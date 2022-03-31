TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

TO THE MEMBERS

Your Directors have the pleasure in presenting the 42ndAnnual Report together with the Audited Accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2022.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2022 are as under:

Rs. in Lacs

PARTICULARS 2021-22 2020-21 Revenue From Operations 24113.36 13093.12 Other Income 496.84 742.09 Total Income 24610.20 13835.21 Cost of materials consumed 13233.51 6585.76 Purchases of Stock-in-Trade 408.94 73.50 Changes in inventories of finished goods, Stock-in-Trade and Work-in- progress 847.62 888.45 Employee benefits expense 915.84 556.58 Finance Cost 557.01 758.09 Depreciation and amortization expense 342.03 414.39 Other expenses 9143.06 12681.47 Total Expenses 25448.01 21958.24 Profit(loss) before exceptional items and tax (837.81) (8123.03) Exceptional items - - Profit/(loss) before tax (837.81) (8123.03) Tax Expenses (1) Current tax - 23.74 (2) Deferred tax (613.41) (2205.61) Profit/(loss) for the year after tax (224.40) (5941.17) Other Comprehensive Income 2.42 (48.91) Total Comprehensive Income for the period (221.98) (5990.08) Earnings Per Share (Basic / Diluted) (Rs) (0.17) (4.46)

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

The Gross revenues has touched Rs.24610.20 Lacs compared toRs.13835.21Lacs last year which is 77.88% higher than last year. However company is still under the red with after -tax loss at(224.40) Lakhs for 2021-22 closed on March 31, 2022.Total Comprehensive Income for the period stands at Rs.(221.98) Lakhs compared to

Rs. (5990.08) Lakhs last year.

The Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules thereunder, with effect from April 1, 2017 and accordingly financial statements have been prepared in accordance with lnd AS notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended by the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) (Amendments) Rules, 2016.

FUTUREOUTLOOK (STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS)

Uncertainty due to continuing Covid-19 pandemic - Given the dynamic nature of pandemic the Company will continue to monitor the evolving scenario for any material changes. Despite repeated waves of COVID-19 infection, supply chain disruption & inflation, Indian economy is expected to register a growth rate of 9.27% in FY 2022-23 indicating that overall economic activity has recovered from pre-pandemic levels.

Your directors are optimistic of better performance in turnover and profits during 2022-23 compared to previous year.

DIVIDEND

In view loss your directors do not recommend payment of any dividend for the year ended 31 March 2023.

During the year 2021-22 the Board of directors did not recommendpayment of interim-dividend.

RESERVES:

In view of losses incurred during the year no amount has been transferred to reserves.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up equity share capital as on 31stMarch 2022stands at 1332.00 Lacs.There was no public issue, rights issue, bonus issue or preferential issue, etc. during the year. The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights, sweat equity shares, nor has it granted any stock options.

However, during the year each of Equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/ were sub-divided into 10(Ten) Equity shares having face value of Re.1/each under new ISIN i.e. INE150D01027.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

Additions of Property, Plant & Equipment (gross) during the year under review amounted to Rs.649.12 Lakhs and net carrying value of Property Plant & Equipment stood at Rs. 5172.46 Lakhs as at 31st March, 2022.

FIXED DEPOSITS

The company has not accepted any deposits from public during the financial year under report and as such there were no fixed deposits outstanding as on 31st March,2022.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company has no subsidiary, joint venture or associate.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

As on March 31, 2022there were no outstanding loans or guarantees covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act. The details of the Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

A detailed report on contracts and arrangements made during the year 2021-22, transactions being in the ordinary course of business and at arms length have been reported and annexed hereto in this report in the prescribed Form AOC-2 read with note no. 13 of the Financial Statements.

The terms & conditions of the above mentioned transactions are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The closing balances of such relatedparties, wherever outstanding, are not overdue.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

Thirteen meetings of the Board of directors were held during the year 2021-22. For details of the meetings of the Board, please refer to the corporate governance report, which forms part of this report.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013( "the Act") and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") under Regulation 17(10) of Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements, Regulations, 2015.The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning, etc.The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee member son the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company keeps its Directors informed of the activities of the Company, its management and operations and provides an overall industry perspective as well as issues being faced by the industry. The details of various familiarization programme provided to the Directors of the Company is available on the Companys website www.mauria.com.

DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

Disclosure pursuant to Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rule, 2014 has been made in the prescribed Format and forms part of the Directors Report as Annexure IV

SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In terms of requirements under Schedule IV of the Companies Act 2013 and the ListingRegulations, 2015, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors was held on 28/03/2022.

The Independent Directors at the meeting reviewed the following:-

Performance of non independent Directors and board as a whole.

? Performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of executive Directors and non-executive Directors.

? Assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

LISTING ON STOCK EXCHANGES

With effect from Tuesday July 14, 2015, the scrips of your company got listed on BSE Limited (BSE) under the Direct Listing Route of BSE with Scrip Code 539219(bearing ISIN: INE150D01019).

Accordingly, as on date, the shares of your Company are listed on BSE as well as Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE).

Market price data - High, Low during the each month in last financial year 2021-22 has been given under Corporate Governance Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A detailed Report on Corporate Governance is given in "Annexure-A" to this report. In terms of Part E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations, 2015), the Compliance Certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary certifying compliance with conditions of Corporate Governance, as stipulated in Regulation 16 to 27 of Listing Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchange(s) where the shares of the company are listed, is also enclosed.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that: i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures; ii. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period; iii. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; iv. they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; v. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; vi. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants and the reviews performed by management and the relevant Board committees, including the audit committee, the board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2021-22.

DIRECTORS&KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL/ INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149(7) of the Act, all Independent directors have submitted declarations that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Regulations, 2015.

There has been following changes in the composition of Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel during the year 2021-22:

Shri Akhil KumarSureka (DIN:00060206) who has resigned wefJanuary24, 2022

Smt. Deepa Sureka(DIN: 00060284) has joined the Board of directors as Whole-time Woman Director (Executive- Promoter) wefMarch28, 2022. Shri Birendra Kumar (DIN:08666368) has joined the Board of directors as Director (Non-executive Independent) wefMarch 28, 2022.

As on March 31, 2022, the composition of Board of Directors was as follows:

S.No. Name Designation 1 Shri Navneet Kumar Sureka Managing Director (Executive-Promoter) 2. Smt. DeepaSureka Whole-time Woman Director (Executive, Promoter) 3. Smt. Veena Sureka Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) 4. Shri Rannveer Singh Rishi Director (Non-Executive Independent) 5. Smt. Sujata Kumar Director (Non-Executive Independent) 6. Shri Rannvijay Singh Rishi Director (Non-Executive Independent) 7. Shri Birendra Kumar Director (Non-Executive Independent)

All additional directors appointed during the year viz. Smt. Deepa Sureka& Sh. Birendra Kumar have been regularized by the shareholders of the company vide resolutions passed on June 25, 2022.in their extra ordinary general meeting held through Postal Ballot/remote E-voting.

There has been no Change in the composition of directors/KMP after March 31, 2022 till the date of signing of Annual Report.

Also, during the financial year 2021-22, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company.

As per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, ShriNavneet Kumar Sureka (DIN: 00054929) retires by rotation and being eligible has offered himself for reappointment in the 42stAnnual General Meeting.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS

The Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act has been disclosed in the corporate governance report, which forms part of the directors report.

INSIDER TRADING POLICY

The Companys policy on insider trading has been uploaded on the web-site of the company www.mauria.com and all necessary steps have been taken to comply with the said policy.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Your directors have established a Vigil (Whistle Blower) Mechanism and formulated a Policy in order to provide a framework for responsible and secure whistle blowing/vigil mechanism. The Vigil (Whistle Blower) Mechanism aims to provide a channel to the Directors and employees to report genuine concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the codes of conduct or ethic policy. This mechanism also provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of Directors and employees who avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases.

We affirm that no personnel has been denied access to the audit committee.

During the year 2021-2022, no such report were made to the Chairman of Audit Committee

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has developed and implemented the Risk Management Policy and the Audit Committee of the Company reviews the same periodically. The Company recognizes that risk is an integral and unavoidable component of business and hence is committed to managing the risk in a proactive and effective manner. The

Companys Management systems, organizational structures, processes, standards, code of conduct and behaviors together form the Risk Management System of the Company and are managed accordingly.

The common risks faced by the Company include Raw Material Procurement Risk, Environment & Safety Risk, Market Risk, Technology risk, Business Operational Risk, Reputation Risk, Regulatory & Compliance Risk, Human Resource Risk Working Capital and Business continuity Risk. Your Company has well defined processes and systems to identify, assess & mitigate the key risks. A platform for exception reporting of violations is in place which is reviewed regularly and remedial measures are being undertaken immediately.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

Your directors, the Management and all of the employees subscribe to the philosophy of compassionate care. We believe and act on the ethos of generosity and compassionate care, characterized by willingness to build a society that works for everyone. This is the cornerstone of our CSR policy. The web-link of Companys CSR Policy alongwith Projects approved for making expenditure is enumerated at https://mauria.com/policies/. There has been no change in policy as well as the project approved for the FY 2022-23. .

Company continues to undertake the CSR work during the year under review on a voluntary basis over and above what has been required under CSR guidelines. The CSR activities are overseen by the Chairman and the Managing Director on a regular basis. The Annual report on the CSR Activities forming part of this Report is annexed hereto.

