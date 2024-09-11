pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the 44th Annual Report of the Company, being sent to the shareholders of the Company. The Notice of AGM along with the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is also available on the Website of the Company viz.:www.mauria.com and also on the Website of National Securities Depository Limited(NSDL) at evoting@nsdl.com You are requested to take the enclosed document on your records. The Members discussed, considered and transacted all the Agenda Items as per the Notice for calling the 44th AGM . The consolidated E-Voting Results will be provided separately along with Scrutinizers Report thereon. Thanking You COMPLIANCE OFFICER MAURIA UDYOG LTD (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024) Proceedings of 44th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 11th September 2024 at 3:00 PM is enclosed herewith pursuant to Reg 30(6) of LODR.2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024)