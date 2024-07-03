SectorPackaging
Open₹14.3
Prev. Close₹14.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹108.22
Day's High₹15.52
Day's Low₹13.59
52 Week's High₹19.63
52 Week's Low₹7.64
Book Value₹2.94
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)206.73
P/E11.96
EPS1.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
13.32
13.32
13.32
13.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.11
13.5
15.72
81.87
Net Worth
17.43
26.82
29.04
95.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
130.93
542.95
1,358.3
1,237.02
yoy growth (%)
-75.88
-60.02
9.8
8.89
Raw materials
-75.47
-492.9
-1,127.85
-1,029.5
As % of sales
57.64
90.78
83.03
83.22
Employee costs
-5.56
-8.01
-11.1
-7.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-81.23
-50.29
15.21
14.28
Depreciation
-4.14
-4.08
-5.08
-5.47
Tax paid
15.57
17.02
-6.02
-4.98
Working capital
-96.25
-114.69
55.75
-60.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-75.88
-60.02
9.8
8.89
Op profit growth
244.44
-142.53
27.64
11.35
EBIT growth
183.91
-154.02
22.89
17.24
Net profit growth
36.01
-625.23
-1.17
3.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
335.1
231.69
241.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
335.1
231.69
241.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
7.99
20.69
4.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
NAVNEET KUMAR SUREKA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DIVYA AGARWAL
Non Executive Director
VEENA AGRAWAL
Independent Director
Birendra Kumar
Independent Director
Manohar Menghraj Punjabi
Independent Director
Atul Kumar
WTD & Additional Director
Deepa Sureka
Reports by Mauria Udyog Ltd
Summary
Mauria Udyog Limited (MUL), incorporated on September 24, 1980 is Indias largest manufacturer & exporters of LPG cylinders, valves & regulators and also the terry towels. The manufacturing activities of MUL are spread over in an area covering 150,000 sq. ft. and the works situated in Faridabad, a suburb of Delhi, Capital of India. The Company is a conglomerate corporation engaged into the business of manufacturing and trading in varied products such as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Accessories such as Cylinder Guards, Neck Rings, Burner Set, Cooker Ring & Adopter.Mauria Udyog Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 company certified by BSI, accredited by UKAS. MUL is also certified for OHSAS:18001: 2007 & ISO 14001:2004 by BSI for its Health Safety and Environmental Management Systems. The Company is a Govt. of India recognized TRADING HOUSE, for consistent export of products to various parts of the world. It is largest manufacturer and exporter of LPG Cylinders in India exporting its products to more than 75 countries across the world. MUL exports its products to practically every continent of the world. Products of the Company meet all key international standard certification including certification for manufacture of cylinders according to DOT 4BA, 4BW standard for USA in India. Apart from this, the Company undertakes manufacturing of terry towels in addition to cylinders. The unit comprises of a modern facility and a weaving plant equipped with all the relevant machines. The
Read More
The Mauria Udyog Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mauria Udyog Ltd is ₹206.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mauria Udyog Ltd is 11.96 and 4.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mauria Udyog Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mauria Udyog Ltd is ₹7.64 and ₹19.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mauria Udyog Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.01%, 3 Years at 73.32%, 1 Year at 23.99%, 6 Month at 41.38%, 3 Month at -1.88% and 1 Month at 2.99%.
