iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

26.21
(-1.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.53

-76.16

5.3

-22.09

Op profit growth

-52.38

-54.55

97.8

11.01

EBIT growth

-59.82

-9.4

70.01

18.15

Net profit growth

-263.35

-35.24

38.42

18.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

20.43

22.51

11.8

6.28

EBIT margin

36.58

47.77

12.56

7.78

Net profit margin

-27.68

8.89

3.27

2.48

RoCE

1.81

3.88

4.19

2.87

RoNW

-1.23

0.72

1.16

0.9

RoA

-0.34

0.18

0.27

0.23

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.96

0.59

0.91

0.85

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.03

0.5

0.74

0.46

Book value per share

19.25

19.85

20.64

18.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

-17.7

18.81

11.04

58.82

P/CEPS

-16.46

22.06

13.48

108.03

P/B

0.88

0.55

0.48

2.71

EV/EBIDTA

49.95

18.46

20.71

44.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

19.68

-34.44

-24.72

-31.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

14.12

232.71

111.04

84.74

Inventory days

9,276

6,995.08

2,286.79

2,384.24

Creditor days

-2,259.64

-1,238.41

-363.25

-393.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.61

-1.39

-1.52

-2.5

Net debt / equity

2.59

2.46

3.18

2.67

Net debt / op. profit

70.44

32.8

20.03

29.65

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.15

-67.68

0

-84.8

Employee costs

-7.45

-4.95

-2.5

-2.07

Other costs

-6.95

-4.84

-85.68

-6.83

Max Heights : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.