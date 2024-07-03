Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹27.11
Prev. Close₹28.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹27.11
Day's Low₹27.11
52 Week's High₹76.17
52 Week's Low₹24.32
Book Value₹21.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.32
P/E178.13
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.61
15.61
15.61
15.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.4
17.09
16.88
15.3
Net Worth
33.01
32.7
32.49
30.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.42
1.97
3.51
3.13
yoy growth (%)
174.69
-43.81
12.22
-23.04
Raw materials
-3.53
-0.95
-1.85
-1.38
As % of sales
65.15
48.09
52.66
44.22
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.24
-0.57
-0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.82
2.44
0.46
0.55
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.13
-0.13
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.24
-0.38
-0.1
-0.11
Working capital
0.96
5.74
8.89
-0.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
174.69
-43.81
12.22
-23.04
Op profit growth
147.06
-33.54
-9.52
3.69
EBIT growth
-22.06
321.5
-5.08
-10.05
Net profit growth
-23.54
472.47
-17.37
-7.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
22.42
7.18
5.43
10.34
43.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.42
7.18
5.43
10.34
43.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.7
0.04
0.99
2.75
0.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Satish Chander Narang
Managing Director & CFO
Naveen Narang
Non Executive Director
Mansi Narang
Addtnl Independent Director
Kartar Chand Ahuja
Company Secretary
Vandita Arora
Additional Director
Gourav
Independent Director
Mandavi
Reports by Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd (formerly known Ruchi Vanijya Company Ltd) was incorporated in 1981. Later, the name of the Company was changed to its present name Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd in May, 2008. The Company is a burgeoning Real Estate Company that operates under the management control of experienced promoters with a wealth of knowledge in the Real Estate Sector. The Company specializes in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties that cater to the evolving needs of its clients. Presently, it is providing integrated turnkey construction services in the industrial,commercial,infrastructure and residential sectors of the construction industry.The company also into the business of property development.During the financial year 2008-09, Indovest Financial Services Ltd, North Delhi Construction and Investment Pvt Ltd & Shyam Motels Pvt Ltd were merged with the Company.
The Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd is ₹42.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd is 178.13 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd is ₹24.32 and ₹76.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.45%, 3 Years at 17.77%, 1 Year at -42.95%, 6 Month at -57.98%, 3 Month at -26.94% and 1 Month at 0.56%.