Your directors have constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee comprising of Shri Navneet Kumar Sureka as Chairman, and Smt. Sujata Kumar and Shri Rannveer Singh Rishi as members.

The said committee has formulated and recommended to the Board, a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR Policy) indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company, monitoring and implementing of the CSR Policy and recommending the amount to be spent on the CSR activities.

During the year 2021-2022, the CSR Committee met twice and provided status updates to the Board of directors of the company.

Your companys investment in CSR activities for the year 2021-22 was Rs. 27.74 Lakhs which is above the requirement of minimum 2 % of the average profits of the company for the last three years.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The constitution of the Audit Committee is in accordance with the requirements of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013(here-in-after known the "Act") and Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations, 2015. As on March 31, 2022 this committee comprises of three non-executive directors viz. Shri Rannveer Singh Rishi, Shri Navneet Kumar Sureka& Smt. Sujata Kumar with Shri Rannveer Singh Rishi as the Chairman of the audit committee. There have been no change in the composition of this committee during the year under review.

The details of terms of reference of the audit committee, number and dates of meetings held, attendance of Directors during the year 2021-22 are given in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

The primary objective of the Committee is to monitor and provide effective supervision of the Managements financial reporting process to ensure accurate and timely disclosures,

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

As on March 31, 2022 this committee consisted of following directors:

Sl. No Name of Members Category Designation 1 Shri Rannveer Singh Rishi Non-Executive-Independent Chairman 2 Smt. Sujata Kumar Non-Executive-Independent Member 3 Sh. Rannvijay Singh Rishi Non-Executive-Independent Member

There has been no change in the Nomination & Remuneration Committee during the year under review

The said committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of formulating and recommending to the Board a policy relating to the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees; formulation of criteria for evaluation of Independent Directors and the Board, devising a policy on Board diversity and identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management and to recommend to the board their appointment and removal.

The details of number and dates of meetings held, attendance of NRC during the year are given in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

During the year 2021-2022, Nomination & Remuneration committee met twice and provided status updates to the Board of directors of the company.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

As on March 31, 2022 this committee consisted of following directors:-

Sl. No Name of Members Category Designation 1 Shri Rannveer Singh Rishi Non-Executive-Independent Chairman 2 Smt. Sujata Kumar Non-Executive-Independent Member 3 Sh. Rannvijay Singh Rishi Non-Executive-Independent Member

There has been no change in composition of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee during the year under review.

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall consider and resolve the grievances of security holders of the company.

During the year 2021-2022, Stakeholders Committee met Four-times and provided status updates to the Board of directors of the company which is elaborated under corporate governance report forming part of this report.

WEBLINK OF THE COMPANY:

The web address of the company is http://www.mauria.com, where annual return referred to in sub-section (3) of section 92 has been placed.

OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted Prevention of Sexual Harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

During the year 2021-2022, no complaints were received by the Company related to sexual harassment and hence no complaint is pending as on 31.03.2022 for Redressal.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF THE REPORT

Consequent to the report of the forensic Auditor undertaken as per the direction of the Honble Supreme Court of India to look into transactions between Amrapali group of companies and Sureka group of companies (Companies promoted by the Promoters), the Honble Supreme Court vide order dated 02.12.2019 has directed Mauria Udyog Ltd & Company promoted by the Promoters other Sureka group of companies and their Directors viz Mr. Navneet Sureka and Mr. Akhil Sureka to deposit Rs. 167 Crores. In response to the order of the Honble Supreme Court, it has filed an application on 09.12.2019 before the Honble Supreme Court to accept the Title -deeds of immovable properties belonging to Sureka family members and associate companies (based on latest valuation report) worth amounting to Rs.208.31 Crores and after reducing the incumbency amount of Rs. 39.34 Crores balance value of properties work out to Rs. 168.97 crores. Based on order of the Honble Supreme Court, directors of the company has estimated a liability of Rs. 30.00 Crores as on 31.03.2020 and since original title-deeds of Immovable properties having gross value of Rs. 208.31 crores has already been deposited, as guarantee to supreme court, the liability arising from the order dated 02.12.2019 can be considered as settled and accordingly it has been recorded in books.

Impact of Covid-19:This pandemic has resulted in significant decrease in economic activities across all the sectors of economy including that of our company. The Company has considered the possible effects that may result from the COVID- 19 pandemic on the carrying value of property, plant and equipment, inventories, receivables and other assets. In developing the assumptions relating to the possible future uncertainties in the global economic conditions because of this pandemic, the Company, as at the date of approval of these financial statement has used internal and external sources of information and concluded that no adjustments are required to the financial results. Given the dynamic nature of pandemic the Company will continue to monitor the evolving scenario for any material changes.

EXPLANATIONS OR COMMENTS BY THE BOARD ON EVERY QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARK OR DISCLAIMER MADE

1. By the Auditor in his report:

The Auditors Report being self-explanatory requires no comments from the Directors.

