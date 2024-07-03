iifl-logo-icon 1
Mauria Udyog Ltd Share Price

15.52
(9.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

  • Open14.3
  • Day's High15.52
  • 52 Wk High19.63
  • Prev. Close14.11
  • Day's Low13.59
  • 52 Wk Low 7.64
  • Turnover (lac)108.22
  • P/E11.96
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.94
  • EPS1.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)206.73
  • Div. Yield0
Mauria Udyog Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

14.3

Prev. Close

14.11

Turnover(Lac.)

108.22

Day's High

15.52

Day's Low

13.59

52 Week's High

19.63

52 Week's Low

7.64

Book Value

2.94

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

206.73

P/E

11.96

EPS

1.18

Divi. Yield

0

Mauria Udyog Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Mauria Udyog Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mauria Udyog Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.93%

Non-Promoter- 26.06%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mauria Udyog Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

13.32

13.32

13.32

13.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.11

13.5

15.72

81.87

Net Worth

17.43

26.82

29.04

95.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

130.93

542.95

1,358.3

1,237.02

yoy growth (%)

-75.88

-60.02

9.8

8.89

Raw materials

-75.47

-492.9

-1,127.85

-1,029.5

As % of sales

57.64

90.78

83.03

83.22

Employee costs

-5.56

-8.01

-11.1

-7.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-81.23

-50.29

15.21

14.28

Depreciation

-4.14

-4.08

-5.08

-5.47

Tax paid

15.57

17.02

-6.02

-4.98

Working capital

-96.25

-114.69

55.75

-60.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-75.88

-60.02

9.8

8.89

Op profit growth

244.44

-142.53

27.64

11.35

EBIT growth

183.91

-154.02

22.89

17.24

Net profit growth

36.01

-625.23

-1.17

3.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

335.1

231.69

241.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

335.1

231.69

241.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

7.99

20.69

4.97

Mauria Udyog Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mauria Udyog Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

NAVNEET KUMAR SUREKA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

DIVYA AGARWAL

Non Executive Director

VEENA AGRAWAL

Independent Director

Birendra Kumar

Independent Director

Manohar Menghraj Punjabi

Independent Director

Atul Kumar

WTD & Additional Director

Deepa Sureka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mauria Udyog Ltd

Summary

Mauria Udyog Limited (MUL), incorporated on September 24, 1980 is Indias largest manufacturer & exporters of LPG cylinders, valves & regulators and also the terry towels. The manufacturing activities of MUL are spread over in an area covering 150,000 sq. ft. and the works situated in Faridabad, a suburb of Delhi, Capital of India. The Company is a conglomerate corporation engaged into the business of manufacturing and trading in varied products such as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Accessories such as Cylinder Guards, Neck Rings, Burner Set, Cooker Ring & Adopter.Mauria Udyog Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 company certified by BSI, accredited by UKAS. MUL is also certified for OHSAS:18001: 2007 & ISO 14001:2004 by BSI for its Health Safety and Environmental Management Systems. The Company is a Govt. of India recognized TRADING HOUSE, for consistent export of products to various parts of the world. It is largest manufacturer and exporter of LPG Cylinders in India exporting its products to more than 75 countries across the world. MUL exports its products to practically every continent of the world. Products of the Company meet all key international standard certification including certification for manufacture of cylinders according to DOT 4BA, 4BW standard for USA in India. Apart from this, the Company undertakes manufacturing of terry towels in addition to cylinders. The unit comprises of a modern facility and a weaving plant equipped with all the relevant machines. The
Company FAQs

What is the Mauria Udyog Ltd share price today?

The Mauria Udyog Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mauria Udyog Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mauria Udyog Ltd is ₹206.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mauria Udyog Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mauria Udyog Ltd is 11.96 and 4.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mauria Udyog Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mauria Udyog Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mauria Udyog Ltd is ₹7.64 and ₹19.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mauria Udyog Ltd?

Mauria Udyog Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.01%, 3 Years at 73.32%, 1 Year at 23.99%, 6 Month at 41.38%, 3 Month at -1.88% and 1 Month at 2.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mauria Udyog Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mauria Udyog Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.07 %

