|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.53
-76.16
5.3
-22.09
Op profit growth
-52.38
-54.55
97.8
11.01
EBIT growth
-59.82
-9.4
70.01
18.15
Net profit growth
-263.35
-35.24
38.42
18.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.43
22.51
11.8
6.28
EBIT margin
36.58
47.77
12.56
7.78
Net profit margin
-27.68
8.89
3.27
2.48
RoCE
1.81
3.88
4.19
2.87
RoNW
-1.23
0.72
1.16
0.9
RoA
-0.34
0.18
0.27
0.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.96
0.59
0.91
0.85
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.03
0.5
0.74
0.46
Book value per share
19.25
19.85
20.64
18.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
-17.7
18.81
11.04
58.82
P/CEPS
-16.46
22.06
13.48
108.03
P/B
0.88
0.55
0.48
2.71
EV/EBIDTA
49.95
18.46
20.71
44.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
19.68
-34.44
-24.72
-31.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
14.12
232.71
111.04
84.74
Inventory days
9,276
6,995.08
2,286.79
2,384.24
Creditor days
-2,259.64
-1,238.41
-363.25
-393.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.61
-1.39
-1.52
-2.5
Net debt / equity
2.59
2.46
3.18
2.67
Net debt / op. profit
70.44
32.8
20.03
29.65
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.15
-67.68
0
-84.8
Employee costs
-7.45
-4.95
-2.5
-2.07
Other costs
-6.95
-4.84
-85.68
-6.83