2. By the Company Secretary in practice in his Secretarial Audit Report:

There are no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer by the Secretarial Auditors in the Report issued by them for the financial year 2021-22 which call for any explanation from the Board of Directors.

DISCLOSURE OF RE-APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND JUSTIFICATION/RATIONALE FOR SUCH RE-APPOINTMENT

Smt. Deepa Sureka, whole-time-woman director(Promoter) and ShriBirendra Kumar an Independent director appointed during the year have been regularized by the shareholders of the company in their Extra Ordinary General Meeting through postal Balloton June 25,2022.

STATEMENT REGARDING OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR

Detailed information relating to Shri Birendra Kumar an independent director who was appointed during the year has already been shared in the Notice of the EGM dated May 24, 2022 called and held through Postal Ballot and resolution passed/approved on June 25, 2022 by the shareholders.

NAMES OF COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR

Not applicable as the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company during the year under review.

SIGNIFICANT MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF EACH OF THE SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

Not applicable as the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS/ KMPs/EMPLOYEES:-

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5 (2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure which forms part of this report.

DETAILS PERTAINING TO REMUNERATION AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 5(1) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the financial year 2021-22, ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year 2021-22 and the comparison of remuneration with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof.

S. Name of Director/ KMP No. Ratio of Remuneration of Director to median remuneration of Employee % Increase in the Remuneration % increase in the median remuneration of employees Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration 1 NA NA NA NA NA

There has been no increase in the remuneration of employees including Managing director, Chief Financial Officer and company secretary during the financial year 2021-22 in view of financial conditions of the company.

Furtherit is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid is as per the Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Employees.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There is no change in the nature of business of your Company during the year under review.

CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

There has been no change in the accounting policies during the period under review.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has identified all key internal financial controls, which impacts the financial statements, as part of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The SOPs are designed for all critical processes across all plants, warehouses and offices wherein financial transactions are undertaken. The SOPs cover the standard processes, risks, key controls and each process is identified to a process owner. The financial controls are tested for operating effectiveness through management ongoing monitoring and review process and independently by the Internal Audit. In our view the Internal Financial Controls, effecting the financial statements are adequate and are operating effectively.

STATUTORY DISCLOSURES

-No Frauds Were Reported byAuditors Or Reported To Central Government In The Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2022.

-None of The Directors of Your Company Is Disqualified as Per the Provisions ofSection 164(2) Of the Act. The Directors of The Company Have Made Necessary Disclosures, As Required Under Various Provisions of The Act.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return for the financial year 2021-22 is available on the website of the Company at www.mauria.com

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Ministry of Corporate Affairs had notified Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 effective from 07.09.2016. As per the Rules, Unclaimed/unpaid dividends / shares thereon are to be transferred to IEPF at the end of 7 years. The shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed for 7 consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to IEPF following the prescribed procedure. The company has issued public notice to enable to claim the shares. Such shares remaining unclaimed have to be transferred to IEPF Authority within the date prescribed. The holders of such shares or their legal heirs can reclaim the shares from the IEPF Authority through the Company following the due procedure.

DECLARATION ON COMPLIANCE WITH CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board of Directors has laid down Code of Conduct for all Board Members and Senior Management of the Company. The copy of Code of Conduct as applicable to the Directors (including Senior Management of the Company) is uploaded on the website of the Company www.mauria.com.

The Managing Director of the Company has issued a Declaration that the Members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct of Board of Directors and Senior Management. As there is no Chief Executive Officer in the Company, this Declaration has been issued by the Managing Director of the Company which is appended to this Report,

CEO/CFO CERTIFICATION

In terms of the requirements of Regulation 17(8) read with Part B of Schedule II of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Managing Director and the CFO have submitted necessary certificate to the Board of Directors stating the particulars specified under the said Clause. The certificate has been reviewed by the Audit Committee and taken on record by the Board of Directors.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Outlook of Indian Economy:

With a GDP of $3.1 trillion, India is the worlds sixth-largest economy. The country has one of the highest GDP growth rates in the world.

The Indian economy grew by 8.7% during 2021-22. The economy is expected to perform better than expected in the second half of the year. For the next two fiscal years India is likely to grow with a robust growth-rate of more than 7.5 % & 6.5%. This means India will be fastest growing emerging economy in the world leaving China behind.

Indias underlying economic fundamentals are strong and despite the short-term turbulence, its impact on the long-term outlook will be marginal.

Industry Overview:

As you are aware that your Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading in varied products:

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG):

With Indias economic growth closely linked to energy demand, the need for oil and gas is projected to grow further, rendering the sector a fertile ground for investment.

