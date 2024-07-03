iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd Company Summary

25.52
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:13:00 PM

Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd (formerly known Ruchi Vanijya Company Ltd) was incorporated in 1981. Later, the name of the Company was changed to its present name Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd in May, 2008. The Company is a burgeoning Real Estate Company that operates under the management control of experienced promoters with a wealth of knowledge in the Real Estate Sector. The Company specializes in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties that cater to the evolving needs of its clients. Presently, it is providing integrated turnkey construction services in the industrial,commercial,infrastructure and residential sectors of the construction industry.The company also into the business of property development.During the financial year 2008-09, Indovest Financial Services Ltd, North Delhi Construction and Investment Pvt Ltd & Shyam Motels Pvt Ltd were merged with the Company.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.