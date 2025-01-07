Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
130.93
542.95
1,358.3
1,237.02
yoy growth (%)
-75.88
-60.02
9.8
8.89
Raw materials
-75.47
-492.9
-1,127.85
-1,029.5
As % of sales
57.64
90.78
83.03
83.22
Employee costs
-5.56
-8.01
-11.1
-7.07
As % of sales
4.25
1.47
0.81
0.57
Other costs
-126.81
-64.36
-166.83
-159.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
96.85
11.85
12.28
12.87
Operating profit
-76.92
-22.33
52.5
41.13
OPM
-58.75
-4.11
3.86
3.32
Depreciation
-4.14
-4.08
-5.08
-5.47
Interest expense
-7.58
-24.35
-32.8
-24.78
Other income
7.42
0.47
0.59
3.41
Profit before tax
-81.23
-50.29
15.21
14.28
Taxes
15.57
17.02
-6.02
-4.98
Tax rate
-19.16
-33.84
-39.57
-34.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-65.65
-33.27
9.19
9.3
Exceptional items
0
-15
0
0
Net profit
-65.65
-48.27
9.19
9.3
yoy growth (%)
36.01
-625.23
-1.17
3.38
NPM
-50.14
-8.89
0.67
0.75