Textile:

With consumerism and disposable income on the rise, the retail sector has experienced a rapid growth in the past decade. Changing lifestyles and increasing demand for quality products are set to fuel the need for apparel. The sector contributes 14% to industrial production, 4% to Indias GDP and constitutes 13% of the countrys export earnings.

The future for the Indian textile industry looks promising, buoyed by both strong domestic consumption as well as export demand.

COMPANY OVERVIEW AND SEGMENT-WISE AND PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE

MAURIA UDYOG LIMITED (MUL) is an ISO 9001:2008 company certified by BSI, accredited by UKAS. MUL is also certified for OHSAS:18001:2007& ISO 14001:2004 by BSI for its Health Safety and Environmental Management Systems. We are a Govt. of India recognized TRADING HOUSE, for consistent export of our products to various parts of the world. Your company is largest manufacturer and exporter in India exporting its products to more than 75 countries across the world.MUL exports its products to practically every continent of the world. Products of the company meet all key international standard certification including certification for manufacture of cylinders according to DOT for BA/BW standard for USA in India.

In the recent past company has entered into American market.

The manufacturing Works is situated at Faridabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi in the NCR region.

You directors are optimistic of future growth of the company.

EXPOSURE TO EXPORTS OF LPG CYLINDERS

WELDED STEEL LPG CYLINDERS

Over the past 30 years MUL has produced the cylinders as per different international standards such as EN 1442, ISO 4706, SANS 4706, DOT 4BA, KS ISO 4706, ISO 22991, IS 3196, OS 120, NIS 69, AS 2469, AS 2470, SNI 1452, SLS 1178 and EN 13322-1. Customers such as BP, SHELL, TOTAL, BOC/LINDE, VITOGAZ and ADDAX etc. to name but a few have enjoyed our international quality at an affordable price. We have installed rigorous standards with modern equipment and a keen and well-trained workforce. We produce the cylinders from 4.0 litre(1.7kgs. gas capacity) to 120.0 litre (50.0 kgs.) for LPG and other gases such as ammonia and refrigerants.

The company has made export sales (FOB) during the financial year ended under report amounting to Rs.91.24 crores

We are committed to satisfy our customers by providing Quality Product which gives highest value for money.

We believe that employees are our most important asset through which we can reach the top in each category of our products and services. Therefore, we will emphasize on their continuous improvement through upgradation of relevant knowledge and training.

We commit ourselves to continuous growth, so as to fulfil the aspirations of our customers, employees and shareholders.

Committed ToQuality

We dont just manufacture products, we create satisfaction. Eurospa has deployed extensive resources to ensure the optimum quality of its products. The reiterative tests, the microscopic adherence to quality and inspection, all ensures that all Eurospaproducts are of world-class quality. We treat each and every product as a challenge, and every achievement a reason to set new goals.

MUL apart from manufacturing of LPG Cylinders,Valves, Regulators, Disposable Cylinders, Methyl Bromide Cylinders &Refillable Cylinders, being its main activity, has also undertaken the following :-

I. TERRY TOWEL DIVISION

The company undertakes manufacturing of terry towels in addition to cylinders. MUL has a top-of-the-line manufacturing facility to manufacture world-class terry towels as per the prevailing international standards.

Spread over 30,000 sq.ft., this unit boasts of an in-house and completely integrated infrastructure alongwith a talented pool of professionals from the textile industry.

The unit comprises of a modern facility and a weaving plant equipped with all the relevant machines. The ultra-modern Terry Towel Manufacturing Unit has the state-of-the-art technology sourced from Switzerland, Germany and Italy.

Your directors are pleased to inform that the total turnover of the Terry Towel Division during the year under report has been at Rs.33.53 Crore in comparison to 28.19 Crore during the previous year.

Zero Defect Production InTerry Towel

Automatic Fabric Inspection machine has been installed to ensure that only zerodefect fabric goes for production. To lend smooth velvet finish to the products, specialized shearing machines have been imported. The end product is also inspected by the finishing team for even minor defects, if any. The objective is to ship only those products which reflect MULs unflinching commitment to quality.

II. LPG CYLINDER ACCESSORIES

The company also manufactures various other LPG Cylinder Accessories such as Cylinder Guards, Neck Rings, Burner Set, Cooker Ring & Adopter.

RECOGNITION & AWARDS

The company is the recipient of FIEOs Niryat Shree Bronze Trophy Award for its excellence in exports.

EEPC INDIA, Eastern Region awarded the company on 25.02.2011 Export Excellence for Star Performer as large enterprise in the product group of other fabricated metal products, exel machinery & equipment for its outstanding contribution to engineering exports during the year 2008-09 and for the year 2009-10 as well which was received on 20.12.2011 by Shri N. K. Sureka, then director of the company.

The company was also represented in the Annual Premier Vendors Workshop conducted by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited held at Mumbai on 04.11.2011 wherein a Trophy for the best performance was awarded to the company.

