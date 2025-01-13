Mauria Udyog Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
13.32
13.32
13.32
13.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.11
13.5
15.72
81.87
Net Worth
17.43
26.82
29.04
95.19
Minority Interest
Debt
189.58
343.45
351.48
366.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
207.01
370.27
380.52
462.15
Fixed Assets
56.39
51.75
49.03
49.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.81
2.94
2.9
3.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
30.08
36.27
30.15
14.12
Networking Capital
102.45
263.95
292.66
393.99
Inventories
70.72
67.33
68.47
64.57
Inventory Days
190.87
43.4
Sundry Debtors
20.76
19.82
172.7
296.48
Debtor Days
481.43
199.3
Other Current Assets
197.75
282.1
144.85
141.34
Sundry Creditors
-74.05
-94.89
-85.03
-96.01
Creditor Days
237.04
64.54
Other Current Liabilities
-112.73
-10.41
-8.32
-12.39
Cash
15.29
15.36
5.77
0.85
Total Assets
207.02
370.27
380.51
462.15
