Mauria Udyog Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.52
(9.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Mauria Udyog FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-81.23

-50.29

15.21

14.28

Depreciation

-4.14

-4.08

-5.08

-5.47

Tax paid

15.57

17.02

-6.02

-4.98

Working capital

-96.25

-114.69

55.75

-60.2

Other operating items

Operating

-166.05

-152.04

59.85

-56.37

Capital expenditure

1.76

0.29

2.06

-2.06

Free cash flow

-164.29

-151.74

61.92

-58.43

Equity raised

163.24

253.55

230.46

211.23

Investing

-0.36

-0.45

0.25

0.83

Financing

563.12

263.08

53.2

-68.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0.99

0

Net in cash

561.71

364.43

346.84

84.69