The Indian Council of Small & Medium Exporters (ICSME) has awarded Niryat Shiromani Puraskar to Shri N. K. Sureka, a director of the company and Gold Medal to the company for export performance on 23.03.2007.

The company participated in the "Haryana State Safety and Welfare Awards Scheme" in the year 2006 and the Directorate of Industrial Safety & Health, Labour Department, Haryana placed on record its appreciation of the management for taking proactive steps by implementing safety, health and welfare schemes for the workers.

The Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC INDIA) awarded Silver Trophy to your Company as National Award for Export Excellence 2011-12 on 15th March,2013 in the presentation ceremony held in Mumbai.

Industries & Commerce Department, Government of Haryana conferredState Export Award 2013-14 to the Company on 08.06.2015.

AUTOMATION

The company is continuously automizing and upgrading the manufacturing facility to meet the latest technological advancement.

RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT (R&D)

MUL has its in-house R&D facility and a fully equipped design studio that creates innovative and vibrant designs for towels in line with prevailing international trends and forecasts. The studio is equipped with CAD system and is managed by well-known and talented designers.It is also fully capable of designing towels as per the buyers designs, material and colour specifications.

The management of the company also keeps a tab on the international trends by attending various international fairs & conferences.

The companys continued focus on R&D has resulted in several approvals of its products in developed markets and significant progress in its initiative.

MUL has a complete and integrated towel manufacturing facility which makes its products internationally compatible in terms of quality and price. It also helps to reduce production lead time to a considerable extent.

It is now all set to carve a niche for itself in the competitive international market by exporting world class products.

FORGING NEW RELATIONSHIPS

Having consolidated its infrastructure and strengths, the company is planning to expand and grow its overseas market in times to come. It plans to forge mutually rewarding business associations with its potential clients. For this purpose, it has chalked out an ambitious plan. The management of the company is committed to provide its clients reliable and quality products at competitive prices and thus nurture enduring relationships with them.

The change in the international/local Govt. Policies do have its significant impact on the business of the company in the international as well as local markets, thus, effecting the volume of sales including the exports of the company.

SWOT ANALYSIS OF LPG INDUSTRY

Strength:

? Over 30 years experience in manufacturing LPG Cylinder, Valves and Pressure Regulators.

? Exporting in over 60 countries all over the globe. ? Easily availability of raw material, low cost labour and transportation

? Increasing demand in overseas LPG market

? Strong experienced management ? Encouraging export policies ? Customer loyalty Weakness: ? Raw material Cost Intensive ? Work inefficiency ? Economic factors ? Political uncertainties Opportunities: ? Innovation ? New Market ? Huge Demand ? Growing Industry ? Geographic best location Threats: ? International/regional competition ? Uncertainty of input cost ? Continuous govt. interference (Interest rate/Regulatory compliance ) ? Slowdown in national/global economy/demand

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has a proper and adequate internal control systemto ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected againstloss from unauthorized use or disposition and those transactions reauthorized, recorded and reported correctly.The internal control is exercised through documented policies,guidelines and procedures. It is supplemented by an extensiveprogram of internal audits conducted by in house trained personnel. The audit observations and corrective action takenthereon are periodically reviewed by the audit committee toensure effectiveness of the internal control system. The internalcontrol is designed to ensure that the financial and other recordsare reliable for preparing financial statements and other data, andfor maintaining accountability of persons.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The brief on Financial Performance of the Company is already provided in the Boards Report of the Company.

DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH A DETAILED EXPLANATION THEREOF

Ratio 2020-21 2021-22 Return on Net worth (389.21) % (17.20)% Change in Return on Net worth (172.34) % 375.01 %

RISK & CONCERNS

At MUL, all key functions and divisions are independently responsible to monitor risk associated within their respective areas of operations such as production, finance, insurance, shipping, legal and other issues like health, safety and environment.

Cylinders and terry towel products are globally traded commodities and their prices are subjected to international market forces of demand-supply and other factors that influence price volatility. With these two businesses presently accounting for the major proportion of MULs revenues, changes in global price levels will have an impact on the companys performance.

