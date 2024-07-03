iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

27.11
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:47:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.11
  • Day's High27.11
  • 52 Wk High76.17
  • Prev. Close28.5
  • Day's Low27.11
  • 52 Wk Low 24.32
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E178.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.08
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.32
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Jun, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:07 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.77%

Non-Promoter- 47.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.61

15.61

15.61

15.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.4

17.09

16.88

15.3

Net Worth

33.01

32.7

32.49

30.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5.42

1.97

3.51

3.13

yoy growth (%)

174.69

-43.81

12.22

-23.04

Raw materials

-3.53

-0.95

-1.85

-1.38

As % of sales

65.15

48.09

52.66

44.22

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.24

-0.57

-0.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.82

2.44

0.46

0.55

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.13

-0.13

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.24

-0.38

-0.1

-0.11

Working capital

0.96

5.74

8.89

-0.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

174.69

-43.81

12.22

-23.04

Op profit growth

147.06

-33.54

-9.52

3.69

EBIT growth

-22.06

321.5

-5.08

-10.05

Net profit growth

-23.54

472.47

-17.37

-7.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

22.42

7.18

5.43

10.34

43.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.42

7.18

5.43

10.34

43.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.7

0.04

0.99

2.75

0.59

Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Satish Chander Narang

Managing Director & CFO

Naveen Narang

Non Executive Director

Mansi Narang

Addtnl Independent Director

Kartar Chand Ahuja

Company Secretary

Vandita Arora

Additional Director

Gourav

Independent Director

Mandavi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd (formerly known Ruchi Vanijya Company Ltd) was incorporated in 1981. Later, the name of the Company was changed to its present name Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd in May, 2008. The Company is a burgeoning Real Estate Company that operates under the management control of experienced promoters with a wealth of knowledge in the Real Estate Sector. The Company specializes in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties that cater to the evolving needs of its clients. Presently, it is providing integrated turnkey construction services in the industrial,commercial,infrastructure and residential sectors of the construction industry.The company also into the business of property development.During the financial year 2008-09, Indovest Financial Services Ltd, North Delhi Construction and Investment Pvt Ltd & Shyam Motels Pvt Ltd were merged with the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd is ₹42.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd is 178.13 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd is ₹24.32 and ₹76.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd?

Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.45%, 3 Years at 17.77%, 1 Year at -42.95%, 6 Month at -57.98%, 3 Month at -26.94% and 1 Month at 0.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.22 %

