Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

Mauria Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and to take on record inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half -year ended on September 30 2024 of the financial year 2024-2025. We are submitting the following- 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for Qtr. ended 30-09-2024 2. Consolidated Unaudited financial Results- 30-09-2024 3. Review Reports of Auditors thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 28 Oct 2024

Change in CFO 1. Resignation of CFO-Davinder Kumar Gupta 2.Appoinntment of CFO-Deepak Arya

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the 44th Annual Report of the Company, being sent to the shareholders of the Company. The Notice of AGM along with the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is also available on the Website of the Company viz.:www.mauria.com and also on the Website of National Securities Depository Limited(NSDL) at evoting@nsdl.com You are requested to take the enclosed document on your records.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Mauria Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve -To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended on June 30 2024 of the financial year 2024-25 Unaudited Financial Results for the qtr. ended 30.6.2024 alongwith Preferential Issue and Equity Share Warrants (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 7 Jun 2024

Mauria Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 13 2024 to consider the following amongst other businesses: 1. Approval of proposal of Voluntary Delisting of Equity Shares of the Company from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. Pursuant to Reg.30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 , the Board of Directors in its meeting held today on 13/06/2024,have approved the following- Voluntary Delisting of Equity Shares of the Company from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. The Equity Shares of the Company will continue to remain listed on the BSE Ltd. Thanking You (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 14 May 2024

Mauria Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record inter-alia the following business items :- 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 ; 2. Annual Audited Financial Statement comprising of Balance-sheet the Profit & Loss and cash-flow statements for the FY ended March 31 2024; 3.Audit Report on the aforementioned Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the following:- 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results & Impact of modified Opinion of Auditors on those Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Enclosed as Annexure 1 2. Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results & Impact of modified Opinion of Auditors on those Financial Results of the company for the Quarter & Financial year ended March 31, 2024; Enclosed as Annexure 2 3. Audit Report on the aforementioned Financial Results. Enclosed. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 26 Apr 2024

-Appointed Mrs. Prem Lata Sureka (DIN:00060247) as an Additional Director(Executive Director in the Office of Whole-time Director for a period of Five Years wef 26/04/2024 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing general meeting to be held within a period of 3 months; Accepted Resignation of Mrs. Deepa Sureka, a Whole-time Director who vide her Resignation Letter Dt 26/04/2024 has tendered her resignation from the office of Whole-time Director.

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 26 Feb 2024

The Board of directors transacted the following business 1. Appointed Mr. Atul Kumar (DIN: 00060233) as an Additional Director(Non-Executive-Independent) wef 26/02/2024 for period of Five Years subject to approval of shareholders; Mr. Atul Kumar is not related to any Directors of the company & not debarred SEBI 2. Took on record Resignation Letter of Mrs. Sujata Kumar (DIN:01310030) an Independent Director wef 26/02/2024. She has given confirmation for No material reasons for her resignation. 3. Approved the Postal Ballot Notice for seeking the approval of shareholders and appointed Scrutinizer therefor.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024