Your company has identified the following risks with possible impact on the company and the mitigation plans of the company:

Key Risk Impact on the Company Mitigation Plans Commodity Price/availability Risk Risk of price fluctuation on the basic raw- material like HR Coils, CRCoils, MS Bunk, Brass, Aluminum alloy, zinc- ingots, chemicals, Fabrics, grey yarn, Dye power etc. Adequate level of raw material inventory has to be maintained at all times to ensure quick turnaround time for orders received. Any volatility in the prices or disruption in availability of raw material can impact the profitability of the Company. However, MUL has strong relationships with the raw material suppliers and optimum level of raw material. Uncertain global economic environment- slow growth in global economy Impact on demand and realization of Exports. Companys business is quite diversified thereby diversifying the risk as well. Company keeps on reviewing new business opportunities. Interest Rate-risk. Any increase in interest rate can affect the finance cost. Dependence on debt is minimum and we have sufficient funds with Banks to settle the entire debt in case need arises. Compliance risk. Any default can attract penal provisions. By regularly monitoring and reviewing of changes in the regulatory framework and timely compliance thereof. CompetitionRisk Your company is always exposed to competition Risk from Asian Countries like Sri Lanka, China, Taiwan, and other African Countries. The increase in competition can create pressure on margins, market share etc. By continuous efforts to enhance the brand image of the Company by focusing on R&D, quality, Cost, timely delivery and customer service. By introducing new product range commensurate with demands your company plan to mitigate the risks so involved.

As per global trend, all labour intensive manufacturing activities are being discontinued in the developed countries and are now shifting to developing countries wherein India is a preferred destination specially of products like Cylinders & Towels. The company is in an advantageous position as far as products manufactured are concerned.

OUTLOOK

The company is taking all efforts to improve the quality and productivity to get more orders at competitive rates. The companys business is committed to achieve world benchmark quality besides expanding on new product offering from new clients. Further the business will continue to focus on improving its cost competitive position. These measures will ensure the company maintaining its leadership position in the Indian/world market. Due to theown Manufacturing /processing plant the company is able to quote better rates and maintain safety of products high quality & productivity in the finished goods manufactured. Barring unforeseen circumstances the company is confident of achieving better results in the current year. The key risks for the global economy include US-China trade war, exit of Britain from European Union and the situation in the Middle East and Africa. The developing nations of Asia are expected to experience a higher rate of growth next few years.

The current economic state, fears of high inflation, uncertain international supply chains due to war between Russia & Ukraine and challenging retail environment, pose new threats to businesses across all sectors. Your Company is focused on "Survive, Revive, Revitalise and Thrive" strategy and is constantly monitoring the factory level performance, driving sales through online channels and cost optimisation across all functions. Your Company is strategically positioned to harness the present challenges, given the strength of its Brand, innovation capabilities.

HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Companys HR philosophy is to establish and build a high performing organization, where each individual is motivated toperform to the fullest capacity, to contribute to developing and achieving individual excellence and departmental objectives and continuously improve performance to realize the full potential of our personnel.

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Company hasappointment M/s NKSC & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 020076N), Delhi as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company, on resignation of previous statutory auditorsM/s L.K.Bohania & Co., Chartered Accountants, Kolkata having Firm Registration Number 317136N.

COST AUDITORS

The Company has appointed M/s Jaiprakash& Co., Cost Accountants for conducting the audit of cost records of the Company relating to LPG Cylinders, Regulators &Valves for the financial year 2021-22. Pursuant to Section 148 of the Act read with Rule 14 of the Companies (Audit&Auditors) Rule, 2014 ratification of the remuneration of Cost Auditors is being sought from the Members of the Company at the ensuing AGM.Further, the Company has maintained all the cost accounts and records as required under the relevant laws.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

The Board of Directors of the Company, in compliance with section 204 of the Act have appointed Ms. Jyoti Arya,Practicing Company Secretary (M. No.-A48050/ COP-17651) of M/s. Jyoti Arya & Associates, Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditors to conduct secretarial audit of the Company for the FY 2022-23. The Secretarial Audit Report as per Section 204 of the Act for FY 2021-22 is placed as annexure to this report

No adverse comments have been made in the said report by the Practicing Company Secretary.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING & OUTGO

Information required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies(Accounts) Rules, 2014, with respect to conservation of energy, technology absorption andforeign exchange earnings/outgo :

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

Measures taken, additional investments and impact on reduction of energy consumption Disclosure of particulars with respect to Conservation of Energy.

-Company has replaced their entire Thyristor base SAW (submerged arc welding) and MIG (Metal inert gas) welding machines from their production with Inverter base machines which consume approximately 30% less input power. 47 nos. of 1000 Amps SAW and 40 Nos of 400 AMPS MIG welding sets have been replaced.

-VFD (variable frequency drive) employed with conveyor line and in other machines resulting in power saving.

-Rs. 66.87 lacs have been spent during 2013-14 on acquiring Solar Power Generating system with an object to reduce the lighting load and to further reduce the same company proposes to use LED lights.

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

Disclosure of particulars with respect to Technology Absorption

(i) Efforts in brief made towards technology absorption, adaptation and innovation &(ii) Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts& (iii) Technology Imported during the last three years.

