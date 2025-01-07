iifl-logo-icon 1
Mauria Udyog Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.22
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

130.93

542.95

1,358.3

1,237.02

yoy growth (%)

-75.88

-60.02

9.8

8.89

Raw materials

-75.47

-492.9

-1,127.85

-1,029.5

As % of sales

57.64

90.78

83.03

83.22

Employee costs

-5.56

-8.01

-11.1

-7.07

As % of sales

4.25

1.47

0.81

0.57

Other costs

-126.81

-64.36

-166.83

-159.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

96.85

11.85

12.28

12.87

Operating profit

-76.92

-22.33

52.5

41.13

OPM

-58.75

-4.11

3.86

3.32

Depreciation

-4.14

-4.08

-5.08

-5.47

Interest expense

-7.58

-24.35

-32.8

-24.78

Other income

7.42

0.47

0.59

3.41

Profit before tax

-81.23

-50.29

15.21

14.28

Taxes

15.57

17.02

-6.02

-4.98

Tax rate

-19.16

-33.84

-39.57

-34.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-65.65

-33.27

9.19

9.3

Exceptional items

0

-15

0

0

Net profit

-65.65

-48.27

9.19

9.3

yoy growth (%)

36.01

-625.23

-1.17

3.38

NPM

-50.14

-8.89

0.67

0.75

