end on sample basis. For the purpose of expected credit loss assessment of trade receivables, significant judgment is required by the management to estimate the timing and amount of realization of these receivables basis the past history, customer profiles, and consideration of other internal and external sources of information, including the impact of COVID 19 pandemic in aforesaid estimates. • Obtained a list of outstanding receivables, with the identified significant long outstanding receivables, and discussed plan of recovery lifetime with management. Considering the significant judgement involved, increased complexities due to the pandemic, high estimation uncertainty and materiality of the amounts involved, we have identified loss allowance on trade receivables as a key audit matter for current year audit. • Circularized balance confirmations to a sample of trade receivables and reviewed the reconciling items, if any. • Verified the appropriateness of judgments regarding provisions for trade receivables and assess as to whether these provisions were calculated in accordance with the Companys provisioning policies. • Tested subsequent settlement of trade receivables after the balance sheet date on a sample basis, as applicable. • Verified the related disclosures made in notes to the financial statements in accordance with Ind AS 115 and Ind AS 109. • The Company has not used expected credit loss model to assess the impairment loss or gain on trade receivables as required by Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments". Litigation, Claims and Contingent Liabilities (Refer Notes 39, read along with point iv of Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph in Independent Auditors Report to the Ind AS financial statements) Principal audit procedures performed: The Company is exposed to a variety of different laws, regulations and interpretations thereof which encompasses indirect taxation and legal matters. In the normal course of business, provisions and contingent liabilities may arise from legal proceedings, including regulatory and other Governmental proceedings, constructive obligations as well as investigations by authorities and commercial claims. • We understood the processes, evaluated the design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over the recording and reassessment of uncertain legal positions, claims and contingent liabilities. Based on the nature of regulatory and legal cases management applies significant judgement when considering whether, and how much, to provide for the potential exposure of each matter. These estimates could change substantially over time as new facts emerge as each legal case or matters progresses. • We held discussions with senior management including the person responsible for legal and compliance to obtain an understanding of the factors considered by management in classification of the matter as probable, possible and remote; Given the different views, possible basis the interpretations, complexity and the magnitude of the potential exposures, and the judgement necessary to determine required disclosures, this is a key audit matter. • Examined the Companys legal expenses on sample basis and read the minutes of the board meetings and the legal compliance committee in order to ensure completeness. • We read the correspondence from Court authorities and considered legal opinion obtained by the Management from external law firms to evaluate the basis used for provisions recognised or the disclosures made in the Ind AS financial statements. • We also obtained direct legal confirmations for significant matters from the law firms handling such matters to corroborate managements conclusions. • For those matters where Management concluded that no provision should be recorded, we also considered the adequacy and completeness of the Companys disclosures made in relation to contingent liabilities.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 53 to the Statement, which describes the uncertainties relating to COVID- 19 pandemic outbreak and managements evaluation of its impact on the operations of the Company and accompanying Statement as at and for the year ended 31 March 2021, the extent of which is significantly dependent on future developments as they evolve.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020 were audited by another auditor, M/s LK Bohania & Co. - Chartered Accountants, who have expressed a qualified opinion on those Ind AS financial statements vide their audit report dated 4 September 2020.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(2) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure 1", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(3) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder except for the matters described in Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph;

e) the matters described in Basis for Qualified Opinion & Emphasis of Matter paragraphs, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate report in "Annexure 2".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note 55 to the Ind AS financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at March 31, 2021;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts. Hence, the question of any material foreseeable losses does not arise;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Annexure 1lto!the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Mauria Udyog Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021.]

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of the fixed assets which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. However, during the year, fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management as per the programme of verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties recorded in the books of account of the Company are held in the name of the Company except for the details given below:

Land/ Building Total number of cases Leasehold/ Freehold Gross Block as at March 31, 2021 Net Block as at March 31, 2021 Remarks Land 2 Freehold 8,681.90 Lacs 8,681.90 Lacs Refer Note No. 9 of accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements Land 1 Freehold 54.00 Lacs 54.00 Lacs Not registered in the name of the Company Building 1 Leasehold 336.40 Lacs 293.06 Lacs Not registered in the name of the Company

(ii) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the

frequency of verification is reasonable. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification carried out during the year.

(jjj) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted unsecured

loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that, the terms and conditions of the aforesaid loans granted by the Company are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

1

(b) The schedbte of repayment of principal in respect of such loans has not been stipulated thus we are unable to comment whether the repayments are regular and report amounts overdue for more than ninety days, if any, as required under paragraph 3(iii)(c) of the Order.

(iv) Based on information and explanation given to us in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company in respect of products where the maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and the rules framed there under and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is not regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, and there have been serious delays in a large number of cases.

According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, which were outstanding, at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment The Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 3.28 2019-20 Various dates Various dates The Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 5.07 2019-20 Various dates Not yet paid The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 4.99 2020-21 Various dates Various dates State Insurance Act, 1948 Employee State Insurance 6.37 2019-20 Various dates Various dates Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948 Employee State Insurance 1.29 2019-20 Various dates Not yet paid Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employee State Insurance 1.90 2020-21 Various dates Not yet paid Labour Welfare Fund Labour Welfare Fund 1.43 2018-19 January 15, 2019 Various dates Labour Welfare Fund Labour Welfare Fund 0.41 2019-20 January 15, 2020 Various dates Labour Welfare Fund Labour Welfare Fund 0.20 2019-20 January 15, 2020 Not yet paid

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues with respect to income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans to banks and financial institutions during the year. The details of which is as follows.

Bank/Financial Institution Name Amount Period of Delay (Rs. In Lacs) Deewan Housing Finance Limited 326.27 1 -22 months Housing Development Finance Limited 453.45 1-20 months Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 435.11 1-17 months Total 1,214.83

In addition to above during the year, there were defaults aggregating Rs. 115.42 Lacs which were made good through payments. Further, there are no dues in respect of debenture holders.

(ix) Based upon the audit procedure performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

: (k&d / According to the information and explanations given to us, managerial remuneration has been paid in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Mauria Udyog Limited (on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Mauria Udyog Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.