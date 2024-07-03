Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd (formerly known Ruchi Vanijya Company Ltd) was incorporated in 1981. Later, the name of the Company was changed to its present name Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd in May, 2008. The Company is a burgeoning Real Estate Company that operates under the management control of experienced promoters with a wealth of knowledge in the Real Estate Sector. The Company specializes in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties that cater to the evolving needs of its clients. Presently, it is providing integrated turnkey construction services in the industrial,commercial,infrastructure and residential sectors of the construction industry.The company also into the business of property development.During the financial year 2008-09, Indovest Financial Services Ltd, North Delhi Construction and Investment Pvt Ltd & Shyam Motels Pvt Ltd were merged with the Company.