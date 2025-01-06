Mauria Udyog Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-81.23
-50.29
15.21
14.28
Depreciation
-4.14
-4.08
-5.08
-5.47
Tax paid
15.57
17.02
-6.02
-4.98
Working capital
-96.25
-114.69
55.75
-60.2
Other operating items
Operating
-166.05
-152.04
59.85
-56.37
Capital expenditure
1.76
0.29
2.06
-2.06
Free cash flow
-164.29
-151.74
61.92
-58.43
Equity raised
163.24
253.55
230.46
211.23
Investing
-0.36
-0.45
0.25
0.83
Financing
563.12
263.08
53.2
-68.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0.99
0
Net in cash
561.71
364.43
346.84
84.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.