Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MAXHEIGHTS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the company situated at SD-65 Pitampura Delhi- 110034 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. Submission of the quarterly and half yearly standalone un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

MAXHEIGHTS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 11th October 2024 at 04:00 P.M at the registered office of the company situated at SD-65 Pitampura Delhi-110034 inter-alia to consider and approve the agendas as mentioned in the attached file. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held Today i:e, on Friday, 11th October, 2024 at 04:00 P.M at the registered office of the company situated at SD-65, Pitampura, Delhi-110034 inter-alia has the agendas as mentioned in the attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that after receiving the recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board in its meeting held Today i:e, on Thursday, 12th September, 2024 has considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Mandavi (DIN: 09289243) as Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) of the Company.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

MAXHEIGHTS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 04:00 P.M. to conisder and approve inter-alia the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Submission of the quarterly results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report.

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

MAXHEIGHTS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 14th day of June 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at SD-65 Pitampura Delhi-110034 inter-alia to consider and approve the matters as mentioned in the attached Notice. MAXHEIGHTS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held Today, i:e, on Friday, the 14th day of June, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at SD-65, Pitampura, Delhi-110034, inter-alia to consider and approve the matters as stated in the Intimation dated 5th June, 2024, stands adjourned to next week i:e, on Friday, the 21st day of June, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at SD-65, Pitampura, Delhi-110034 as stated in the attached intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024) Submission of outcome of adjourned board meeting held on Friday, 21st June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

MAXHEIGHTS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 22nd day of May 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the company situated at SD-65 Pitampura Delhi- 110034 inter alia to consider recommend and approve the following: a) Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024; b) To take note of the Audit Report; c) Recommend the Limits under Section 180(1)(a) of Companies Act 2013; d) Recommend the Limits under Section 180(1)(c) of Companies Act 2013; e) Recommend the Limits under Section 186 of Companies Act 2013; f) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2023-24; and g) Any other matter with permission of Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held Today i:e on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 has inter-alia considered, recommended and approved the matters as stated in the attached outcome Submission of standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

MAXHEIGHTS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday 10th February 2024 at 04:00 P.M inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. The Board inter alia considered the following: 1. Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with the limited review report; and 2. Re-classification request received from Mr. Manan Narang, Promoter of the Company. Submission of the outcome of Board Meeting in which the Directors considered and approved the following: a. Standalone and consolidated financial results along with the limited review report for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023; b. Request of Mr. Manan Narang to re-classify his status from Promoter to Public Cateory. The certified true copy is attached with the outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 29 Jan 2024