Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.49
(-0.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:18:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5.42

1.97

3.51

3.13

yoy growth (%)

174.69

-43.81

12.22

-23.04

Raw materials

-3.53

-0.95

-1.85

-1.38

As % of sales

65.15

48.09

52.66

44.22

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.24

-0.57

-0.49

As % of sales

5.81

12.28

16.4

15.71

Other costs

-0.26

-0.25

-0.28

-0.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.83

12.72

8.18

11.83

Operating profit

1.31

0.53

0.79

0.88

OPM

24.19

26.9

22.74

28.21

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.13

-0.13

-0.18

Interest expense

-0.36

-0.36

-0.19

-0.14

Other income

0.98

2.4

0

0

Profit before tax

1.82

2.44

0.46

0.55

Taxes

-0.24

-0.38

-0.1

-0.11

Tax rate

-13.57

-15.79

-22.85

-21.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.57

2.05

0.35

0.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.57

2.05

0.35

0.43

yoy growth (%)

-23.54

472.47

-17.37

-7.93

NPM

29.01

104.25

10.23

13.89

