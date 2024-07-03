Mauria Udyog Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
98.98
83.15
89.86
84.17
82.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
98.98
83.15
89.86
84.17
82.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.36
3.54
-1.51
2.54
2.5
Total Income
106.34
86.69
88.35
86.71
84.83
Total Expenditure
94.52
77.73
88.42
73.05
78.18
PBIDT
11.82
8.96
-0.07
13.67
6.66
Interest
1.77
2.31
-3.34
7.74
2.3
PBDT
10.05
6.65
3.27
5.93
4.35
Depreciation
0.72
0.84
0.87
0.9
0.65
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
4.65
1.82
-1.08
1.46
0.16
Reported Profit After Tax
4.68
3.99
3.48
3.58
3.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.68
3.99
3.48
3.58
3.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.68
3.99
3.48
3.58
3.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.35
0.3
0.26
0.27
0.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.32
13.32
13.32
13.32
13.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.94
10.77
-0.07
16.24
8.08
PBDTM(%)
10.15
7.99
3.63
7.04
5.28
PATM(%)
4.72
4.79
3.87
4.25
4.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.