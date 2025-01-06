iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.54
(0.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.82

2.44

0.46

0.55

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.13

-0.13

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.24

-0.38

-0.1

-0.11

Working capital

0.96

5.74

8.89

-0.57

Other operating items

Operating

2.42

7.66

9.11

-0.32

Capital expenditure

0

-0.86

0.62

0

Free cash flow

2.42

6.8

9.73

-0.32

Equity raised

30.6

26.44

24.97

23.38

Investing

-2.38

-1.51

0

0

Financing

19.77

20.63

11.28

4.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

50.42

52.36

45.98

27.28

