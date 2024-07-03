iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mauria Udyog Ltd Quarterly Results

16.22
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

98.98

83.15

89.86

84.17

82.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

98.98

83.15

89.86

84.17

82.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.36

3.54

-1.51

2.54

2.5

Total Income

106.34

86.69

88.35

86.71

84.83

Total Expenditure

94.52

77.73

88.42

73.05

78.18

PBIDT

11.82

8.96

-0.07

13.67

6.66

Interest

1.77

2.31

-3.34

7.74

2.3

PBDT

10.05

6.65

3.27

5.93

4.35

Depreciation

0.72

0.84

0.87

0.9

0.65

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

4.65

1.82

-1.08

1.46

0.16

Reported Profit After Tax

4.68

3.99

3.48

3.58

3.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.68

3.99

3.48

3.58

3.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.68

3.99

3.48

3.58

3.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.35

0.3

0.26

0.27

0.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.32

13.32

13.32

13.32

13.32

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.94

10.77

-0.07

16.24

8.08

PBDTM(%)

10.15

7.99

3.63

7.04

5.28

PATM(%)

4.72

4.79

3.87

4.25

4.29

Mauria Udyog: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mauria Udyog Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.