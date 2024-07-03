Summary

Mauria Udyog Limited (MUL), incorporated on September 24, 1980 is Indias largest manufacturer & exporters of LPG cylinders, valves & regulators and also the terry towels. The manufacturing activities of MUL are spread over in an area covering 150,000 sq. ft. and the works situated in Faridabad, a suburb of Delhi, Capital of India. The Company is a conglomerate corporation engaged into the business of manufacturing and trading in varied products such as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Accessories such as Cylinder Guards, Neck Rings, Burner Set, Cooker Ring & Adopter.Mauria Udyog Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 company certified by BSI, accredited by UKAS. MUL is also certified for OHSAS:18001: 2007 & ISO 14001:2004 by BSI for its Health Safety and Environmental Management Systems. The Company is a Govt. of India recognized TRADING HOUSE, for consistent export of products to various parts of the world. It is largest manufacturer and exporter of LPG Cylinders in India exporting its products to more than 75 countries across the world. MUL exports its products to practically every continent of the world. Products of the Company meet all key international standard certification including certification for manufacture of cylinders according to DOT 4BA, 4BW standard for USA in India. Apart from this, the Company undertakes manufacturing of terry towels in addition to cylinders. The unit comprises of a modern facility and a weaving plant equipped with all the relevant machines. The

