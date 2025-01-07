Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.42
1.97
3.51
3.13
yoy growth (%)
174.69
-43.81
12.22
-23.04
Raw materials
-3.53
-0.95
-1.85
-1.38
As % of sales
65.15
48.09
52.66
44.22
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.24
-0.57
-0.49
As % of sales
5.81
12.28
16.4
15.71
Other costs
-0.26
-0.25
-0.28
-0.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.83
12.72
8.18
11.83
Operating profit
1.31
0.53
0.79
0.88
OPM
24.19
26.9
22.74
28.21
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.13
-0.13
-0.18
Interest expense
-0.36
-0.36
-0.19
-0.14
Other income
0.98
2.4
0
0
Profit before tax
1.82
2.44
0.46
0.55
Taxes
-0.24
-0.38
-0.1
-0.11
Tax rate
-13.57
-15.79
-22.85
-21.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.57
2.05
0.35
0.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.57
2.05
0.35
0.43
yoy growth (%)
-23.54
472.47
-17.37
-7.93
NPM
29.01
104.25
10.23
13.89