Following steps have been taken for enhancing productivity and quality improvements,resultinginenhanced safetyand environmental protection measures and conservation of energy:-

? Our company has used latest inverter based technology in welding machines for improving quality and productivity of LPG cylinders (welding machines have been imported from China& fully operational.) ? Flux recovery system has been employed in SAW welding for ensuring defect free radiographic quality welding. ? Powered belt conveyers designed and installed for assembly and quality control process removing manual material movement & improving productivity. ? Electrical actuator operated blank lifting system(s) have been designed and installed in all the deep drawing press for mechanized loading and feeding of blanks & avoiding operator fatigue. ? Twin head SAW machines have started operating for welding both dish ends simultaneously for productivity improvement. ? Processing in a machine; trimming and joggling operation together, will remove variation in dimension, improve quality and productivity. ? Manual loading and unloading being replaced in machines by pneumatic and electrical power equipments.

1. Expenditure on R&D: -NA-

Rs. in Lacs (C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUT GO 2021-22 2020-21 a) Earning in Foreign Exchange F.O.B. Value of Exports 18898.32 9123.89 b) C.I.F Value of Imports: -Raw material/stock-in-trade 2,246.06 1,136.90 -Capital goods/repairs 4.71 - c) Commission 2,323.86 1,069.21 d) Others 17.43 21.45 Total 2,227.57 2,937.46

Details of significant changes in the Key Financial Ratios

Key financial ratios along with the details of significant changes (25% or more) in FY 2021-22 compared to FY 2020-21 is as follows:

Formulae For the year ended Reason for change (A). Ratios March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 % Change a) Current ratio (in times) Current assets / Current liabilities 0.36 1.08 -66.97% Refer footnote C(i) b) Debt equity ratio (in times) Total debt / Total equity 12.81 12.10 5.81% Less than 25% c)Debt service coverage ratio (in times) Earnings available for debtservices / (Repayment of borrowings + Interest) 0.60 -1.23 -148.49% Refer footnote C(ii) d) Return on Equity Ratio (%) Profit/(loss) after taxes / Total equity -8.37% -204.59% -95.91% Refer footnote C(iii) e) Return on Capital Employed Ratio (Pre tax) (%) Earning before interest & tax / Capital employed -1.92% -38.18% -94.97% Refer footnote C(iv) f) Net profit ratio (%) Net profit/(loss) / Revenue from operations -0.93% -45.38% -97.95% Refer footnote C(v) g) Inventory Turnover Ratio (in times) Cost of Goods Sold / Average Inventory 2.88 1.63 77.34% Refer footnote C(vi) h) Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio (in times) Credit sales / Average trade receivables 1.40 0.55 155.87% Refer footnote C(vii) i) Trade payables turnover ratio (in times) Credit purchases / Average trade payables 1.61 0.88 83.11% Refer footnote C(viii) j) Net capital Turnover Ratio (in times) Revenue from operations / -2.55 7.22 -135.36% Refer footnote C(ix)

(B). Explanation on items included in numerator and denominator for computation of above ratios:

(i). Total debt includes non-current borrowings, current borrowings and interest accrued but not due on borrowings.

(ii). Earnings available for debt services: Loss after tax + Depreciation and amortisation expenses + Finance costs

(C). Reasons for significant changes (25% or more)

(i). Current ratio has been decreased on account of classification of certain old trade receivables aggregating to Rs. 14,877.15 Lacs (net of provision of Rs. 7,300.39 Lacs) as non-current during current financial year.

(ii). Debt service coverage ratio has been improved on account of decrease in loss and borrowings obligation in current financial year. (iii). Return on equity ratio has been improved on account of decrease in loss in current financial year. (iv). Return on capital employed ratio has been improved on account of decrease in loss in current financial year.

(v). Net profit ratio has been improved on account of decrease in loss and increase in revenue in current financial year.

(vi). Inventory turnover ratio has been increased on account of increase in cost of goods sold during current financial year.

(vii). Trade receivables turnover ratio has been increased on account of increase in revenue and decrease in average trade receivables due to allowance for impairment loss of Rs. 7,494.41 Lacsin previous financial year..

(viii). Trade payables turnover ratio has been increased on account of increase in annual credit purchases.

(ix). Net capital turnover ratio has been decreased on account of classification of certain old trade receivables aggregating to Rs. 14,877.15 Lacs (net of provision of Rs. 7,300.39 Lacs) as non-current during current financial year resulting into negative net working capital.

ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

There has been no change in the accounting treatment for preparation of financial results, during the year under review.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

a) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise. b) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and except ESOS referred to in this Report. c) Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries. d) During the year under review, neither any fraud of any kind on or by the Company has been noticed by the Board of Directors of the Company nor reported by the Auditors of the Company. The Company has an internal financial control system, commensurate to the size of the business, in place.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to express their gratitude to the Banks, Employees as well as Customers for their timely help in smooth functioning of your Company. Your Directors also extend their thanks to all the Shareholders of the Company for their trust and confidence in the Board of Directors of the Company.