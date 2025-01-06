Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.82
2.44
0.46
0.55
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.13
-0.13
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.24
-0.38
-0.1
-0.11
Working capital
0.96
5.74
8.89
-0.57
Other operating items
Operating
2.42
7.66
9.11
-0.32
Capital expenditure
0
-0.86
0.62
0
Free cash flow
2.42
6.8
9.73
-0.32
Equity raised
30.6
26.44
24.97
23.38
Investing
-2.38
-1.51
0
0
Financing
19.77
20.63
11.28
4.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
50.42
52.36
45.98
27.28
